Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Transocean Ltd.    RIG   CH0048265513

TRANSOCEAN LTD.

(RIG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Transocean : Citi Global Energy & Utilities Virtual Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/11/2020 | 04:40pm EDT

CITI GLOBAL ENERGY & UTILITIES VIRTUAL CONFERENCE

Mark Mey, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer May 12, 2020

OUR LEADERSHIP POSITION

41 Floaters* - 100% UDW & HE

Unmatched UDW & HE Experience

$9.6 Billion in Backlog**

Liquidity of $3.0B***

  • Includes 2 newbuilds under construction and the Transocean Norge (33% JV ownership interest) ** As of April 16, 2020

*** As of March, 31, 2020

2

FLEET TRANSFORMATION

DIVEST ACQUIRE UPGRADE

33

FLEET RATIONALIZATION

74 Divestitures* Since 2014

15 Ultra‐Deepwater

15 Jackups

* Reflects the retirement of the Sedco 714. Secdo 711, Transocean 712, Polar Pioneer, Songa

44 Deepwater /

Dee, and GSF Development Driller II

Midwater

4

VALUE-ADDED ACQUISITIONS

Songa Offshore

(4 HE Semis*)

Transocean Norge

(1 HE Semi)

  • Reflects the retirement of the Songa Delta announced on 9/4/18 and the Songa Trym announced on 7/23/18 and Ocean Rig Paros on 2/8/19 and Ocean Rig Eirik Raude on 2/18/19 and Songa Dee announced 4/16/2020

Ocean Rig

(8 UDW Drillships*, and

1 HE Semis)

5

STRATEGIC UPGRADES

Drilling Capabilities

Drilling Efficiency

Reduced Emissions

Discoverer India

Transocean Enabler

Transocean Spitsbergen

Annular BOP

Automated Drilling

Patented Hybrid

Acoustic Backup

Control

Power System

Controls

3 Remaining Cat‐D

MPD‐Ready

Rigs + Spitsbergen +

DP Class 3

Norge Scheduled for

ADC Upgrade

6

FLEET TRANSFORMATION TO UDW AND HE FLOATERS

January 2014

Average Age Floaters - ~21 years

May 2020*

Average Age Floaters - ~9 years

(UDW - ~8 years)

UDW & HE Floaters

15

34

~45%

UDW & HE

41

Mid / Deep Water

HS Jackups

100%

UDW & HE

41

  • Includes rigs under construction and the Transocean Norge (33% JV ownership interest); reflects the retirement of the Sedco 714. Secdo 711, Transocean 712, Polar Pioneer, Songa Dee, and GSF Development Driller II

7

LARGEST AND MOST CAPABLE FLOATER FLEET

# of Floaters

50

40

30

20

10

0

41

12

27

2

RIG*

28

8

19

1

SDRL**

Source: Company filings

Harsh Environment Floaters

Harsh Environment Under Construction

Ultra‐Deepwater Floaters

Ultra‐Deepwater Under Construction

21

Deepwater & Midwater Floaters

8

15

12

17

9

11

8

7

7

7

5

2

5

7

1

2

1

1

1

Valaris

Diamond

Noble

Maersk

PACD

ODL

  • Includes the Transocean Norge (33% JV ownership interest); also reflects the retirement of the Sedco 714. Secdo 711, Transocean 712, Polar Pioneer, Songa Dee, and GSF Development Driller II ** Includes Seadrill Limited and Seadrill Partners

8

HIGHEST CONCENTRATION OF THE BEST UDW ASSETS

Ocean Rig Acquisition secures 30% of top 50 UDW floaters, 26% of top 100 UDW floaters worldwide*

# of UDW Floaters

Rigs in Top 100 UDW Rigs in Top 50 UDW

30

26

25

20

15

13

15

12

10

10

7

5

4

4

4

1

0

Transocean

Peer 1

Peer 2

Peer 3

Peer 4

Source: Transocean's proprietary global rig ranking database

* Assumes that Ocean Rig's assets are equipped with two BOP's; includes two rigs under construction

