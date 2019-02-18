Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  TransGlobe Energy Corporation    TGL   CA8936621066

TRANSGLOBE ENERGY CORPORATION

(TGL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Transglobe Energy VP, COO to Be Replaced by Geoffrey Probert

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/18/2019 | 04:10am EST

By Anthony O. Goriainoff

Transglobe Energy said Monday that Geoffrey Probert has accepted its offer to take over from Lloyd Herrick as vice president and chief operating officer.

The oil-and-gas development and exploration company said Mr. Probert will take up the post in London before the end of March.

Mr. Herrick will move to the role of executive vice president, the company said.

Mr. Probert has over 30 years of operational experience with an upstream career incorporating senior and executive roles around the globe with Shell, BHP Billiton and as North Africa managing director for Petroceltic International PLC (PTIFF), the company said.

Write to Anthony O. Goriainoff at anthony.orunagoriainoff@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL -0.07% 27.62 Delayed Quote.7.72%
TRANSGLOBE ENERGY CORPORATION 2.23% 2.75 Delayed Quote.8.27%
WTI 0.45% 56.13 Delayed Quote.20.18%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TRANSGLOBE ENERGY CORPORAT
04:10aTransglobe Energy VP, COO to Be Replaced by Geoffrey Probert
DJ
2018TRANSGLOBE ENERGY CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces Release Date of Second Quarter 2018 R..
GL
2018TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces Operations Update
GL
2018TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces Admission to Trading on AIM
GL
2018TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces Mid-Q2 2018 Update
GL
2018TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces Intention to List on AIM
GL
2018TRANSGLOBE ENERGY : Announces AGM Voting Results, Update on AIM Process and Tran..
PU
2018TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces AGM Voting Results, Update on AIM Pro..
GL
2018TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces First Quarter 2018 Financial and Oper..
GL
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 173 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,35%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0,87x
EV / Sales 2019 1,04x
Capitalization 149 M
Chart TRANSGLOBE ENERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
TransGlobe Energy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRANSGLOBE ENERGY CORPORAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 3,26 $
Spread / Average Target 57%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Randall C. Neely President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert G. Jennings Chairman
Lloyd William Herrick Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Edward Ok Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Ross Gordon Clarkson Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRANSGLOBE ENERGY CORPORATION8.27%149
CONOCOPHILLIPS12.56%80 794
CNOOC LTD9.21%75 594
EOG RESOURCES14.95%58 135
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION9.47%50 730
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD7.50%33 446
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.