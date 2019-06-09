Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  Transneft' PAO    TRNF_P   RU0009091573

TRANSNEFT' PAO

(TRNF_P)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Transneft' : Belarus partially resumes oil transit towards Poland

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/09/2019 | 04:33am EDT
The logo of Belneftekhim company is seen at their headquarters in Minsk

MINSK (Reuters) - Belarus state energy company Belneftekhim said on Sunday it had partially resumed oil transit towards Poland and that its daily Western-bound transit plan for June was 65,000 tonnes.

Belarus has so far returned 450,000 tonnes of contaminated oil to Russia, Belneftekhim said in a statement, adding it expected to complete the clean-up of a pipeline between the Mozyr refinery and the Unecha station in Russia by mid-August.

In Poland, clean oil has reached the Adamova Zastava station, the company said. Russian pipeline monopoly Transneft also said on Sunday that clean Russian oil was now being delivered to Poland via Belarus, Russian news agencies reported.

Russia's oil export flows to Europe have been disrupted since April, when high levels of organic chloride were found in crude pumped via the Druzhba pipeline.

In May, Moscow agreed to pump dirty crude oil back from Belarus to clear the pipeline.

(Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Jason Neely and Dale Hudson)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TRANSNEFT' PAO
04:39aPoland confirms partial resumption of clean oil supply from Russia
RE
04:33aTRANSNEFT' : Belarus partially resumes oil transit towards Poland
RE
06/04TRANSNEFT' : Russia's Transneft expects clean oil to reach Poland on June 8-9
AQ
05/31TAINTED OIL SET FOR RUSSIAN REFINERI : sources
RE
05/30Transneft, Russian firms agree tainted oil compensation formula - Kommersant
RE
05/29TRANSNEFT' : Transneft on the defensive as Russia says won't fund oil clean-up
RE
05/27TRANSNEFT' : Belarus pumps out 80,000 T of tainted oil towards Russia
RE
05/21EXCLUSIVE : Russian pipeline restart hit by dirty oil evacuation problems
RE
05/21TRANSNEFT' : Ukrtransnafta, Transneft plan to sign new ten-year contract in June
AQ
05/20EXCLUSIVE : Western buyers freeze payments for contaminated oil in extended Russ..
RE
More news
Financials (RUB)
Sales 2019 1 041 B
EBIT 2019 324 B
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 321 B
Yield 2019 7,39%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 0,55x
EV / Sales 2020 0,55x
Capitalization 251 B
Chart TRANSNEFT' PAO
Duration : Period :
Transneft' PAO Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 182 096  RUB
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nikolay Petrovich Tokarev President, Chairman-Management Board & Director
Alexander Valentinovich Novak Chairman
Artur Matthias Warnig Director
Ilya Iosifovich Klebanov Independent Director
Daria Vladimirovna Vasilyevskaya Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRANSNEFT' PAO3 804
ENBRIDGE INC11.60%71 355
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.14.76%61 170
KINDER MORGAN INC37.39%45 592
TC ENERGY CORP35.79%44 879
ENERGY TRANSFER LP5.83%36 780
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About