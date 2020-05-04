Transgene : May 4, 2020 - Vaxxel acquires Transgene's DuckCelt®-T17 cell line to develop industrial-scale vaccines against respiratory viruses

For further information, please contact: Vaxxel: Daphné Thomas Denis Cavert Director Communication & Partnerships President +33 (0)4 26 23 56 78 denis.cavert@vaxxel.fr daphne.thomas@pulsalys.fr

About Vaxxel SAS

Vaxxel is a start-up from Virpath, the virology and human pathology of the University Claude Bernard in Lyon (UCBL), France, and has been founded by Dr. Manuel Rosa-CalatravaCo-Director of Virpath (Lyon), by Pr. Guy Boivin of the University of Laval (Quebec), and by Denis Cavert, President of Vaxxel. Vaxxel develops live-attenuated vaccines against Metapneumovirus and against the Respiratory Syncytial Virus based on the Metavac® vaccine platform. This platform has been funded and licensed by Pulsalys and supported by Lyon Ingénierie Projets (LIP), a subsidiary of UCBL. Proof of Concept of the first monovalent vaccine candidate against the Metapneumovirus has been demonstrated on both animal and human ex vivo models. The company is a recipient of the 2019 i-Lab award, organized by the Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation in partnership with Bpifrance, and has also received "FrenchTech seed" label.

About Vaxxel vaccine candidates

Vaxxel develops two vaccine candidates against respiratory infections: a monovalent vaccine against human Metapneumovirus (hMPV), and a bivalent vaccine against both hMPV and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (hRSV). These two viruses are the source of acute respiratory infections such as pneumonia or bronchiolitis in children below 5 years old and in older adults above 65 years old. They can lead to patient hospitalization, and even cause their death. Today, there is no vaccine available to protect the 195 million persons at risk (including 46 million children) from these severe infections (US and EU,

2018). Vaxxel's live attenuated vaccine candidates are based on two proprietary technologies: Metavac®, an hMPV seed attenuated through reverse genetic, and DuckCelt®-T17, an avian cell line ge-ronw in suspension with demonstrated capability to be used at industrial scale. The objective of Vaxxel's technology is to mimic natural infection without causing the disease and to activate both humoral and mucosal immunity.

About Transgene

Transgene (Euronext: TNG) is a publicly traded French biotechnology company focused on designing and developing targeted immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Transgene's programs utilize viral vector technology with the goal of indirectly or directly killing cancer cells.

The Company's clinical-stage programs consist of two therapeutic vaccines (TG4001 for the treatment of HPV-positive cancers, and TG4050, the first individualized therapeutic vaccine based on the myvac® platform) as well as two oncolytic viruses (TG6002 for the treatment of solid tumors, and BT-001, the first oncolytic virus based on the Invir.IO™ platform).

With Transgene's myvac® platform, therapeutic vaccination enters the field of precision medicine with a novel immunotherapy that is fully tailored to each individual. The myvac® approach allows the