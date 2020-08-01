Transocean : 2Q20 Contract Intangible Asset Amortization

Transocean Ltd. and subsidiaries
Contract Intangible Asset Amortization Schedule
As of June 30, 2020
(In millions)
|
Quarter
|
|
|
Amortization
|
|
|
per quarter
|
|
per year
|
3Q20
|
|
|
58
|
|
|
|
4Q20
|
|
|
57
|
|
|
115
|
1Q21
|
|
|
57
|
|
|
|
2Q21
|
|
|
58
|
|
|
|
3Q21
|
|
|
57
|
|
|
|
4Q21
|
|
|
48
|
|
|
220
|
1Q22
|
|
|
29
|
|
|
|
2Q22
|
|
|
29
|
|
|
|
3Q22
|
|
|
29
|
|
|
|
4Q22
|
|
|
29
|
|
|
116
|
1Q23
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
|
2Q23
|
|
|
19
|
|
|
|
3Q23
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
4Q23
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
52
|
1Q24
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
$
|
507
|
$
|
507
