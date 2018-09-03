Log in
Transgene : September 3, 2018 - Transgene Announces Upcoming Investor Meetings

09/03/2018 | 06:12pm CEST

Transgene Announces Upcoming Investor Meetings

Strasbourg, France, September 3, 2018, 6:00 pm CET - Transgene (Euronext Paris : TNG) today announces that management will participate in the upcoming investor events set out below.

  • H. C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference (Rodman & Renshaw):

    September 5 & 6, 2018 - New York, USA

  • Séminaire Biotech Portzamparc: September 5, 2018 - Paris, France

  • Large & Midcap Event: October 8 & 9, 2018 - Paris, France

  • Actionaria: November 22 & 23, 2018 - Paris, France

  • Bryan Garnier, Annual Healthcare Conference: November 23, 2018 - Paris, France

  • Eigenkapital Forum: November 26 & 27, 2018 - Frankfurt, Germany

  • Geneva MidCap Event: December 4 & 5, 2018 - Geneva, Switzerland

Next scheduled financial communication

First Half 2018 Financial Results September 19, 2018, after close of market

Contacts

Transgene:

Media contacts:

Lucie Larguier

Citigate Dewe Rogerson

Director Corporate Communications & IR

David Dible / Marine Perrier

+33 (0)3 88 27 91 04

+ 44 (0)20 7638 9571

investorrelations@transgene.fr

transgene@citigatedewerogerson.com

About Transgene

Transgene (Euronext: TNG), part of Institut Mérieux, is a publicly traded French biotechnology company focused on designing and developing targeted immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Transgene's programs utilize viral vector technology with the goal of indirectly or directly killing infected or cancerous cells. The Company's lead clinical-stage programs are: TG4010, a therapeutic vaccine against non-small cell lung cancer, Pexa-Vec, an oncolytic virus against liver cancer, and TG4001, a therapeutic vaccine against HPV-positive head and neck cancers. The Company has several other programs in clinical development, including TG1050 (a therapeutic vaccine for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B) and TG6002 (an oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors). With its proprietary Invir.IOTM, Transgene builds on its expertise in viral vectors engineering to design a new generation of multifunctional oncolytic viruses.

Additional information about Transgene is available at www.transgene.fr.

Follow us on Twitter: @TransgeneSA

Disclaimer

Transgene SA published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 16:11:08 UTC
