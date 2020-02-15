Translate Bio : An amendment to a SC 13D filing

Log in
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

02/15/2020 | 01:32am EST

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

Schedule 13D

(Amendment No. 3)*

INFORMATION TO BE INCLUDED IN STATEMENTS FILED PURSUANT TO § 240.13d-1(a) AND AMENDMENTS

THERETO FILED PURSUANT TO 240.13d-2(a) UNDER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

TRANSLATE BIO, INC.

(Name of Issuer)

Common Stock, Par Value $0.001

(Title of Class of Securities)

89374L 10 4

(CUSIP Number)

Victoria A. Whyte GlaxoSmithKline plc

980 Great West Road

Brentford, Middlesex TW8 9GS

England

Telephone: +44 (0)208 047 5000

(Name, Address and Telephone Number of Person Authorized to Receive Notices and Communications)

May 29, 2019

(Date of Event which Requires Filing of this Statement)

If the filing person has previously filed a statement on Schedule 13G to report the acquisition that is the subject of this Schedule 13D, and is filing this schedule because of §§240.13d-1(e),240.13d-1(f) or 240.13d-1(g), check the following box.

Note: Schedules filed in paper format shall include a signed original and five copies of the schedule, including all exhibits. See §240.13d-7 for other parties to whom copies are to be sent.

  • The remainder of this cover page shall be filled out for a reporting person's initial filing on this form with respect to the subject class of securities, and for any subsequent amendment containing information which would alter disclosures provided in a prior cover page.

The information required on the remainder of this cover page shall not be deemed to be "filed" for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Act") or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section of the Act but shall be subject to all other provisions of the Act.

Cusip No. 89374L 10 4

13D/A3

Page 2 of 9

  1. NAMES OF REPORTING PERSONS I.R.S. IDENTIFICATION NOS. OF ABOVE PERSONS (ENTITIES ONLY) GlaxoSmithKline plc
  2. CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP (see instructions)
  4. SEC USE ONLY
  5. SOURCE OF FUNDS (see instructions)

WC

5. CHECK BOX IF DISCLOSURE OF LEGAL PROCEEDINGS IS REQUIRED PURSUANT TO ITEMS 2(d) or 2(e)

6. CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION England and Wales

7. SOLE VOTING POWER

NUMBER OF

646,541

8.

SHARED VOTING POWER

SHARES

BENEFICIALLY

-0-

OWNED BY

9.

SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER

EACH

REPORTING

646,541

PERSON WITH

10.

SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER

-0-

11. AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON

646,541 shares of Common Stock (1)

12. CHECK BOX IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (11) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES (see instructions)

13. PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (11)

1.1 % of the shares of Common Stock (2)

14. TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON (see instructions)

CO

Footnotes:

  1. Common Stock are held of record by S.R. One, Limited ("SR One"), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of GlaxoSmithKline plc.
  2. Based upon 60,022,067 of the Issuer's Common Stock outstanding as of November 4, 2019, as reported in the Issuer's quarterly report for Form 10-Q the quarter period ending September 30, 2019, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on November 6, 2019.

Cusip No. 89374L 10 4

13D/A3

Page 3 of 9

Item 1. Security and Issuer.

This Amendment No. 3 to Schedule 13D amends and supplements the statement on Schedule 13D originally filed on July 5, 2018 (as amended by Amendment No.1 filed on October 17, 2018 and Amendment No.2 filed on May 3, 2019, the "Schedule 13D", and as amended by this Amendment No.3, the "Statement") with respect to the shares of common stock, par value $0.001 per share (the "Common Stock") of Translate Bio, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Issuer"). The Issuer's principal executive offices are located at 29 Hartwell Avenue, Lexington, Massachusetts 02421. This Amendment No.3 is filed to disclose (1) the change of beneficial ownership as a result of (a) the disposition of shares of Common Stock by the Reporting Person and (b) an increase of the Issuer's Common Stock outstanding and (2) that the Reporting Person has ceased to be the beneficial owner of more than five percent of the Common Stock. Unless otherwise indicated, each capitalized term used but not defined herein shall have the meaning assigned to such term in the Schedule 13D.

