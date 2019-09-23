Log in
TRANSOCEAN LTD

(RIG)
Transocean Relinquishes Interests in Two Drillships Being Built

09/23/2019 | 05:05pm EDT

By Stephen Nakrosis

Transocean Ltd said Monday a pair of its subsidiaries were relinquishing their respective interests in two drillships currently being built.

Transocean said the interests in the Ocean Rig Santorini and the Ocean Rig Crete would be transferred to Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd. (010140.SE).

Transocean said futures costs associated with the drillships would have been about $1.1 billion, including future payments, materials and supplies and commissioning and mobilizing the rigs.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO.,LTD End-of-day quote.
TRANSOCEAN LTD 0.17% 5.83 Delayed Quote.-16.14%
WTI -0.43% 58.47 Delayed Quote.27.93%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 132 M
EBIT 2019 29,5 M
Net income 2019 -707 M
Debt 2019 7 579 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -4,90x
P/E ratio 2020 -7,51x
EV / Sales2019 3,56x
EV / Sales2020 3,38x
Capitalization 3 561 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 8,90  $
Last Close Price 5,82  $
Spread / Highest target 192%
Spread / Average Target 52,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
President, CEO & Executive Director
Chairman
Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Chief Administrative & Information Officer, EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRANSOCEAN LTD-16.14%3 561
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED49.53%7 595
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP29.51%5 115
HELMERICH & PAYNE-9.80%4 732
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.-6.57%1 958
VALARIS PLC92.42%1 356
