Transport International : SCRIP DIVIDEND SCHEME IN RELATION TO THE INTERIM DIVIDEND FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 CALCULATION OF MARKET VALUE

For the purpose of calculating the number of New Shares to be allotted pursuant to the Scrip Dividend Scheme, the market value of the New Shares has been fixed at HK$19.928 per Share (the "Average Closing Price"), which is calculated as equivalent to the average closing price per Share as quoted on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") for the five consecutive trading days commencing from Friday, 30 August 2019 to Thursday, 5 September 2019 (both days inclusive). Accordingly, the number of New Shares which the Eligible Shareholders are entitled to receive in respect of the Shares registered in their names on the Record Date will be calculated as follows:

On 15 August 2019, the board of directors (the "Board") of Transport International Holdings Limited (the "Company") declared an interim dividend of HK$0.30 per share of the Company (the "Share(s)") for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Interim Dividend") payable to the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") whose names appeared on the register of members of the Company on Tuesday, 3 September 2019 (the "Record Date"). Eligible shareholders (the "Eligible Shareholders") may elect to receive the Interim Dividend in cash, or wholly by the allotment of fully paid new shares (the "New Shares") in lieu of cash, or partly in cash and partly in the form of fully paid New Shares (the "Scrip Dividend Scheme").

The number of New Shares to be issued to each Eligible Shareholder will be rounded down to the nearest whole number. Fractional entitlements to the New Shares will be disregarded and the benefit thereof will accrue to the Company. The New Shares to be issued pursuant to the Scrip Dividend Scheme will, when they are issued, rank pari passu in all respects with the Shares in issue on the date of the allotment and issue of the New Shares, except that they shall not be entitled to the Interim Dividend.

Application has been made to the Listing Committee of the Stock Exchange for the granting of the listing of, and permission to deal in, the New Shares. A circular setting out the details of the Scrip Dividend Scheme (the "Circular"), together with a form of election in relation thereto (the "Election Form"), will be despatched to the Shareholders on or about Wednesday, 11 September 2019. Shareholders with registered addresses in certain jurisdictions outside Hong Kong as specified in the Circular will be excluded from the Scrip Dividend Scheme and will receive the Interim Dividend wholly in cash. The Board considers such exclusion to be necessary and expedient pursuant to Rule 13.36(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange.

Eligible Shareholders who wish to receive the Interim Dividend wholly in cash should NOT complete the Election Forms.

Eligible Shareholders who wish to receive the Interim Dividend, in whole or in part, in the form of the New Shares should complete and sign the Election Forms in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return them to the Company's share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong no later than the latest time specified in the Circular which is expected to be 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, 26 September 2019.

It is expected that the share certificates for the New Shares will be sent by ordinary mail to those Eligible Shareholders who elected to receive the Interim Dividend wholly or partly in the New Shares at their own risk on or about Tuesday, 15 October 2019, and the first day of dealings in the New Shares on the Stock Exchange is expected to be on or about Wednesday, 16 October 2019.

