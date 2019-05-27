Transgene : May 27, 2019 - Last Patient Enrolled in the Phase 2 Trial with Transgene's TG4010 + Nivolumab + Chemotherapy for the First-Line Treatment of Advanced Lung Cancer (NSCLC)

Last Patient Enrolled in the Phase 2 Trial

with Transgene's TG4010 + Nivolumab + Chemotherapy

for the First-Line Treatment of Advanced Lung Cancer (NSCLC)

Clinical Trial in Collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb

Trial has Enrolled Patients whose Tumor Expresses Low or Undetectable Levels of PD-L1

Results for the Primary Endpoint (ORR) Expected in Q4 2019

Strasbourg, France, May 27, 2019, 5:45 p.m. CET - Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors, today announces that the last patient has been included in the Phase 2 trial evaluating TG4010 in combination with Opdivo® (nivolumab) and chemotherapy as a first-line treatment for advanced non- squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with low or no expression of PD-L1 by the tumor cells.

Transgene confirms that the study's primary endpoint (objective response rate - ORR) on a minimum of 35 evaluable patients will be reported in Q4 2019.

The Phase 2 clinical trial is exploring the tolerability and efficacy of the combination regimen of Transgene's TG4010, an investigational active immunotherapy against MUC1 tumor-associated antigen, with Bristol-Myers Squibb's immune checkpoint inhibitor, Opdivo® (nivolumab), which acts by overcoming immune suppression, and standard platinum doublet chemotherapy.

This multi-centersingle-arm trial has enrolled patients both in the USA and Europe.

The trial has overall ORR as primary endpoint. The study will also assess the safety and tolerability of the regimen together with other efficacy and immunological parameters. More information on the trial can be found on clinicaltrials.gov (NCT03353675).

This trial is being conducted by Transgene under a clinical collaboration agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb, which is supplying nivolumab.

"We are looking forward to reporting the first efficacy data of our active immunotherapy TG4010, with nivolumab and chemotherapy as a first-line treatment of advanced lung cancer for patients whose tumors express low or undetectable levels of PD-L1",said Maud Brandely, Chief Medical Officer of Transgene. "Today anti-PD-1 therapy is relatively less effective in this large subset of NSCLC patients. With this triple combination regimen, we aim to significantly improve treatment outcomes in this major oncology indication."

The combination of TG4010 immunotherapy and chemotherapy has demonstrated significant efficacy in terms of increased response rate, progression-free survival and overall survival in a randomized, double-blind,placebo-controlled Phase 2b trial in first-line treatment of patients with advanced non- squamous NSCLC (Quoix et al. Lancet Oncol. 2015).

