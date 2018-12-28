Transocean Ltd. Announces 5-Year $830 Million USD Drilling Contract for Newbuild Ultra-Deepwater Drillship

STEINHAUSEN, Switzerland, Dec. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) announced today that it has signed a rig design and construction management contract, as well as a five-year drilling contract, with Chevron USA, Inc. (“Chevron”) for one of its two dynamically positioned ultra-deepwater drillships (“the drillship”) currently under construction at the Jurong shipyard in Singapore. The drilling contract has an estimated backlog of $830 million USD, excluding mobilization and reimbursables. The drilling contract is subject to design, construction, and delivery requirements set forth in the construction contract.



The rig will be the first ultra-deepwater floater rated for 20,000 psi operations and is expected to commence operations in the Gulf of Mexico in the second half of 2021.

In the event of termination for convenience by the customer, Transocean will be compensated for its incremental 20,000 psi subsea investment in the rig. Additionally, a termination for convenience occurring after April 2020, would result in a substantial termination fee.

The drillship will feature the most advanced capabilities and state-of-the-art technology available including dual 20,000 psi blowout preventers, net hook-load capacity of three million pounds, 165-ton active heave compensating crane, and an enhanced dynamic positioning system. The rig’s high reliability power plant will also be configured to comply with Tier III International Maritime Organization emissions standards.

“We are extremely pleased to announce that we have entered into an agreement with Chevron to construct and operate the industry’s most capable ultra-deepwater drillship,” said Jeremy Thigpen, President and CEO. “Transocean has a long and storied history of introducing new technologies that enable our customers to safely and efficiently access the world’s most challenging reservoirs. Adding to that history, we are proud to be delivering the industry’s first rig capable of drilling and completing wells requiring subsea equipment rated to 20,000 psi.”

Thigpen concluded: “On behalf of Transocean, I thank Chevron for their long-standing partnership, and trust in our capabilities. I also thank the members of the Chevron and Transocean teams who have spent countless hours on the development of this game-changing solution.”

About Transocean

Transocean is a leading international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. The company specializes in technically demanding sectors of the global offshore drilling business with a particular focus on deepwater and harsh environment drilling services, and believes that it operates the highest specification floating offshore drilling fleet in the world.

Transocean owns or has partial ownership interests in, and operates a fleet of 50 mobile offshore drilling units consisting of 32 ultra-deepwater floaters, 14 harsh environment floaters, and four midwater floaters. In addition, Transocean is constructing four ultra-deepwater drillships; and one harsh environment semisubmersible in which the company has a 33.0% interest.

