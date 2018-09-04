Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Transocean LTD    RIG   CH0048265513

TRANSOCEAN LTD (RIG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Transocean Agrees to Acquire Ocean Rig for $2.7 Billion -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2018 | 07:30pm CEST

By Costas Paris and Kimberly Chin

Transocean Ltd. has agreed to buy fellow offshore-drilling contractor Ocean Rig UDW Inc., in a cash-and-stock transaction valued at about $2.7 billion aimed at strengthening the company's drillship fleet ahead of an expected market recovery.

Switzerland-based Transocean, among the world's five biggest offshore operators with revenue of $7.4 billion last year, will give Ocean Rig shareholders 1.6128 newly issued shares in the combined business plus $12.75 in cash per share of Ocean Rig's common stock. This would value Ocean Rig's shares at $32.28 apiece, representing a 20.4% premium over the 10-day volume-weighted average share price of the drilling contractor as of Aug. 31.

Transocean's shareholders would own about 79% of the combined company, while Ocean Rig's will own about 21%. No changes to the board of directors, executive management or corporate structure are anticipated.

Transocean plans to finance the deal through a combination of cash and fully committed financing from Citigroup Inc.

Offshore drilling has been one of the hardest-hit sectors in the shipping industry's downcycle over the past four years. Rig daily leases, which once commanded up to $800,000, dropped to around $200,000 over the period as cheap oil from U.S. shale drilling flooded the market, hitting finances at the field's biggest players.

Ocean Rig completed a restructuring last October that wiped out $3.7 billion in debt and handed control of its equity to investors in its senior debt, among them Avenue Capital Management II LP, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC and Elliott Associates LP.

Another major operator, Seadrill Ltd., filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last year and emerged from bankruptcy in April.

"The Transocean takeover shows that rig operators are betting on sustained higher oil prices going forward," said Peter Sand, chief shipping analyst at Bimco, an industry research group. "They have also made a serious effort to cut their costs, which could make offshore drilling attractive once again."

Transocean Chief Executive Jeremy Thigpen said the takeover will strengthen the company's presence in key markets like Brazil, West Africa and Norway ahead of what "we believe is an imminent recovery in the ultra-deepwater market."

The deal will add nine drillships and two harsh-environment semisubmersibles to the Transocean fleet. Ocean Rig also has two drillships under construction and due for delivery by 2020. Altogether, the deal would boost Transocean's fleet to 57.

Ocean Rig is the Swiss company's second big acquisition in less than a year, following a $1.2 billion takeover of Songa Offshore completed in January.

The deal is subject to approval by shareholders. The companies noted in a statement that shareholders representing 48% of Ocean Rig's shares outstanding support the deal, as does Transocean's third-largest shareholder.

Write to Costas Paris at costas.paris@wsj.com and Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
OCEAN RIG UDW INC 1.07% 28.24 End-of-day quote.5.37%
TRANSOCEAN INC --End-of-day quote.
TRANSOCEAN LTD -5.99% 11.4 Delayed Quote.13.39%
WTI -0.03% 70.03 Delayed Quote.16.31%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TRANSOCEAN LTD
07:30pTransocean Agrees to Acquire Ocean Rig for $2.7 Billion -- Update
DJ
02:35pTRANSOCEAN LTD. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disc..
AQ
02:01pTransocean Agrees to Acquire Ocean Rig for $2.7 Billion
DJ
12:32pTransocean Ltd. Announces Agreement to Acquire Ocean Rig
GL
08/24TRANSOCEAN LTD. : to Present at Barclays CEO Energy Power Conference
AQ
08/22Transocean Ltd. to Present at Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference
GL
08/21TODAY'S RESEARCH REPORTS ON TRENDING : Diamond Offshore Drilling and Transocean
AC
08/16TODAY'S RESEARCH REPORTS ON TRENDING : ConocoPhillips and Transocean
AC
08/14TODAY'S RESEARCH REPORTS ON TRENDING : Transocean and Southwestern Energy
AC
08/14TRANSOCEAN LTD. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statement..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01:43pTransocean (RIG) Acquires Ocean Rig For $2.7B - Slideshow 
07:00aTransocean to buy Ocean Rig in $2.7B cash and stock deal 
08/24SUBSEA 7 : Expectations Are Too Low 
08/15TRANSOCEAN : Well Positioned For The Industry Recovery 
08/15Transocean (RIG) Presents At Susquehanna Financial Group's Energy Conference .. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 936 M
EBIT 2018 277 M
Net income 2018 -1 355 M
Debt 2018 6 752 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 4,20x
EV / Sales 2019 4,07x
Capitalization 5 593 M
Chart TRANSOCEAN LTD
Duration : Period :
Transocean LTD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRANSOCEAN LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 12,9 $
Spread / Average Target 6,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeremy D. Thigpen President, CEO & Executive Director
Merrill A. Miller Chairman
Keelan I. Adamson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Mey Lovell Mark-Anthony Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Howard E. Davis Chief Administrative & Information Officer, EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRANSOCEAN LTD13.39%5 593
HELMERICH & PAYNE1.44%7 143
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED-0.76%6 158
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP-26.22%4 623
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.-25.55%3 769
ENSCO PLC15.74%2 990
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.