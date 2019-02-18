Transglobe Energy VP, COO to Be Replaced by Geoffrey Probert

By Anthony O. Goriainoff

Transglobe Energy said Monday that Geoffrey Probert has accepted its offer to take over from Lloyd Herrick as vice president and chief operating officer.

The oil-and-gas development and exploration company said Mr. Probert will take up the post in London before the end of March.

Mr. Herrick will move to the role of executive vice president, the company said.

Mr. Probert has over 30 years of operational experience with an upstream career incorporating senior and executive roles around the globe with Shell, BHP Billiton and as North Africa managing director for Petroceltic International PLC (PTIFF), the company said.

