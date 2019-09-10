Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Transport International Holdings Ltd.    0062   BMG9031M1082

TRANSPORT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD.

(0062)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Transport International : Letter to New Registered Shareholder and Reply Form - Elections as to Means of Receipt and Language of Corporate Communications

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2019 | 09:27am BST

TRANSPORT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(載通國際控股有限公司)*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 62)

11 September 2019

Dear Shareholder,

Elections as to Means of Receipt and Language of Corporate Communications

Transport International Holdings Limited (the "Company") is making arrangements for you to elect to receive Corporate Communications (i) in electronic form on the Company's website at www.tih.hk(where they will continue to be published in both English and Chinese) or in printed form and (ii) if you elect to receive Corporate Communications in printed form, to elect to receive them in English, Chinese or both. Corporate Communications are all documents issued by the Company to holders of its securities for their information or action and include (but are not limited to) annual and interim reports (and all reports and financial statements contained in them), notices of meetings, listing documents, circulars and proxy forms. The Company is making these arrangements with a view to increasing efficiency, saving costs and protecting the environment and accordingly recommends that you elect to receive Corporate Communications in electronic form on the Company's website. The arrangements comply with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Bye-laws of the Company.

To make your election, please mark X in the appropriate box on the enclosed reply form and sign and return it by post or by hand to the Company c/o the Company's share registrar in Hong Kong (the "Hong Kong Share Registrar"), Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. If you post your reply in Hong Kong, you may use the mailing label in the reply form and need not affix a stamp on the envelope when returning your reply form. Otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp.

If the Company does not receive a duly completed and signed reply form from you (or another response from you indicating that you object to receiving Corporate Communications in electronic form on the Company's website) on or before 9 October 2019, you will be deemed, until you inform the Company otherwise by reasonable notice (of not less than 7 days) in writing at the offices of the Hong Kong Share Registrar at the above address or by email to tih.ecom@computershare.com.hk, to have elected to receive all future Corporate Communications in electronic form on the Company's website instead of receiving them in printed form. In that event, when the Company makes a Corporate Communication, it will only send to you notifying that the Corporate Communication has been made available on the Company's website. The notification will be sent to you by email (if you have provided an email address) or (if you have not provided an email address) by post to you at your address as it appears in the Company's register of members maintained by the Hong Kong Share Registrar.

You may at any time by reasonable notice in writing to the Company (sent to the Company's Hong Kong Share Registrar at the above address or by email to tih.ecom@computershare.com.hk) elect (i) to receive future Corporate Communications in printed form instead of in electronic form on the Company's website (or in electronic form on the Company's website instead of in printed form) or (ii) change the language in which you receive Corporate Communications in printed form. If you have elected (or are deemed to have elected) to receive Corporate Communications in electronic form on the Company's website and for any reason have difficulty in obtaining access to Corporate Communications on the Company's website, the Company will upon request send Corporate Communications to you in printed form free of charge.

Please note that English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications will be available (a) in printed form from the Company or the Hong Kong Share Registrar on request and (b) on the Company's website at www.tih.hkand the website of the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited at www.hkexnews.hk.

Should you have any queries in relation to this letter, please call the Company's telephone hotline at (852) 2786 8899 during business hours from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.

By order of the Board

Transport International Holdings Limited

Lana Woo

Company Secretary

* For identification purpose only

Name(s) and Address of Shareholder: 股東姓名及地址:

Reply Form 回條

To: Transport International Holdings Limited ("the Company")

致：

載通國際控股有限公司*（「公司」）

(Stock Code: 62)

（股份編號：62

c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

經香港中央證券登記有限公司

17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong

香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號合和中心 17M

I/We would like to receive Corporate Communications# from the Company in the manner indicated below (Please mark X in ONLY ONE of the following boxes):

#

本 人／我 們欲以 下列方 式收取 公司之公 司通訊 （「公 司通訊 」） (請從下 列選 擇中， 僅在其 中 一 個空格 內劃上 「X」號 )

in electronic form on the Company's website and by receiving notification by email to the address below when each Corporate Communication is made

  • available on the Company's website; OR
    收取於公司網站登載的電子本，並在每次於公司網站登載公司通訊時收取發送至以下電郵地址的電郵通知；

Email Address

電 郵地址

(The Company will send to the email address provided above (if any) a notification of the availability of each Corporate Communication on the Company's

website. If no email address is provided by a shareholder, a letter will be sent to the shareholder notifying the shareholder of the availability of each

Corporate Communication on the Company's website. Please provide the email address in capital letters in English.The email address will be used only for

notification of release of Corporate Communications.)

（每次 公司 網 站登 載公 司 通訊 時， 公 司將發 送 電 郵通 知 至 以 上提 供 的 電 郵地 址（ 如有 ）。 如 股東 未 有 提 供電 郵 地 址，則 將 於 每次 公 司 網 站 登載公 司通

訊時向 該股 東 發出 通知 函 件。 請以 英 文正 楷填 寫 電 郵地 址， 以 上電 郵 地 址 僅供 用 作 通 知公 司 通 訊 已發 佈 。 ）

in printed form in the English language only; OR

僅收取英文印刷本；或

in printed form in the Chinese language only; OR

僅收取中文印刷本；或

in printed form both in the English language and in the Chinese language.

