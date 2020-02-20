Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  TransMedics Group, Inc.    TMDX

TRANSMEDICS GROUP, INC.

(TMDX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TransMedics to Present at the Cowen 40th Annual Health Care Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/20/2020 | 04:06pm EST

ANDOVER, Mass., Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransMedics Group, Inc. (“TransMedics”) (Nasdaq: TMDX), a medical technology company that is transforming organ transplant therapy for patients with end-stage lung, heart and liver failure, today announced the company will be participating in the upcoming Cowen 40th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston.

TransMedics’ management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 8:40 a.m. Eastern Time. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the “Investors” section of the TransMedics website at www.transmedics.com

About TransMedics Group, Inc.

TransMedics is the world’s leader in portable ex-vivo warm perfusion and assessment of donor organs for transplantation. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company was founded to address the unmet need for more and better organs for transplantation and has developed technologies to preserve organ quality, assess organ viability prior to transplant, and potentially increase the utilization of donor organs for the treatment of end-stage heart, lung and liver failure.

Investor Contact:
Brian Johnston
631-807-1986
Investors@transmedics.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TRANSMEDICS GROUP, INC.
04:06pTransMedics to Present at the Cowen 40th Annual Health Care Conference
GL
02/19TransMedics to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results on ..
GL
01/15TRANSMEDICS GROUP, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial ..
AQ
01/13TRANSMEDICS GROUP, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exh..
AQ
2019TransMedics to Present at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
GL
2019TransMedics' Organ Care System (OCS™) Technology Used in First U.S. Adu..
GL
2019TRANSMEDICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
2019TRANSMEDICS GROUP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financi..
AQ
2019TRANSMEDICS : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2019TransMedics Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 24,2 M
EBIT 2019 -28,3 M
Net income 2019 -32,9 M
Finance 2019 46,5 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -5,08x
P/E ratio 2020 -15,2x
EV / Sales2019 15,6x
EV / Sales2020 7,16x
Capitalization 425 M
Chart TRANSMEDICS GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
TransMedics Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRANSMEDICS GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 24,50  $
Last Close Price 20,07  $
Spread / Highest target 39,5%
Spread / Average Target 22,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Waleed H. Hassanein President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James R. Tobin Chairman
John F. Carey Vice President-Operations
Stephen Gordon Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Phillip Camp Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRANSMEDICS GROUP, INC.5.58%425
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC3.85%136 233
DANAHER CORPORATION6.80%113 999
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.4.01%71 316
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-4.87%59 962
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-1.61%49 079
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group