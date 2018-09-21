Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Transocean LTD    RIG   CH0048265513

TRANSOCEAN LTD (RIG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/21 04:13:17 pm
13.085 USD   +3.60%
03:42pTransocean Ltd. Announces Six-Well Contract for Transocean Norge
GL
09/06TRANSOCEAN LTD. : Announces Agreement to Acquire Ocean Rig
AQ
09/05TRANSOCEAN : shares sink
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Transocean Ltd. Announces Six-Well Contract for Transocean Norge

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/21/2018 | 03:42pm CEST

STEINHAUSEN, Switzerland, Sept. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) announced today that the newbuild, harsh environment semisubmersible Transocean Norge was awarded a six-well contract (estimated 300 days) with Equinor in the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The contract is expected to commence in July 2019, following the shipyard delivery of the rig in early 2019.

Transocean will operate the Transocean Norge and has a 33% interest in the joint venture that owns the rig, with the remaining 67% interest owned by Hayfin Capital. The contract backlog is approximately $89 million, excluding a bonus opportunity and other services. The contract is denominated approximately 55% in U.S. dollars and 45% in Norwegian kroner.

Additionally, the contract includes four one-well options.

“We are very pleased to have so quickly secured a contract for the Transocean Norge, which we recently acquired through our joint venture with Hayfin,” said Jeremy Thigpen, Transocean’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “This contract provides further evidence of the strong demand for high-specification, harsh environment semisubmersibles, and of the relationship and history of solid performance that we have with Equinor.”

About Transocean

Transocean is a leading international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. The company specializes in technically demanding sectors of the global offshore drilling business with a particular focus on deepwater and harsh environment drilling services, and believes that it operates one of the most versatile offshore drilling fleets in the world.

Transocean owns or has partial ownership interests in, and operates a fleet of 41 mobile offshore drilling units consisting of 23 ultra-deepwater floaters, 12 harsh environment floaters, two deepwater floaters and four midwater floaters. In addition, Transocean is constructing two ultra-deepwater drillships; and one harsh environment semisubmersible in which the company has a 33 percent interest. The company also operates one high-specification jackup that was under a drilling contract when the rig was sold, and the company will continue to operate the jackup until completion or novation of the drilling contract.

For more information about Transocean, please visit: www.deepwater.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements described in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements contain words such as "possible," "intend," "will," "if," "expect," or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, estimated duration of customer contracts, contract dayrate amounts, future contract commencement dates and locations, planned shipyard projects and other out-of-service time, sales of drilling units, timing of the company’s newbuild deliveries, operating hazards and delays, risks associated with international operations, actions by customers and other third parties, the future prices of oil and gas, the intention to scrap certain drilling rigs, the benefits, and other factors, including those and other risks discussed in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, and in the company's other filings with the SEC, which are available free of charge on the SEC's website at: www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize (or the other consequences of such a development worsen), or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the company or to persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by reference to these risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur, or which we become aware of, after the date hereof, except as otherwise may be required by law. All non-GAAP financial measure reconciliations to the most comparative GAAP measure are displayed in quantitative schedules on the company’s website at: www.deepwater.com.

This press release, or referenced documents, do not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and do not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of Transocean and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of Transocean.

Analyst Contacts:
Bradley Alexander
+1 713-232-7515

Diane Vento
+1 713-232-8015

Media Contact:
Pam Easton
+1 713-232-7647

 


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TRANSOCEAN LTD
03:42pTransocean Ltd. Announces Six-Well Contract for Transocean Norge
GL
09/06TRANSOCEAN LTD. : Announces Agreement to Acquire Ocean Rig
AQ
09/05TRANSOCEAN : shares sink
AQ
09/05TRANSOCEAN : announces deal to buy Ocean Rig for $2.7B
AQ
09/05Transocean to Buy Drilling Firm -- WSJ
DJ
09/05TRANSOCEAN : buys rival for $2.7bn as oil recovers
AQ
09/04Transocean Agrees to Acquire Ocean Rig for $2.7 Billion -- Update
DJ
09/04TRANSOCEAN LTD. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disc..
AQ
09/04Transocean Agrees to Acquire Ocean Rig for $2.7 Billion
DJ
09/04Transocean Ltd. Announces Agreement to Acquire Ocean Rig
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/20Transocean +4% after RBC upgrade cites improved offshore drilling activity 
09/19Transocean +4% after Wells Fargo upgrade, Morgan Stanley praise 
09/19Energy services stocks ready for comeback, Morgan Stanley says 
09/19Transocean +2% after Wells upgrade 
09/14PACIFIC DRILLING : A Look At Disclosure Statement And Recent Bond Offering 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 943 M
EBIT 2018 265 M
Net income 2018 -1 385 M
Debt 2018 6 793 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 4,29x
EV / Sales 2019 4,12x
Capitalization 5 833 M
Chart TRANSOCEAN LTD
Duration : Period :
Transocean LTD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRANSOCEAN LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 13,9 $
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeremy D. Thigpen President, CEO & Executive Director
Merrill A. Miller Chairman
Keelan I. Adamson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Mey Lovell Mark-Anthony Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Howard E. Davis Chief Administrative & Information Officer, EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRANSOCEAN LTD18.26%5 833
HELMERICH & PAYNE3.62%7 297
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED9.47%6 859
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP-24.72%4 706
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.-22.25%3 936
ENSCO PLC30.29%3 366
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.