同時收取英文及中文印刷本

Contact telephone number

聯絡電話號碼

Signature

Date

簽名

日期

Notes 附註：

  1. Please complete all your details clearly.
    請 閣下清楚填妥 所有資料。
  2. If the Company does not receive this duly completed and signed Reply Form from you (or another response from you indicating that you object to receiving Corporate Communications in electronic form on the Company's website) on or before 9 October 2019, you will be deemed to have elected to recei ve all Corporate Communications in electronic form on the Company's website instead of receiving them in printed form. All future Corporate Communications will be sent out in the manner specified in the Company's letter dated 11 September 2019.
    倘若 公司於 2019109 日或之 前尚未 收到 閣下已 適當地填妥並 簽署的回條 （或表示反對 以電子方式於 公司網站收 取公司通訊的 回覆）， 閣下將被視為

已同 意只透過公司 網站收取將來 的公司通訊 電子本以代替 收取印刷本。公司將按 2019911 日之公司 函件內所述之方 式向 閣下發 出所有將來的 公司通訊。

3. By electing to receive Corporate Communications in electronic form on the Company's website instead of rece iving them in printed form, you have expressly agreed that

they may be sent or supplied to you by being made available on the Company's website and have expressly waived the right to r eceive them in printed form.

在選 擇透過公司網 站收取公司通 訊電子本以 代替收取印刷 本後， 閣下 已明示同意 放棄收取公司 通訊印刷本的 權利。

  1. If your shares are held in joint names, the shareholder whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding should sign this Reply Form in order for it to be valid.
    如屬 聯名股東，則 本回條 應由該 聯名股東於 公司股東名冊 上名列首位 者 簽署，方為 有效。
  2. The above instruction will apply to all future Corporate Communications sent to you unless and until you notify the Company otherwise by reasonable notice (of not less than 7 days) in writing to the Company c/o the Company's share registrar in Hong Kong (the "Hong Kong Share Registrar"), Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong or by email to tih.ecom@computershare.com.hk.
    上述 指示適用於將 來 向 閣下發 出之所有公 司通訊，直至 閣 下向公司發出 合理時 間（為不少於 7 天）的 書面通知予公司之 過户登記處香 港中央證券登 記有限公 司， 地址為香港灣 仔皇后大道東 183 號合和 中心 17M 樓或 以電郵方式發 送至 tih.ecom@computershare.com.hk另作選擇為 止。
  3. Shareholders may at any time by reasonable notice in writing to the Company (sent to the Company's Hong Kong Share Registrar at the above address or by email to tih.ecom@computershare.com.hk) elect (i) to receive future Corporate Communications in printed form instead of in electronic form on the Company's website (or in electronic form on the Company's website instead of in printed form) or (ii) to change the language in which they receive Corporate Communications in printed form.
    股東 可以隨時以合 理時間的書面 通知（於上 述地址）或以電郵方 式發送至 tih.ecom@computershare.com.hk通知公司之過 户登記處，選擇 (i)收取公司 將來的公司 通訊 之印刷本，以取代於公司 網站登載的電 子本（或 收 取於公司網站 登載的公司通 訊電子本，以取代印刷本 ）或 (ii)更改所 收取的公司通 訊 印 刷 本 的 語 言 版 本 。
  4. For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any special instructions written on this Reply Form.
    為免 存疑，任何在 本回條上的額 外 書寫指示 ，公司將不予 處理。

#Corporate Communications are all documents issued by the Company to holders of its securities for their information or action and include (but are not limited to) annual and interim reports (and all reports and financial statements contained in them), notices of meetings, listing documents, circulars and proxy forms.

公 司 通 訊 乃 公 司 向 其 證 券 持 有 人 發 出 以 供 參 照 或 採 取 行 動 的 任 何 文 件 ， 包 括 但 不 限 於 年 度 和 中 期 報 告 （ 及 其 中 包 含 的 所 有 報 告 及 財 務 報 表 ）、 會 議 通 告 、 上 市 文 件 、 通 函 及 投 票 委 託 書 。

* For identification purpose only 僅資識別之用

CCS6189

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

郵寄標籤 MAILING LABEL

閣下寄回此回條時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

香港中央證券登記有限公司

如在本港投寄毋須貼上郵票。

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

Please cut the mailing label and stick it on the envelope

簡便回郵號碼 Freepost No. 37

in order to return this Reply Form to us.

香港 Hong Kong

No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong.

11092019 1 0

Disclaimer

Transport International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2019 08:26:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TRANSPORT INTERNATIONAL HO
09:37aTRANSPORT INTERNATIONAL : Scrip Dividend Scheme in relation to the Interim Divid..
PU
09:27aTRANSPORT INTERNATIONAL : Letter to New Registered Shareholder and Reply Form - ..
PU
09/05TRANSPORT INTERNATIONAL : Scrip dividend scheme in relation to the interim divid..
PU
08/30TRANSPORT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD : Ex-dividend day for optional dividend
FA
05/20TRANSPORT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend (optio..
FA
01/08TRANSPORT INTERNATIONAL : Bus fares to increase
AQ
2018TRANSPORT INTERNATIONAL : Boost in Technology Driving the Transportation Aggrega..
AQ
2018TRANSPORT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD : Ex-dividend day for optional dividend
FA
2018TRANSPORT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend (optio..
FA
2018TRANSPORT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD : annual earnings release
More news
Chart TRANSPORT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Transport International Holdings Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRANSPORT INTERNATIONAL HO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Chak Cheong Lee Managing Director & Executive Director
Nai Pang Leung Chairman
Sai Kei Ho Finance Director
Ping Luen Kwok Non-Executive Director
Siu Chan Ng Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRANSPORT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD.-7.59%1 130
CENTRAL JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY-7.57%38 177
MTR CORPORATION LIMITED12.50%36 555
EAST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY4.19%35 405
WEST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY18.07%16 262
TOKYU CORP7.94%10 727
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group