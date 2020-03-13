Translate Bio : Securities offered to employees pursuant to employee benefit plans

As filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 13, 2020 Registration No. 333- UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM S-8 REGISTRATION STATEMENT UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933 Translate Bio, Inc. (Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter) Delaware 61-1807780 (State or Other Jurisdiction of (I.R.S. Employer Incorporation or Organization) Identification No.) 29 Hartwell Avenue Lexington, Massachusetts 02421 (Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code) 2018 Equity Incentive Plan (Full title of the plan) Ronald C. Renaud, Jr. President and Chief Executive Officer Translate Bio, Inc. 29 Hartwell Avenue Lexington, Massachusetts 02421 (Name and address of agent for service) (617) 945-7361 (Telephone number, including area code, of agent for service) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. Large accelerated filer ☐ Accelerated filer ☒ Non-accelerated filer ☐ Smaller reporting company ☒ Emerging growth company ☒ If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 7(a)(2)(B) of the Securities Act. ☒

CALCULATION OF REGISTRATION FEE Amount Proposed Proposed Title of securities maximum maximum Amount of to be offering price aggregate to be registered registered(1) per share offering price registration fee Common Stock, par value $0.001 per share 2,400,829 shares(2) $7.28 (3) $17,478,035 (3) $2,269 In accordance with Rule 416 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), this registration statement shall be deemed to cover any additional securities that may from time to time be offered or issued to prevent dilution resulting from stock splits, stock dividends or similar transactions. Consists of 2,400,829 additional shares issuable under the 2018 Equity Incentive Plan. Estimated solely for the purpose of calculating the registration fee pursuant to Rules 457(c) and 457(h) of the Securities Act and based upon the average of the high and low prices of the Registrant's Common Stock as reported on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on March 11, 2020.

Statement of Incorporation by Reference This Registration Statement on Form S-8, relating to the 2018 Equity Incentive Plan (the "2018 Plan") of Translate Bio, Inc. (the "Registrant") of the Registrant, is being filed for the purpose of registering additional securities of the same class as other securities for which a Registration Statement on Form S-8 has previously been filed and is effective. Pursuant to General Instruction E to Form S-8, except as otherwise set forth below, this Registration Statement incorporates by reference the contents of the Registration Statement on Form S-8, File No. 333-226047, relating to the 2018 Plan filed by the Registrant with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 2, 2018and the contents of the Registration Statement on Form S-8, File No. 333-231746, relating to the 2018 Plan filed by the Registrant with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 24, 2019.

SIGNATURES Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, the registrant certifies that it has reasonable grounds to believe that it meets all of the requirements for filing on Form S-8 and has duly caused this registration statement to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized, in the Town of Lexington, Commonwealth of Massachusetts, on this 13th day of March, 2020. TRANSLATE BIO, INC. By: /s/ Ronald C. Renaud, Jr. Ronald C. Renaud, Jr. President and Chief Executive Officer POWER OF ATTORNEY AND SIGNATURES We, the undersigned officers and directors of Translate Bio, Inc., hereby severally constitute and appoint Ronald C. Renaud, Jr., John R. Schroer and Paul Burgess, and each of them singly, our true and lawful attorneys with full power to them, and each of them singly, to sign for us and in our names in the capacities indicated below, the registration statement on Form S-8 filed herewith and any and all subsequent amendments to said registration statement, and generally to do all such things in our names and on our behalf in our capacities as officers and directors to enable Translate Bio, Inc. to comply with the provisions of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and all requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission, hereby ratifying and confirming our signatures as they may be signed by our said attorneys, or any of them, to said registration statement and any and all amendments thereto. Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, this registration statement has been signed by the following persons in the capacities and on the dates indicated. Signature Title Date /s/ Ronald C. Renaud, Jr. President and Chief Executive Officer, Director March 13, 2020 Ronald C. Renaud, Jr. (Principal Executive Officer) /s/ John R. Schroer Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer March 13, 2020 John R. Schroer (Principal Financial and Accounting Officer) /s Daniel S. Lynch Chairman of the Board March 13, 2020 Daniel S. Lynch /s/ Daniella Beckman Director March 13, 2020 Daniella Beckman /s/ George Demetri, M.D. Director March 13, 2020 George Demetri, M.D. /s/ Jean-François Formela, M.D. Director March 13, 2020 Jean-François Formela, M.D.

/s/ Owen Hughes Director March 13, 2020 Owen Hughes /s/ Robert Meyer, M.D. Director March 13, 2020 Robert Meyer, M.D. /s/ Robert M. Plenge, M.D., Ph.D. Director March 13, 2020 Robert M. Plenge, M.D., Ph.D.

Exhibit 5.1 +1 617 526 6000 (t) +1 617 526 5000 (f) wilmerhale.com March 13, 2020 Translate Bio, Inc. 29 Hartwell Avenue Lexington, MA 02421 Re: 2018 Equity Incentive Plan Ladies and Gentlemen: We have assisted in the preparation of a Registration Statement on Form S-8 (the "Registration Statement") to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), relating to an aggregate of 2,400,829 shares of Common Stock, par value $0.001 per share (the "Shares"), of Translate Bio, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Company"), issuable under the Company's 2018 Equity Incentive Plan (the "Plan"). We have examined the certificate of incorporation and bylaws of the Company, each as amended and restated to date, and originals, or copies certified to our satisfaction, of all pertinent records of the meetings of the directors and stockholders of the Company, the Registration Statement and such other documents relating to the Company as we have deemed material for the purposes of this opinion. In our examination of the foregoing documents, we have assumed the genuineness of all signatures, the authenticity of all documents submitted to us as originals, the conformity to original documents of all documents submitted to us as certified, photostatic or other copies, the authenticity of the originals of any such documents and the legal competence of all signatories to such documents. We assume that the appropriate action will be taken, prior to the offer and sale of the Shares in accordance with the Plan, to register and qualify the Shares for sale under all applicable state securities or "blue sky" laws. We express no opinion herein as to the laws of any state or jurisdiction other than the state laws of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware and the federal laws of the United States of America. It is understood that this opinion is to be used only in connection with the offer and sale of the Shares while the Registration Statement is in effect. Please note that we are opining only as to the matters expressly set forth herein, and no opinion should be inferred as to any other matters. Based on the foregoing, we are of the opinion that the Shares have been duly authorized for issuance and, when the Shares are issued and paid for in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Plan, the Shares will be validly issued, fully paid and nonassessable. Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP, 60 State Street, Boston, Massachusetts 02109 Beijing Berlin Boston Brussels Denver Frankfurt London Los Angeles New York Palo Alto San Francisco Washington

Translate Bio, Inc. March 13, 2020 Page 2 We hereby consent to the filing of this opinion with the Commission in connection with the Registration Statement in accordance with the requirements of Item 601(b)(5) of Regulation S-K under the Securities Act. In giving such consent, we do not hereby admit that we are in the category of persons whose consent is required under Section 7 of the Securities Act or the rules and regulations of the Commission. Very truly yours, WILMER CUTLER PICKERING HALE AND DORR LLP By: /s/ Cynthia T. Mazareas Cynthia T. Mazareas, a Partner

Exhibit 23.1 CONSENT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM We hereby consent to the incorporation by reference in this Registration Statement on Form S-8 of Translate Bio, Inc. of our report dated March 12, 2020 relating to the financial statements, which appears in Translate Bio, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. /s/ PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP Boston, Massachusetts March 13, 2020