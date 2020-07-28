Log in
TRANSMEDICS, INC.

TRANSMEDICS, INC.

(TMDX)
TransMedics to Present at the Canaccord 40th Annual Growth Conference

07/28/2020 | 04:02pm EDT

ANDOVER, Mass., July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransMedics Group, Inc. (“TransMedics”) (Nasdaq: TMDX), a medical technology company that is transforming organ transplant therapy for patients with end-stage lung, heart and liver failure, announced today that members of management will be presenting at the virtual Canaccord 40th Annual Growth Conference. The presentation will take place on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. EDT.

Event: Canaccord 40th Annual Growth Conference
Date: Thursday, August 13, 2020
Time: 10:00 a.m. EDT

A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the “Investors” section of the TransMedics website at www.transmedics.com

About TransMedics Group, Inc.

TransMedics is the world’s leader in portable extracorporeal warm perfusion and assessment of donor organs for transplantation. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company was founded to address the unmet need for more and better organs for transplantation and has developed technologies to preserve organ quality, assess organ viability prior to transplant, and potentially increase the utilization of donor organs for the treatment of end-stage heart, lung and liver failure.

Investor Contact:
Brian Johnston
631-807-1986
Investors@transmedics.com

