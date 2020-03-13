Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Translate Bio, Inc.    TBIO

TRANSLATE BIO, INC.

(TBIO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Translate Bio : Securities offered to employees pursuant to employee benefit plans

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/13/2020 | 04:44pm EDT

As filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 13, 2020

Registration No. 333-

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM S-8

REGISTRATION STATEMENT

UNDER

THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933

Translate Bio, Inc.

(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter)

Delaware

61-1807780

(State or Other Jurisdiction of

(I.R.S. Employer

Incorporation or Organization)

Identification No.)

29 Hartwell Avenue

Lexington, Massachusetts

02421

(Address of Principal Executive Offices)

(Zip Code)

2018 Equity Incentive Plan

(Full title of the plan)

Ronald C. Renaud, Jr.

President and Chief Executive Officer

Translate Bio, Inc.

29 Hartwell Avenue

Lexington, Massachusetts 02421

(Name and address of agent for service)

(617) 945-7361

(Telephone number, including area code, of agent for service)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.

Large accelerated filer

Accelerated filer

Non-accelerated filer

Smaller reporting company

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 7(a)(2)(B) of the Securities Act.

CALCULATION OF REGISTRATION FEE

Amount

Proposed

Proposed

Title of securities

maximum

maximum

Amount of

to be

offering price

aggregate

to be registered

registered(1)

per share

offering price

registration fee

Common Stock, par value $0.001 per share

2,400,829 shares(2)

$7.28 (3)

$17,478,035 (3)

$2,269

  1. In accordance with Rule 416 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), this registration statement shall be deemed to cover any additional securities that may from time to time be offered or issued to prevent dilution resulting from stock splits, stock dividends or similar transactions.
  2. Consists of 2,400,829 additional shares issuable under the 2018 Equity Incentive Plan.
  3. Estimated solely for the purpose of calculating the registration fee pursuant to Rules 457(c) and 457(h) of the Securities Act and based upon the average of the high and low prices of the Registrant's Common Stock as reported on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on March 11, 2020.

Statement of Incorporation by Reference

This Registration Statement on Form S-8, relating to the 2018 Equity Incentive Plan (the "2018 Plan") of Translate Bio, Inc. (the "Registrant") of the Registrant, is being filed for the purpose of registering additional securities of the same class as other securities for which a Registration Statement on Form S-8 has previously been filed and is effective. Pursuant to General Instruction E to Form S-8, except as otherwise set forth below, this Registration Statement incorporates by reference the contents of the Registration Statement on Form S-8, File No. 333-226047, relating to the 2018 Plan filed by the Registrant with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 2, 2018and the contents of the Registration Statement on Form S-8,

File No. 333-231746, relating to the 2018 Plan filed by the Registrant with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 24, 2019.

PART II

INFORMATION REQUIRED IN THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT

Item 8.

Exhibits.

Number

Description

  1. Restated Certificate of Incorporation of the Registrant (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 3.1 to the Registrant's Current Report on Form 8-K (File No. 001-38550) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 2, 2018).
  2. Amended and Restated Bylaws of the Registrant (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 3.2 to the Registrant's Current Report on Form 8-K (File No. 001-38550) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 2, 2018).

5.1*

Opinion of Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP, counsel to the Registrant

23.1*

Consent of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, independent registered public accounting firm

23.2*

Consent of Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP (included in Exhibit 5.1)

24.1*

Power of attorney (included on the signature pages of this registration statement)

99.1 2018 Equity Incentive Plan (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.7 to Amendment No. 1 to the Registrant's Registration Statement on Form S-1(File No. 333-225368)filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 12, 2018).

* Filed herewith

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, the registrant certifies that it has reasonable grounds to believe that it meets all of the requirements for filing on Form S-8 and has duly caused this registration statement to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized, in the Town of Lexington, Commonwealth of Massachusetts, on this 13th day of March, 2020.

TRANSLATE BIO, INC.

By: /s/ Ronald C. Renaud, Jr.

Ronald C. Renaud, Jr.

President and Chief Executive Officer

POWER OF ATTORNEY AND SIGNATURES

We, the undersigned officers and directors of Translate Bio, Inc., hereby severally constitute and appoint Ronald C. Renaud, Jr., John R. Schroer and Paul Burgess, and each of them singly, our true and lawful attorneys with full power to them, and each of them singly, to sign for us and in our names in the capacities indicated below, the registration statement on Form S-8 filed herewith and any and all subsequent amendments to said registration statement, and generally to do all such things in our names and on our behalf in our capacities as officers and directors to enable Translate Bio, Inc. to comply with the provisions of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and all requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission, hereby ratifying and confirming our signatures as they may be signed by our said attorneys, or any of them, to said registration statement and any and all amendments thereto.

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, this registration statement has been signed by the following persons in the capacities and on the dates indicated.

Signature

Title

Date

/s/ Ronald C. Renaud, Jr.

President and Chief Executive Officer, Director

March 13, 2020

Ronald C. Renaud, Jr.

