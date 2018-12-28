Log in
Transocean to Work With Chevron on Ultra-Deepwater Drillship Project

12/28/2018 | 01:48pm CET

By Kimberly Chin

Transocean Ltd has agreements with Chevron to provide construction-management and drilling services for a rig to be located in the Gulf of Mexico, the company said Friday.

The Switzerland-based offshore driller said the first contract called for the rig design and construction management of one of Chevron's two ultra-deepwater drillships that is undergoing construction at the Jurong shipyard in Singapore. The drilling contract would have an estimated backlog of roughly $830 million and would be subject to construction and delivery stipulations, Transocean said.

The rig would be the first ultra-deepwater floater capable of drilling wells requiring equipment able to operate at 20,000 psi, according to Transocean. It is expected to begin operating in the Gulf of Mexico in the second half of 2021.

The drillship will comply with International Maritime Organization emissions standards, Transocean said.

Transocean has ownership interests in a fleet of 50 mobile offshore drilling units.

ChangeLast1st jan.
CHEVRON CORPORATION 1.80% 109.32 Delayed Quote.-14.22%
TRANSOCEAN INC --End-of-day quote.
TRANSOCEAN LTD -3.87% 6.71 Delayed Quote.-37.17%
WTI -1.41% 44.83 Delayed Quote.-29.36%
