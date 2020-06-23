Translate Bio : Shares Surge on Expanded Deal With Sanofi

By Colin Kellaher

Shares of Translate Bio Inc. surged nearly 70% in premarket trading Tuesday after the clinical-stage therapeutics company announced an expanded collaboration and license agreement with France's Sanofi SA.

As part of the expanded agreement, Sanofi is investing $125 million to buy about 4.88 million shares of Translate at $25.59 apiece, a 57.6% premium to Monday's closing price of $16.24.

The investment will equal a roughly 7% stake in Translate, which currently has about 62.9 million shares outstanding.

Translate will also receive $300 million in upfront cash and is eligible for potential future milestones and other payments up to $1.9 billion, the companies said.

Translate shares were recently up 69.6% to $27.55 in premarket trading.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com