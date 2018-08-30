Translate Bio to Participate in Citi’s 13th Annual Biotech Conference

Log in
08/30/2018 | 01:31pm CEST

LEXINGTON, Mass., Aug. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Translate Bio (Nasdaq: TBIO), a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company developing a new class of potentially transformative medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction, today announced the company will participate in a panel and host investor meetings at Citi’s 13th Annual Biotech Conference. The conference will take place September 5-6, 2018, at the Four Seasons Boston. Details of the panel are as follows:

Panel: Gene Therapy: Present and Future
Date: Thursday, September 6, 2018
Time: 10:00 a.m. ET
Location: Four Seasons, Boston, MA
                        
A live and archived webcast of the panel will be accessible through the “Events and Presentations” page of the company's website at investors.translate.bio.

About Translate Bio
Translate Bio is a clinical-stage mRNA therapeutics company developing a new class of potentially transformative medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The Company’s MRT platform is designed to develop product candidates that deliver mRNA carrying instructions to produce intracellular, transmembrane and secreted proteins for therapeutic benefit. Translate Bio believes that its MRT platform is applicable to a broad range of diseases caused by insufficient protein production or where production of proteins can modify disease, including diseases that affect the lung, liver, eye, central nervous system, lymphatic system and circulatory system. The Company also believes its platform may be applied to produce therapeutic antibodies and vaccines in areas such as infectious disease and oncology. Translate Bio’s two lead programs are being developed as treatments for cystic fibrosis (CF) and ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency. For more information about the Company, please visit www.translate.bio or on Twitter at @TranslateBio.

Contacts for Translate Bio

Investors    
Teri Dahlman 
tdahlman@translate.bio  
857-242-7792  

Media
Maura Gavaghan
mgavaghan@translate.bio
857-242-7789

Primary Logo