Item 2. Identity and Background.

The response set forth in Item 2 of the Schedule 13D is hereby amended by deleting Schedule 1 in its entirety and replacing it with Schedule 1 attached.

Item 5. Interest in Securities of the Issuer.

The response set forth in Item 5 of the Schedule 13D is hereby amended by deleting the previous response in its entirety and replacing it with the following:

(a), (b) The information contained in rows 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 13 on each of the cover pages of this Statement is incorporated by reference in its entirety into this Item 5.

c) From May 28, 2019 to December 6, 2019 S.R. One disposed of 2,551,372 shares of Common Stock as follows:

Date of

Number of shares

Transaction

disposed of

Sale price per share

28-May-19

52,119

$10.067000

29-May-19

78,308

$10.322900

30-May-19

110,560

$10.793200

31-May-19

20,479

$11.038400

3-Jun-19

47,800

$10.449900

10-Jun-19

43,888

$10.135900

11-Jun-19

25,069

$10.086100

12-Jun-19

1,422

$10.102800

13-Jun-19

15,700

$10.104400

17-Jun-19

100,000

$10.063400

18-Jun-19

239,483

$10.234500

19-Jun-19

50,000

$10.810500

Cusip No. 89374L 10 4

13D/A3

Page 4 of 9

Date of

Number of shares

Transaction

disposed of

Sale price per share

19-Jun-19

25,000

$11.2085

28-Jun-19

200,000

$12.5204

1-Jul-19

17,469

$12.5092

2-Jul-19

50,000

$11.7500

2-Jul-19

5,508

$11.7707

8-Jul-19

800

$11.5300

9-Jul-19

799

$11.0765

11-Jul-19

10,975

$10.3085

15-Jul-19

700

$10.1093

6-Aug-19

13,300

$8.2802

7-Aug-19

525,000

$8.1500

7-Aug-19

2,720

$8.4165

9-Aug-19

63,809

$8.2613

12-Aug-19

110

$8.2500

13-Aug-19

8,370

$8.2714

14-Aug-19

300,000

$8.2510

16-Aug-19

43,561

$8.3344

19-Aug-19

26,498

$8.3571

20-Aug-19

41,632

$8.5468

29-Aug-19

25,000

$9.1238

30-Aug-19

25,000

$9.1390

3-Sep-19

5,499

$9.6175

4-Sep-19

50,000

$10.0013

5-Sep-19

4,511

$10.1166

6-Sep-19

50,000

$10.1382

30-Sep-19

27,350

$10.0057

7-Nov-19

47,743

$9.7687

12-Nov-19

100

$9.8000

19-Nov-19

66,631

$10.0976

21-Nov-19

20,800

$10.7793

22-Nov-19

37,337

$10.3458

25-Nov-19

8,822

$10.2744

26-Nov-19

1,458

$10.0765

29-Nov-19

7,628

$10.0500

2-Dec-19

300

$10.2026

3-Dec-19

11,390

$10.0074

4-Dec-19

983

$10.0592

4-Dec-19

8,853

$10.0492

5-Dec-19

1,046

$10.0000

Cusip No. 89374L 10 4

13D/A3

Page 5 of 9

Number of

shares disposed

Sale price per

Date of Transaction

of

share

6-Dec-19

29,842

$10.0862

Each disposition listed above was made in an open market transaction through a broker on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

  1. No person, other than GlaxoSmithKline plc, is known to have the right to receive or the power to direct the receipt of dividends from, or any proceeds from the sale of, the shares of Common Stock beneficially owned by GlaxoSmithKline plc.
  2. The Reporting Person has ceased to be the beneficial owner of more than five percent of the Common Stock on June 18, 2019. Therefore, this is the final amendment to the Statement and an exit filing for the Reporting Person.

Cusip No. 89374L 10 4

13D/A3

Page 6 of 9

SIGNATURE

After reasonable inquiry and to the best of my knowledge and belief, I certify that the information set forth in this statement is true, complete and correct.

