Transocean : Citi Global Energy & Utilities Virtual Conference
05/11/2020 | 04:40pm EDT
CITI GLOBAL ENERGY & UTILITIES VIRTUAL CONFERENCE
Mark Mey, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer May 12, 2020
OUR LEADERSHIP POSITION
41 Floaters* - 100% UDW & HE
Unmatched UDW & HE Experience
$9.6 Billion in Backlog**
Liquidity of $3.0B***
Includes 2 newbuilds under construction and theTransocean Norge (33% JV ownership interest) ** As of April 16, 2020
*** As of March, 31, 2020
FLEET TRANSFORMATION
DIVEST ACQUIRE UPGRADE
33
FLEET RATIONALIZATION
74 Divestitures* Since 2014
15 Ultra‐Deepwater
15 Jackups
* Reflects theretirement of the Sedco 714. Secdo 711, Transocean 712, Polar Pioneer, Songa
44 Deepwater /
Dee, and GSF Development Driller II
Midwater
VALUE-ADDED ACQUISITIONS
Songa Offshore
(4 HE Semis*)
Transocean Norge
(1 HE Semi)
Reflects the retirement of theSonga Delta announced on 9/4/18 and the Songa Trym announced on 7/23/18 and Ocean Rig Paros on 2/8/19 and Ocean Rig Eirik Raude on 2/18/19 and Songa Dee announced 4/16/2020
Ocean Rig
(8 UDW Drillships*, and
1 HE Semis)
STRATEGIC UPGRADES
Drilling Capabilities
Drilling Efficiency
Reduced Emissions
Discoverer India
Transocean Enabler
Transocean Spitsbergen
Annular BOP
Automated Drilling
Patented Hybrid
Acoustic Backup
Control
Power System
Controls
3 Remaining Cat‐D
MPD‐Ready
Rigs + Spitsbergen +
DP Class 3
Norge Scheduled for
ADC Upgrade
FLEET TRANSFORMATION TO UDW AND HE FLOATERS
January 2014
Average Age Floaters - ~21 years
May 2020*
Average Age Floaters - ~9 years
(UDW - ~8 years)
UDW & HE Floaters
15
34
~45%
UDW & HE
41
Mid / Deep Water
HS Jackups
100%
UDW & HE
41
Includes rigs under construction and theTransocean Norge (33% JV ownership interest); reflects the retirement of theSedco 714. Secdo 711, Transocean 712, Polar Pioneer, Songa Dee, and GSF Development Driller II
LARGEST AND MOST CAPABLE FLOATER FLEET
# of Floaters
50
40
30
20
10
0
41
12
27
2
RIG*
28
8
19
1
SDRL**
Source: Company filings
Harsh Environment Floaters
Harsh Environment Under Construction
Ultra‐Deepwater Floaters
Ultra‐Deepwater Under Construction
21
Deepwater & Midwater Floaters
8
15
12
17
9
11
8
7
7
7
5
2
5
7
1
2
1
1
1
Valaris
Diamond
Noble
Maersk
PACD
ODL
Includes the Transocean Norge (33% JV ownership interest); alsoreflects theretirement of the Sedco 714. Secdo 711, Transocean 712, Polar Pioneer, Songa Dee, and GSF Development Driller II ** Includes Seadrill Limited and Seadrill Partners
HIGHEST CONCENTRATION OF THE BEST UDW ASSETS
Ocean Rig Acquisition secures 30% of top 50 UDW floaters, 26% of top 100 UDW floaters worldwide*
# of UDW Floaters
Rigs in Top 100 UDW Rigs in Top 50 UDW
30
26
25
20
15
13
15
12
10
10
7
5
4
4
4
1
0
Transocean
Peer 1
Peer 2
Peer 3
Peer 4
Source: Transocean's proprietary global rig ranking database
* Assumes that Ocean Rig's assets are equipped with two BOP's; includes two rigs under construction
HIGHEST CONCENTRATION OF THE BEST HARSH ENVIRONMENT ASSETS
# of HE Floaters
Transocean Holds 9 of the Top 30 Harsh Environment Floaters in the World
Rigs in Top 30 Harsh Environment
109
9
8
7
7
6
5
5
4
3
2
2
2
1
0
Transocean
Peer 1
Peer 2
Peer 3
Peer 4
Source: Transocean's proprietary global rig ranking database
UNMATCHED FLOATER EXPERIENCE
Floater Rig Years
Floating Rig Years
1,600
1,400
1,200
1,000
800
600
400
200
0
RIG
Peer 1
Peer 2
Peer 3
Source: IHS rig years since 1991
BACKLOG ~4x NEAREST COMPETITOR
USD Billions
$12.0
$10.0
$8.0
$6.0
$4.0
$2.0
$0.0
RIG
SDRL*
Maersk
VAL
DO
NE
ODL
PACDQ
Source: Latest company filings
* Includes Seadrill Limited and Seadrill Partners
TRANSOCEAN'S INDUSTRY-LEADING BACKLOG
Estimated $9.6 Billion* Contract Backlog **
2.5
$2.0
94% with Investment Grade Companies
$2.1
USD Billions
2.0
1.5
0.8
Harsh Environment
0.8
$1.6
Ultra‐Deepwater
$1.7
0.7
$1.3
0.4
0.0
$0.9
1.0
0.5
0.0
1.2
1.7
1.3
0.9
0.9
0.9
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025‐28
*As of April 16, 2020
**Contracted operating dayrate multiplied by the contract duration for future periods as of latest company filings
BACKLOG CONVERTED TO CASH
REVENUE EFFICIENCY
REVENUE & EBITDA
Four‐year Average ‐ 96%
Adjusted
100%
7,200
50%
6,600
45%
90%
6,000
5,400
40%
80%
4,800
35%
Millions
4,200
70%
3,600
30%
USD
3,000
25%
60%
2,400
1,800
20%
50%
1,200
15%
600
40%
0
10%
2016
2017
2018
2019
2017
2018
2016
2019
Adj Revenue
Adj EBITDA
Adj EBITDA Margin
PRESERVING EBITDA MARGINS THROUGH THE CYCLE
USD Billions
3,500
60%
3,000
46%
50%
50%
2,500
46%
44%
44%
40%
2,000
38%
36%
30%
1,500
30%
18%
20%
1,000
15%
500
10%
0
0%
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Transocean Adj. EBITDA
Avg. Peers* Adj. EBITDA
Transocean Adj. EBITDA Margin
Avg. Peers Adj. EBITDA Margin
*Peers include DO, VAL, & NE Source: Bloomberg
Margins EBITDA
SOLID LIQUIDITY
6.0
Estimated ~$400M secured financing
capacity on the Deepwater Titan
5.0
4.0
~$0.6B‐$0.8B
~$1.7B
Billions
3.0
~$1.3B
USD
~$1.1B
2.0 ~$1.7B
~$1.2B ‐$1.4B
1.0
~$0.8B‐$1.0B
0.0
Cash & Short‐
Revolving Credit
Operating Cash
CapEx /
Debt Due through
Projected
term Investments
Facility
Flows through
Investments
2021
Liquidity @
at 3/31/20 (1)
2021
through 2021 (2)
12/31/21 (3)
(1)
Includes approximately $200M of restricted cash for debt amortization.
(2)
Includes approximately $30M investment in the Transocean Norge joint venture.
(3)
Excludes an additional $200M of revolving credit facility permitted as part of the facility's $500M accordion feature.