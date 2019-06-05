Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Transgene    TNG   FR0005175080

TRANSGENE

(TNG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Transgene : June 5, 2019 - Peer-reviewed publications confirm the potential of Transgene's TG4001 and TG6002

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/05/2019 | 12:23pm EDT

Peer-reviewed publications confirm the potential

of Transgene's TG4001 and TG6002

  • Therapeutic vaccine TG4001, administered as a single agent, demonstrated statistically significant curative activity at 30 months in randomized Phase 2b trial in HPV-associated CIN 2/3
  • Oncolytic virus TG6002 shows increased tumor selectivity and strong antitumor activity in several preclinical models

Strasbourg, France, June 5, 2019, 5:45 p.m. CET - Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors, announces the publication of two articles highlighting the potential of TG4001 and TG6002, two clinical-stageproducts, that are expected to generate new clinical data in H2 2019.

TG4001 in Gynecologic Oncology

The data confirm the potential of TG4001 (Tipapkinogen Sovacivec), administered as a monotherapy, to treat precancerous HPV-induced lesions (cervical intraepithelial neoplasia - CIN2/3).

These clinical results, with a 30-month follow up, are highly supportive of the ongoing development of TG4001 in combination with avelumab in HPV-positive cancers, including head and neck carcinomas (NCT03260023), for which efficacy data are expected in H2 2019.

  • Of the 129 women randomized to TG4001 and 63 to placebo, complete resolution 1 was significantly higher in the vaccine group than placebo for CIN 2/3 regardless of the 13 high-risk HPV types assayed (24% vs. 10%, p < 0.05).
  • Irrespective of baseline HPV infection, viral DNA clearance2 was higher in the vaccine group compared to placebo (p < 0.01).
  • TG4001 was well tolerated with the most common adverse events being injection site reactions.

Ref: The efficacy and safety of Tipapkinogen Sovacivec therapeutic HPV vaccine in cervical

intraepithelial neoplasia grades 2 and 3: Randomized controlled phase II trial with 2.5 years of follow- up, D.M. Harper, et al., Gynecologic Oncology - https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ygyno.2019.03.250

TG6002 in Molecular Therapy Oncolytics

Transgene provides detailed preclinical data on its oncolytic virus TG6002. Based on an optimized Copenhagen strain of vaccinia virus, TG6002 displays a proprietary double gene deletion (TK-RR-) and a patented FCU1 gene, that allows the production of chemotherapy (5-FU) directly in the tumor.

TG6002 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 study patients with colorectal cancer (NCT03724071).

  • TG6002 has an improved safety and efficacy profile and has shown to selectively replicate in tumor cells.
  • Several models highlight the promising activity of the oncolytic virus, particularly in colorectal carcinoma models.

Ref: The Enhanced Tumor Specificity of TG6002, an Armed Oncolytic Vaccinia Virus Deleted in Two Genes Involved in Nucleotide Metabolism, J. Foloppe, et al., Molecular Therapy Oncolytics - https://doi.org/10.1016/j.omto.2019.03.005

  1. Resolution: complete disappearance of CIN lesions.
  2. Viral clearance: disappearance of the high-risk HPV genotypes present at baseline.

Page 1/2

Contacts

Transgene:

Media: Citigate Dewe Rogerson

Lucie Larguier

EU: David Dible/Sylvie Berrebi

Director Corporate Communications & IR

US: Marine Perrier-Barthez

+33 (0)3 88 27 91 04

+ 44 (0)20 7638 9571/+1 424 341 9140

investorrelations@transgene.fr

transgene@citigatedewerogerson.com

About Transgene

Transgene (Euronext: TNG) is a publicly traded French biotechnology company focused on designing and developing targeted immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Transgene's programs utilize viral vector technology with the goal of indirectly or directly killing infected or cancerous cells. The Company's lead clinical-stage programs are: TG4010, a therapeutic vaccine against non-small cell lung cancer, Pexa-Vec, an oncolytic virus against liver cancer, and TG4001, a therapeutic vaccine against HPV-positive head and neck cancers. The Company has several other programs in clinical development, including TG1050 (a therapeutic vaccine for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B) and TG6002 (an oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors).

With its proprietary Invir.IOTM, Transgene builds on its expertise in viral vectors engineering to design a new generation of multifunctional oncolytic viruses.

myvacTM, an individualized MVA-based immunotherapy platform designed to integrate neoantigens, completes this innovative research portfolio. TG4050, the first candidate selected from the myvacTM platform, will enter the clinic for the treatment of ovarian cancer and head and neck cancer.

Additional information about Transgene is available at www.transgene.fr. Follow us on Twitter: @TransgeneSA

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. The occurrence of any of these risks could have a significant negative outcome for the Company's activities, perspectives, financial situation, results, regulatory authorities' agreement with development phases, and development. The Company's ability to commercialize its products depends on but is not limited to the following factors: positive pre-clinical data may not be predictive of human clinical results, the success of clinical studies, the ability to obtain financing and/or partnerships for product manufacturing, development and commercialization, and marketing approval by government regulatory authorities. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could cause the Company's actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors ("Facteurs de Risque") section of the Document de Référence, available on the AMF website (http://www.amf-france.org) or on Transgene's website (www.transgene.fr). Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Transgene undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Page 2/2

Disclaimer

Transgene SA published this content on 05 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2019 16:22:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TRANSGENE
12:23pTRANSGENE : June 5, 2019 - Peer-reviewed publications confirm the potential of T..
PU
05/29TRANSGENE : Last Patient Enrolled in the Phase 2 Trial with Transgenes TG4010 + ..
AQ
05/27TRANSGENE : May 27, 2019 - Last Patient Enrolled in the Phase 2 Trial with Trans..
PU
05/22TRANSGENE : May 22, 2019 - Combined General Meeting of May 22, 2019
PU
05/14TRANSGENE : receives FDA IND Clearance for Lead myvac Individualized Immunothera..
AQ
05/10TRANSGENE : Availability of Preparatory Documents for the Combined General Meeti..
AQ
05/02ASTRAZENECA : ties up with France's Transgene to develop viral immunotherapies
RE
05/02TRANSGENE : May 2, 2019 - Transgene and AstraZeneca enter into a collaboration a..
PU
03/27TRANSGENE : BioInvent and Transgene extend their collaboration to develop multif..
AQ
03/26TRANSGENE : March 26, 2019 - Transgene and BioInvent Extend their Collaboration ..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 5,78 M
EBIT 2019 -29,8 M
Net income 2019 -32,4 M
Debt 2019 50,6 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 40,1x
EV / Sales 2020 4,90x
Capitalization 181 M
Chart TRANSGENE
Duration : Period :
Transgene Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRANSGENE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 5,40 €
Spread / Average Target 86%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philippe Archinard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Philippe Del Vice President-Finance
Eric Quéméneur Executive VP, VP-Research & Development
Hemanshu Shah VP-Corporate Development & Medical Affairs
Maud Brandely Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRANSGENE6.41%204
GILEAD SCIENCES2.83%80 909
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS3.36%42 680
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-19.13%32 744
GENMAB6.32%10 857
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC8.60%8 523
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About