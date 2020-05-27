Transgene : May 27, 2020 - Combined General Meeting of May 27, 2020

Combined General Meeting of May 27, 2020

Strasbourg, France, May 27, 2020, 05:45 p.m. CET - The Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of Transgene's shareholders was held today (May 27, 2020) at 10:00 a.m. at the Company's headquarters (400 boulevard Gonthier d'Andernach - Parc d'Innovation - 67400 Illkirch- Graffenstaden) chaired by Philippe Archinard, Chairman and CEO, to approve the company financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019 and to vote the others resolutions submitted to their approval. As a result of restrictions placed on the movement and gatherings of persons in the context of the COVID-19pandemic, this General Meeting was held behind closed doors without the physical presence of its shareholders.

At the Combined General Meeting, the shareholders have:

renewed the mandates of the following Board Members: Philippe Archinard, Benoît Habert, Marie Landel, Maya Saïd and TSGH, Transgene's majority shareholder, represented by Dominique Takizawa;

voted the other resolutions submitted, in accordance with the recommendations of the Board of Directors.

Detailed voting results are available on Transgene's website, under the heading Investors > General Meeting.

In the board meeting following the Combined General Meeting, the board of directors:

confirmed Mr Philippe Archinard, Mrs Marie Landel and Mr Benoît Habert in their respective mandates as Chairman of the Board, Chairman of the Audit Committee and Chairman of the Compensation Committee;

implemented the reduction of the nominal value from 1.00 euro to 0.50 euro per share.