Date: February 14, 2020

GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC

By: /s/ Victoria A. Whyte

Name: Victoria A. Whyte

Title: Authorized Signatory

Cusip No. 89374L 10 4

13D/A3

Page 7 of 9

SCHEDULE 1

Name

Business Address

Principal Occupation or Employment

Citizenship

Board of Directors

Emma Walmsley

980 Great West Road

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

British

Brentford

Middlesex, England

TW8 9GS

Manvinder Singh Banga

980 Great West Road

Company Director

British & Indian

Brentford

Middlesex, England

TW8 9GS

Dr. Hal Barron

269 E. Grand Avenue,

Chief Scientific Officer & President, R&D

US

South San Francisco,

CA 94080

Dr. Vivienne Cox

980 Great West Road

Company Director

British

Brentford

Middlesex, England

TW8 9GS

Lynn Elsenhans

980 Great West Road

Company Director

US

Brentford

Middlesex, England

TW8 9GS

Dr. Jesse Goodman

980 Great West Road

Company Director

US

Brentford

Middlesex, England

TW8 9GS

Dr Laurie Glimcher

980 Great West Road

Company Director

US

Brentford

Middlesex, England

TW8 9GS

Judy Lewent

980 Great West Road

Company Director

US

Brentford

Middlesex, England

TW8 9GS

Iain MacKay

980 Great West Road

Executive Director & Chief Financial Officer

British

Brentford

Middlesex, England

TW8 9GS

Urs Rohner

980 Great West Road

Company Director

Swiss

Brentford

Middlesex, England

TW8 9GS

Cusip No. 89374L 10 4

13D/A3

Page 8 of 9

Name

Business Address

Principal Occupation or Employment

Citizenship

Jonathan Symonds

980 Great West Road

Chairman and Company Director

British

Brentford

Middlesex, England

TW8 9GS

Corporate

Executive Team

Emma Walmsley

980 Great West Road

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

British

Brentford

Middlesex, England

TW8 9GS

Dr. Hal Barron

269 E. Grand Avenue,

Chief Scientific Officer & President, R&D

US

South San Francisco,

CA 94080

Roger Connor

980 Great West Road

President, Global Vaccines

Irish

Brentford

Middlesex, England

TW8 9GS

Diana Conrad

980 Great West Road

Senior Vice President, Human Resoures

Canadian

Brentford

Middlesex, England

TW8 9GS

James Ford

980 Great West Road

Senior Vice President & General Counsel

British & US

Brentford

Middlesex, England

TW8 9GS

Nick Hirons

980 Great West Road

Senior Vice President, Global Ethics and Compliance

British & US

Brentford

Middlesex, England

TW8 9GS

Sally Jackson

980 Great West Road

Senior Vice President, Global Communications and

British

Brentford

CEO Office

Middlesex, England

TW8 9GS

Iain MacKay

980 Great West Road

Executive Director & Chief Financial Officer

British

Brentford

Middlesex, England

TW8 9GS

Brian McNamara

184 Liberty Corner Road

Chief Executive Officer, GSK Consumer Healthcare

US

Warren

NJ, 07059

Cusip No. 89374L 10 4

13D/A3

Page 9 of 9

Luke Miels

980 Great West Road

President, Global Pharmaceuticals

Australian

Brentford

Middlesex, England

TW8 9GS

David Redfern

980 Great West Road

Chief Strategy Officer

British

Brentford

Middlesex, England

TW8 9GS

Regis Simard

980 Great West Road

President Pharmaceutical Supply Chain

French & British

Brentford

Middlesex, England

TW8 9GS

Karenann Terrell

980 Great West Road

Chief Digital and Technology Officer

Canadian

Brentford

Middlesex, England

TW8 9GS

Philip Thomson

980 Great West Road

President, Global Affairs

British

Brentford

Middlesex, England

TW8 9GS

Deborah Waterhouse

980 Great West Road

Chief Executive Officer of ViiV Healthcare

British

Brentford

Middlesex, England

TW8 9GS

Disclaimer

Translate Bio Inc. published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2020 06:31:08 UTC
