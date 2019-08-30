TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL SUR S A : TGS´ Stock Buyback - August 2019 0 08/30/2019 | 10:47am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Conta cts in Buenos Aires Inves tor Relati ons Leandro Perez Ca staño, Finance & IR M anager leand ro_perez@tgs.com.ar Carlos Almagro, I nvestor Relations calmagro@tgs.com.ar Tel: ( 54-11) 486 5-9077 Mate rial Fact. S tock Buyb ack in co mpliance with Sectio n 64 of th e Argentine Capital Market Act (Ley de Merc ado de C apitales) and the R ules of the Arge ntine Sec urities and Exchange Comm ission (Comisión Nacional de Valores). Buenos Aires, Arg entina, August 26, 2019. Transporta dora de Gas del Sur S.A. ("TGS" or "t he Compa ny") (NYSE: TGS, MERVAL:TGSU2)in compliance with Secti on 2, Chapt er I, Title XII and S ection 11, Chapter I, Title II of the Rule s of the Argentine S ecurities and Exchange Commission (Comisión Nacio nal de Valo res("CNV") (T.O. 2013 ), announced that on the date hereof the Company's Board of Dir ectors appr oved: The cancell ation of the Company's stock buy back under the terms a nd conditio ns approved b y the Board of Directors in its meeting held o n March 27, 2019 and A new stock buyback program, in view of the Company's strong cas h position and investment s and of the ongoing distortion between th e economic value of the Company - measured by its current businesses and those stemming from ongoing projects- a nd the quot ed price of the Comp any's shares in the sto ck exchan ge, which caus es damage to the interests of shareholders. The new s tock buyba ck program is in compliance with Section 64 o f the Argentine Capital Market Act (Ley de Mer cado de Capitales) No. 26,831 ("A ct No. 26,8 31") and CNV Rules. The t rms and co nditions of the buyback are described herein below: Purpose : to contribute to reducing the distortion existin g between the econom ic value of the Com pany -measured by it s current b usinesses and those st emming from ongoi ng projects- and the qu oted price of the Com pany's shar es in the st ock exchan ge, which causes da mage to the interests of sharehold ers. Maximum am ount to be invested : up to AR$ 3 ,200,000,000 (3.2 Bill ion Argentine Pesos). Maximum num ber of shar es or maxi mum stake in the capital stock to be subject to the b uyback : treasury shar es may not exceed, in the aggre gate, 10% of the capital stock. As of Au gust 16, 2 019, TGS held 4,569,893 treasu ry America n Deposita ry Recei pts (ADRs) representa tive of 22,849,465 TGS commo n shares, equivalent to 2.88% of the cap ital stock. In order to comply wit h the provis ions of Section 64 of Act No. 2 6,831, the s hares to be acquired are fully paid -up. 4. Daily limit of local stock market transactions: pursuant to the provisio ns of Act N o. 26,831, the daily quantity of shares to be repurch ased in the Argentine stock mark et shall not exceed twenty five percent (25%) of the share's average daily trading volume ("ADTV") for the ninety business days preceding the day of the repurchase. Price to be paid per share : up to a maximum of AR$ 116 (one hundred and sixteen Argentine Pesos) per share in Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos S.A. stock exchange and of US$ 10.50 (ten point fifty US dollars) per ADR in the New York Stock Exchange. Furthermore, the Company shall not purchase shares or ADRs at a price exceeding the higher of (i) the highest independent bid or (ii) the last independent transaction price quoted or reported in the consolidated system. Source of funding : the buyback shall be made out realized and liquid earnings and/or the Company's Voluntary Reserve for capital expenditures, acquisition of treasury shares and/or dividends, as per the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements as of June 30, 2019, which were approved by the Board of Directors meeting held on August 7, 2019. Such Financial Statements reflect that TGS has the necessary liquidity to carry out such buyback, without affecting its solvency. Period for implementing the buyback : the Company shall carry out the buyback during a period of 90 (ninety) calendar days, calculated as from the business day immediately following the date of publication of the buyback in stock exchange media, subject to any renewal or extension of the period as approved by the Board of Directors, which shall be disclosed to the investing public by such means. Internal notification : Directors, statutory auditors and senior managers shall be informed that, during the effective period of the Company's buyback, they may not sell any shares they hold and/or manage, either directly or indirectly, in TGS during the referred period. Timing : the Company shall not purchase ADRs (i) as the opening transaction in the ADRs reported in the consolidated system and (ii) during the ten minutes before the scheduled close of the primary trading session in the principal market for the ADRs purchase is effected. Attachments Original document