99

HIGHEST CONCENTRATION OF THE BEST HARSH ENVIRONMENT ASSETS

# of HE Floaters

Transocean Holds 9 of the Top 30 Harsh Environment Floaters in the World

Rigs in Top 30 Harsh Environment

109

9

8

7

7

6

5

5

4

3

2

2

2

1

0

Transocean

Peer 1

Peer 2

Peer 3

Peer 4

Source: Transocean's proprietary global rig ranking database

1010

UNMATCHED FLOATER EXPERIENCE

Floater Rig Years

Floating Rig Years

1,600

1,400

1,200

1,000

800

600

400

200

0

RIG

Peer 1

Peer 2

Peer 3

Source: IHS rig years since 1991

1111

BACKLOG ~4x NEAREST COMPETITOR

USD Billions

$12.0

$10.0

$8.0

$6.0

$4.0

$2.0

$0.0

RIG

SDRL*

Maersk

VAL

DO

NE

ODL

PACDQ

Source: Latest company filings

* Includes Seadrill Limited and Seadrill Partners

12

TRANSOCEAN'S INDUSTRY-LEADING BACKLOG

Estimated $9.6 Billion* Contract Backlog **

2.5

$2.0

94% with Investment Grade Companies

$2.1

USD Billions

2.0

1.5

0.8

Harsh Environment

0.8

$1.6

Ultra‐Deepwater

$1.7

0.7

$1.3

0.4

0.0

$0.9

1.0

0.5

0.0

1.2

1.7

1.3

0.9

0.9

0.9

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025‐28

*As of April 16, 2020

**Contracted operating dayrate multiplied by the contract duration for future periods as of latest company filings

13

BACKLOG CONVERTED TO CASH

REVENUE EFFICIENCY

REVENUE & EBITDA

Four‐year Average ‐ 96%

Adjusted

100%

7,200

50%

6,600

45%

90%

6,000

5,400

40%

80%

4,800

35%

Millions

4,200

70%

3,600

30%

USD

3,000

25%

60%

2,400

1,800

20%

50%

1,200

15%

600

40%

0

10%

2016

2017

2018

2019

2017

2018

2016

2019

Adj Revenue

Adj EBITDA

Adj EBITDA Margin

14

PRESERVING EBITDA MARGINS THROUGH THE CYCLE

USD Billions

3,500

60%

3,000

46%

50%

50%

2,500

46%

44%

44%

40%

2,000

38%

36%

30%

1,500

30%

18%

20%

1,000

15%

500

10%

0

0%

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Transocean Adj. EBITDA

Avg. Peers* Adj. EBITDA

Transocean Adj. EBITDA Margin

Avg. Peers Adj. EBITDA Margin

*Peers include DO, VAL, & NE Source: Bloomberg

Margins EBITDA

15

SOLID LIQUIDITY

6.0

Estimated ~$400M secured financing

capacity on the Deepwater Titan

5.0

4.0

~$0.6B‐$0.8B

~$1.7B

Billions

3.0

~$1.3B

USD

~$1.1B

2.0 ~$1.7B

~$1.2B ‐$1.4B

1.0

~$0.8B‐$1.0B

0.0

Cash & Short‐

Revolving Credit

Operating Cash

CapEx /

Debt Due through

Projected

term Investments

Facility

Flows through

Investments

2021

Liquidity @

at 3/31/20 (1)

2021

through 2021 (2)

12/31/21 (3)

(1)

Includes approximately $200M of restricted cash for debt amortization.

(2)

Includes approximately $30M investment in the Transocean Norge joint venture.

(3)

Excludes an additional $200M of revolving credit facility permitted as part of the facility's $500M accordion feature.

Accomplishments since 2017

  • Acquired
    • Ocean Rig
    • Songa Offshore
    • 33% JV interest in Transocean Norge
  • Placed in service
    • Transocean Norge
    • Deepwater Poseidon
    • Deepwater Pontus
  • Sold jackup fleet
    • Added ~$320M in cash
    • Removed ~$1B in shipyard obligations

16

OFFSHORE BREAKEVENS ARE DECREASING*

breakeven

70

Breakevens decreased by ~50%

64

60

52

50

46

43

USD/bbl

40

30

20

10

0

34

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020E

Source: Rystad Energy, Clarkson Platou Securities AS, Arctic Securities

*Average breakevens of discovered but undeveloped offshore resources weighted by project size

1717

ULTRA DEEPWATER WEIGHTED AVERAGE BREAKEVEN BEATS SHALE

Estimated

2020 Break-

Even Prices

by Segment

Shale

Ultra Deepwater

Source: Arctic Securities.

18

FLOATER OPPORTUNITIES - START DATE NEXT 18 MO.

7

1

12

8

4

1

7

1

<6 months

2

3

1

6-12 months

1-3 years

9

2

3

>3 years

Trailing 15 Months

1007550 25 0

Rig Years

# Programs

Q1 '19

Q2 '19

Q3 '19

Q4 '19

Q1'20

1

1

1

2

1

1

4

6

3

Other UDW

Harsh

1

# Number of programs

2

85 rig years to be awarded

81 programs

19

Source: IHS Markit April 2020: Open Floater demand incl. pre-tender, tender + Transocean Marketing

CITI GLOBAL ENERGY & UTILITIES VIRTUAL CONFERENCE

Mark Mey, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer May 12, 2020

Disclaimer

Transocean Ltd. published this content on 11 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2020 20:39:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TRANSOCEAN LTD.
04:40pTRANSOCEAN : Citi Global Energy & Utilities Virtual Conference
PU
04:22pTRANSOCEAN LTD. : Material Impairments, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, ..
AQ
05/01TRANSOCEAN : Thinking about buying stock in Co-Diagnostics, Transocean, Norwegia..
PR
04/30TRANSOCEAN : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
04/30TRANSOCEAN : 1Q20 Forecasted Newbuilds Capital Expenditures
PU
04/30TRANSOCEAN : 1Q20 Contract Intangible Asset Amortization
PU
04/30TRANSOCEAN : 1Q20 Operating and Maintenance (O&M) Costs
PU
04/29TRANSOCEAN : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/29TRANSOCEAN LTD. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial State..
AQ
04/29Transocean Ltd. Reports First Quarter 2020 Results
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 017 M
EBIT 2020 -21,7 M
Net income 2020 -743 M
Debt 2020 7 865 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,11x
P/E ratio 2021 -1,22x
EV / Sales2020 2,89x
EV / Sales2021 3,04x
Capitalization 854 M
Chart TRANSOCEAN LTD.
Duration : Period :
Transocean Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRANSOCEAN LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 3,17  $
Last Close Price 1,39  $
Spread / Highest target 619%
Spread / Average Target 128%
Spread / Lowest Target -64,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeremy D. Thigpen President, CEO & Executive Director
Chadwick C. Deaton Chairman
Keelan I. Adamson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Mey Lovell Mark-Anthony Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Howard E. Davis Chief Administrative & Information Officer, EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRANSOCEAN LTD.-79.80%854
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED3.49%6 898
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORPORATION0.00%3 997
HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.-60.97%1 905
THE DRILLING COMPANY OF 1972 A/S-65.75%912
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.-68.00%627
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group