TRANSLATE BIO, INC.

TRANSLATE BIO, INC.

(TBIO)
News 
News

Translate Bio Expands Collaboration with Sanofi For Infectious Disease Vaccines

07/20/2020 | 05:40pm EDT

By Kimberly Chin

Translate Bio Inc. has expanded its collaboration and licensing agreement with Sanofi SA to develop vaccines for infectious diseases, including Covid-19, using messenger RNA therapeutics.

Sanofi will give Translate Bio $425 million up front and common stock equity in the deal. Translate Bio will also be able to get up to $1.9 billion should it hit potential milestones, as well as other payments and tiered royalties on worldwide sales of successful vaccines. Sanofi will also pay all of the collaboration's costs during the agreement term.

In exchange, Sanofi will have exclusive worldwide rights to all of the vaccines developed, Translate Bio said.

Translate Bio and Sanofi Pasteur Inc., the global vaccines business unit of Sanofi, partnered in 2018 under an exclusive license agreement to develop mRNA vaccines for up to five infectious diseases. The collaboration was expanded in March to include a new mRNA vaccine for Covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Messenger RNA, or mRNA, is a piece of genetic code that carries the instructions from a person's own DNA telling cells what to do.

Moderna Inc., considered one of the front-runners in the race to find a Covid-19 vaccine, also uses mRNA to develop its potential candidate. Moderna aims to synthesize mRNA with instructions for attacking a disease or pathogen, and then give it to patients.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MODERNA, INC. -12.83% 82.68 Delayed Quote.384.92%
SANOFI SA 1.15% 94.29 Real-time Quote.4.02%
TRANSLATE BIO, INC. -0.31% 19.55 Delayed Quote.140.91%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 20,7 M - -
Net income 2020 -94,9 M - -
Net cash 2020 622 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -14,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 345 M 1 345 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 34,9x
Nbr of Employees 93
Free-Float 85,7%
Chart TRANSLATE BIO, INC.
Duration : Period :
Translate Bio, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRANSLATE BIO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 32,29 $
Last Close Price 19,61 $
Spread / Highest target 104%
Spread / Average Target 64,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 47,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald C. Renaud President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel S. Lynch Chairman
Paul Burgess Secretary, Chief Operating & Legal Officer
John R. Schroer CFO, Treasurer & Principal Accounting Officer
Ann Barbier Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRANSLATE BIO, INC.140.91%1 345
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.19.28%97 226
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS34.52%76 365
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS71.53%65 407
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.53.02%33 685
GENMAB A/S57.14%23 358
