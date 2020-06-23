Log in
Translate Bio : Shares Surge on Expanded Deal With Sanofi

06/23/2020 | 06:38am EDT

By Colin Kellaher

Shares of Translate Bio Inc. surged nearly 70% in premarket trading Tuesday after the clinical-stage therapeutics company announced an expanded collaboration and license agreement with France's Sanofi SA.

As part of the expanded agreement, Sanofi is investing $125 million to buy about 4.88 million shares of Translate at $25.59 apiece, a 57.6% premium to Monday's closing price of $16.24.

The investment will equal a roughly 7% stake in Translate, which currently has about 62.9 million shares outstanding.

Translate will also receive $300 million in upfront cash and is eligible for potential future milestones and other payments up to $1.9 billion, the companies said.

Translate shares were recently up 69.6% to $27.55 in premarket trading.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SANOFI SA 0.05% 93.07 Real-time Quote.3.81%
TRANSLATE BIO, INC. 6.14% 16.24 Delayed Quote.99.51%