(Principal Executive Officer)

/s/ John R. Schroer

Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

March 13, 2020

John R. Schroer

(Principal Financial and Accounting Officer)

/s Daniel S. Lynch

Chairman of the Board

March 13, 2020

Daniel S. Lynch

/s/ Daniella Beckman

Director

March 13, 2020

Daniella Beckman

/s/ George Demetri, M.D.

Director

March 13, 2020

George Demetri, M.D.

/s/ Jean-François Formela, M.D.

Director

March 13, 2020

Jean-François Formela, M.D.

/s/ Owen Hughes

Director

March 13, 2020

Owen Hughes

/s/ Robert Meyer, M.D.

Director

March 13, 2020

Robert Meyer, M.D.

/s/ Robert M. Plenge, M.D., Ph.D.

Director

March 13, 2020

Robert M. Plenge, M.D., Ph.D.

Exhibit 5.1

+1 617 526 6000 (t)

+1 617 526 5000 (f) wilmerhale.com

March 13, 2020

Translate Bio, Inc.

29 Hartwell Avenue

Lexington, MA 02421

Re:

2018 Equity Incentive Plan

Ladies and Gentlemen:

We have assisted in the preparation of a Registration Statement on Form S-8 (the "Registration Statement") to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), relating to an aggregate of 2,400,829 shares of Common Stock, par value $0.001 per share (the "Shares"), of Translate Bio, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Company"), issuable under the Company's 2018 Equity Incentive Plan (the "Plan").

We have examined the certificate of incorporation and bylaws of the Company, each as amended and restated to date, and originals, or copies certified to our satisfaction, of all pertinent records of the meetings of the directors and stockholders of the Company, the Registration Statement and such other documents relating to the Company as we have deemed material for the purposes of this opinion.

In our examination of the foregoing documents, we have assumed the genuineness of all signatures, the authenticity of all documents submitted to us as originals, the conformity to original documents of all documents submitted to us as certified, photostatic or other copies, the authenticity of the originals of any such documents and the legal competence of all signatories to such documents.

We assume that the appropriate action will be taken, prior to the offer and sale of the Shares in accordance with the Plan, to register and qualify the Shares for sale under all applicable state securities or "blue sky" laws.

We express no opinion herein as to the laws of any state or jurisdiction other than the state laws of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware and the federal laws of the United States of America.

It is understood that this opinion is to be used only in connection with the offer and sale of the Shares while the Registration Statement is in effect.

Please note that we are opining only as to the matters expressly set forth herein, and no opinion should be inferred as to any other matters.

Based on the foregoing, we are of the opinion that the Shares have been duly authorized for issuance and, when the Shares are issued and paid for in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Plan, the Shares will be validly issued, fully paid and nonassessable.

Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP, 60 State Street, Boston, Massachusetts 02109

Beijing Berlin Boston Brussels Denver Frankfurt London Los Angeles New York Palo Alto San Francisco Washington

Translate Bio, Inc.

March 13, 2020

Page 2

We hereby consent to the filing of this opinion with the Commission in connection with the Registration Statement in accordance with the requirements of Item 601(b)(5) of Regulation S-K under the Securities Act. In giving such consent, we do not hereby admit that we are in the category of persons whose consent is required under Section 7 of the Securities Act or the rules and regulations of the Commission.

Very truly yours,

WILMER CUTLER PICKERING

HALE AND DORR LLP

By: /s/ Cynthia T. Mazareas

Cynthia T. Mazareas, a Partner

Exhibit 23.1

CONSENT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM

We hereby consent to the incorporation by reference in this Registration Statement on Form S-8 of Translate Bio, Inc. of our report dated March 12, 2020 relating to the financial statements, which appears in Translate Bio, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.

/s/ PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

Boston, Massachusetts

March 13, 2020

Disclaimer

Translate Bio Inc. published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 20:42:14 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TRANSLATE BIO, INC.
04:44pTRANSLATE BIO : Securities offered to employees pursuant to employee benefit pla..
PU
04:20pTRANSLATE BIO : SEC Filing (S-3) - Registration Statement - Specified Transactio..
PU
03/12Translate Bio Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results a..
GL
03/12TRANSLATE BIO : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
02/27TRANSLATE BIO : Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for MRT5005 for the Treatmen..
AQ
02/26Translate Bio Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for MRT5005 for the Treatme..
GL
02/19Translate Bio to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
02/15TRANSLATE BIO : An amendment to a SC 13D filing
PU
01/13TRANSLATE BIO : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate event
PU
01/13TRANSLATE BIO, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 14,6 M
EBIT 2020 -113 M
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales2020 33,3x
Capi. / Sales2021 80,1x
Capitalization 486 M
Chart TRANSLATE BIO, INC.
Duration : Period :
Translate Bio, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRANSLATE BIO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 18,67  $
Last Close Price 8,09  $
Spread / Highest target 209%
Spread / Average Target 131%
Spread / Lowest Target 73,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald C. Renaud President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel S. Lynch Chairman
Paul Burgess Secretary, Chief Operating & Legal Officer
John R. Schroer CFO, Treasurer & Principal Accounting Officer
Ann Barbier Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRANSLATE BIO, INC.-0.61%486
GILEAD SCIENCES13.42%86 660
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-6.80%52 906
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS23.76%47 015
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.11.27%23 909
GENMAB A/S-18.19%11 708
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group