Transport International : Letter to New Registered Shareholder and Reply Form - Elections as to Means of Receipt and Language of Corporate Communications

TRANSPORT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(載通國際控股有限公司)*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 62)

11 September 2019

Dear Shareholder,

Elections as to Means of Receipt and Language of Corporate Communications

Transport International Holdings Limited (the "Company") is making arrangements for you to elect to receive Corporate Communications (i) in electronic form on the Company's website at www.tih.hk(where they will continue to be published in both English and Chinese) or in printed form and (ii) if you elect to receive Corporate Communications in printed form, to elect to receive them in English, Chinese or both. Corporate Communications are all documents issued by the Company to holders of its securities for their information or action and include (but are not limited to) annual and interim reports (and all reports and financial statements contained in them), notices of meetings, listing documents, circulars and proxy forms. The Company is making these arrangements with a view to increasing efficiency, saving costs and protecting the environment and accordingly recommends that you elect to receive Corporate Communications in electronic form on the Company's website. The arrangements comply with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Bye-laws of the Company.

To make your election, please mark X in the appropriate box on the enclosed reply form and sign and return it by post or by hand to the Company c/o the Company's share registrar in Hong Kong (the "Hong Kong Share Registrar"), Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. If you post your reply in Hong Kong, you may use the mailing label in the reply form and need not affix a stamp on the envelope when returning your reply form. Otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp.

If the Company does not receive a duly completed and signed reply form from you (or another response from you indicating that you object to receiving Corporate Communications in electronic form on the Company's website) on or before 9 October 2019, you will be deemed, until you inform the Company otherwise by reasonable notice (of not less than 7 days) in writing at the offices of the Hong Kong Share Registrar at the above address or by email to tih.ecom@computershare.com.hk, to have elected to receive all future Corporate Communications in electronic form on the Company's website instead of receiving them in printed form. In that event, when the Company makes a Corporate Communication, it will only send to you notifying that the Corporate Communication has been made available on the Company's website. The notification will be sent to you by email (if you have provided an email address) or (if you have not provided an email address) by post to you at your address as it appears in the Company's register of members maintained by the Hong Kong Share Registrar.

You may at any time by reasonable notice in writing to the Company (sent to the Company's Hong Kong Share Registrar at the above address or by email to tih.ecom@computershare.com.hk) elect (i) to receive future Corporate Communications in printed form instead of in electronic form on the Company's website (or in electronic form on the Company's website instead of in printed form) or (ii) change the language in which you receive Corporate Communications in printed form. If you have elected (or are deemed to have elected) to receive Corporate Communications in electronic form on the Company's website and for any reason have difficulty in obtaining access to Corporate Communications on the Company's website, the Company will upon request send Corporate Communications to you in printed form free of charge.

Please note that English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications will be available (a) in printed form from the Company or the Hong Kong Share Registrar on request and (b) on the Company's website at www.tih.hkand the website of the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited at www.hkexnews.hk.

Should you have any queries in relation to this letter, please call the Company's telephone hotline at (852) 2786 8899 during business hours from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.

By order of the Board

Transport International Holdings Limited

Lana Woo

Company Secretary

* For identification purpose only