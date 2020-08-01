Log in
TRANSOCEAN LTD.

(RIG)
Transocean : 2Q20 Contract Intangible Asset Amortization

08/01/2020 | 01:17pm EDT

Transocean Ltd. and subsidiaries

Contract Intangible Asset Amortization Schedule

As of June 30, 2020

(In millions)

Quarter

Amortization

per quarter

per year

3Q20

58

4Q20

57

115

1Q21

57

2Q21

58

3Q21

57

4Q21

48

220

1Q22

29

2Q22

29

3Q22

29

4Q22

29

116

1Q23

18

2Q23

19

3Q23

8

4Q23

7

52

1Q24

4

4

$

507

$

507

Disclaimer

Transocean Ltd. published this content on 29 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2020 17:16:18 UTC
