Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Transocean LTD    RIG   CH0048265513

TRANSOCEAN LTD

(RIG)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/03 04:11:30 pm
4.46 USD   -1.98%
05:53pTransocean to Retire Some Rigs, Take 3Q Charge
DJ
08/29Transocean Ltd. To Present At Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference
GL
07/29TRANSOCEAN : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Transocean to Retire Some Rigs, Take 3Q Charge

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2019 | 05:53pm EDT

By Stephen Nakrosis

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) said Tuesday it was planning to retire three oil rigs and take a related non-cash charge of $580 million in its third quarter.

In a filing, the company said it planned to retire the ultra-deepwater floater Discoverer Enterprise and its sister ships Discoverer Spirit and Discoverer Deep Seas.

The rigs are being classified as held for sale, the company said.

Transocean also said it is evaluating the long-term competitiveness of its fleet, adding "additional rigs may be identified as candidates for retirement."

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CLASSIFIED GROUP HOLDINGS LTD 0.00% 0.12 End-of-day quote.-89.66%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.44% 58.18 Delayed Quote.12.52%
TRANSOCEAN LTD -1.54% 4.48 Delayed Quote.-34.44%
WTI -1.39% 53.9 Delayed Quote.24.56%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TRANSOCEAN LTD
05:53pTransocean to Retire Some Rigs, Take 3Q Charge
DJ
08/29Transocean Ltd. To Present At Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference
GL
08/07DRILLING RIG AS VESSEL : Dissecting the Transocean, Seadrill cases
AQ
07/30TRANSOCEAN : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
07/29TRANSOCEAN LTD. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Dire..
AQ
07/29TRANSOCEAN : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/29TRANSOCEAN LTD. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial State..
AQ
07/29TRANSOCEAN LTD. : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
AQ
07/25TRANSOCEAN LTD. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (f..
AQ
07/25Transocean Ltd. Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 135 M
EBIT 2019 18,7 M
Net income 2019 -759 M
Debt 2019 7 595 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -3,58x
P/E ratio 2020 -5,64x
EV / Sales2019 3,31x
EV / Sales2020 3,15x
Capitalization 2 784 M
Chart TRANSOCEAN LTD
Duration : Period :
Transocean LTD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRANSOCEAN LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 8,97  $
Last Close Price 4,48  $
Spread / Highest target 279%
Spread / Average Target 100%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeremy D. Thigpen President, CEO & Executive Director
Merrill A. Miller Chairman
Keelan I. Adamson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Mey Lovell Mark-Anthony Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Howard E. Davis Chief Administrative & Information Officer, EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRANSOCEAN LTD-34.44%2 784
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED41.22%7 573
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP25.68%4 975
HELMERICH & PAYNE-21.59%4 114
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.-16.43%1 751
ENSCO ROWAN PLC0.00%922
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group