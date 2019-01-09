Log in
TRANSITION METALS CORP    XTM

TRANSITION METALS CORP (XTM)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/09 05:40:00 pm
0.09 CAD   -5.26%
Transition Issues Incentive Stock Options

0
01/09/2019 | 06:25pm EST

Sudbury, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2019) - Transition Metals Corp. (TSXV: XTM) ("Transition" or "the Company") announces it has granted a total of 1,950,000 incentive stock options to directors, management and employees of the Company pursuant to the Company's stock option plan and subject to regulatory approval. The options are exercisable for a period of five years at a price of $0.10 per share. The shares issuable upon exercise shall be subject to a four-month hold period from the date of the grant of the options.

About Transition Metals Corp.

Transition Metals Corp (TSXV: XTM) is a Canadian-based, multi-commodity project generator that specializes in converting new exploration ideas into discoveries. The award-winning team of geoscientists has extensive exploration experience which actively develops and tests new ideas for discovering mineralization in places that others have not looked, often allowing the company to acquire properties inexpensively. Joint venture partners earn an interest in the projects by funding a portion of higher-risk drilling and exploration, allowing Transition to conserve capital and minimize shareholder's equity dilution. The company has a portfolio that currently includes gold, copper, nickel and platinum projects primarily in Ontario, Nunavut and Saskatchewan.

Further information is available at www.transitionmetalscorp.com or by contacting:

Scott McLean
President and CEO
Transition Metals Corp.
Tel: (705) 669-0590

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

THIS PRESS RELEASE, PROVIDED PURSUANT TO APPLICABLE CANADIAN REQUIREMENTS, IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES, AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN. THESE SECURITIES HAVE NOT BEEN REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED, OR ANY STATE SECURITIES LAWS, AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS ABSENT REGISTRATION OR APPLICABLE EXEMPTION FROM REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT: No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements". Other than statements of historical fact, all statements included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding future plans and objectives of Transition, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Transition's expectations are the risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. Those filings can be found on the Internet at http://www.sedar.com.


© Newsfilecorp 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Scott McLean President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Greg Collins Chief Operating Officer
Christopher R. Chadder Chief Financial Officer
Jon Gills Baird Independent Director
Thomas R. Atkins Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRANSITION METALS CORP5.56%0
BARRICK GOLD CORP-11.45%22 642
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION-1.96%18 094
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED7.57%12 902
POLYUS PAO--.--%10 253
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD-3.88%9 345
