Transgene : September 3, 2018 - Transgene Announces Upcoming Investor Meetings

Transgene Announces Upcoming Investor Meetings

Strasbourg, France, September 3, 2018, 6:00 pm CET - Transgene (Euronext Paris : TNG) today announces that management will participate in the upcoming investor events set out below.

• H. C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference (Rodman & Renshaw): September 5 & 6, 2018 - New York, USA

• Séminaire Biotech Portzamparc: September 5, 2018 - Paris, France

• Large & Midcap Event: October 8 & 9, 2018 - Paris, France

• Actionaria: November 22 & 23, 2018 - Paris, France

• Bryan Garnier, Annual Healthcare Conference: November 23, 2018 - Paris, France

• Eigenkapital Forum: November 26 & 27, 2018 - Frankfurt, Germany

• Geneva MidCap Event: December 4 & 5, 2018 - Geneva, Switzerland

Next scheduled financial communication

First Half 2018 Financial Results September 19, 2018, after close of market

