MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Buenos Aires Stock Exchange  >  Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A.    TGSU2   ARP9308R1039

TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL SUR S.A.

(TGSU2)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S A : 1Q 2020

05/11/2020 | 06:15pm EDT

Contacts in Buenos Aires, Argentina:

Investor Relations

Media Relations

Leandro Perez Castaño, Finance and IR Manager.

Mario Yaniskowski

 leandro_perez@tgs.com.ar

(+5411) 4865-9050 ext. 1238

Carlos Almagro, Investor Relations Officer

 calmagro@tgs.com.ar

(+5411) 4865-9077

http://www.tgs.com.ar/investors

TGS Announces Results for the

First Quarter ended on March 31, 2020(1)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur ("TGS" or "the Company") is the leader in Argentina in the

transportation of natural gas, transporting

approximately 59% of the gas consumed in the country, through more than 5,700 miles of gas pipelines, with a

firm-contracted capacity of 2.9 Bcf/d. It is one of the main natural gas processors. In addition, TGS'

infrastructure investments in Vaca Muerta basin will allow the Company to grow significantly in the provision

of services to natural gas producers, positioning TGS as one of the main Midstreamers in Vaca Muerta.

TGS shares are traded on NYSE (New York Stock Exchange) and BYMA (Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos

S.A.).

The controlling company of TGS is Compañía de

Inversiones de Energía S.A. ("CIESA"), which owns 51% of the total share capital. CIESA's shareholders are: (i)

Pampa Energía S.A. with 50%, (ii) Grupo Investor Petroquímica S.L. (member of the GIP group, led by the

Sielecki family), WST S.A. (member of the Werthein Group) and PCT L.L.C. with the remaining 50%.

For further information, see our website www.tgs.com.ar

Stock Information

BYMA Symbol: TGSU2

NYSE Symbol:TGS (1 ADS = 5 ordinary shares)

Shareholding structure as of March 31, 2020 TGS holds 794,495,283 issued shares and

765,719,743 outstanding shares.

Buenos Aires, Argentina, May 8, 2020

During the three-month period ended March 31, 2 0 20 (1Q2020), total income amounted to Ps. 3,401

million, or P s . 4 .39 per s hare (Ps. 2 1.94 per ADS), c ompared to Ps. 3 ,546 million, or Ps. 4 .50 per share

(P s . 2 2 .48 per ADS) for the s ame period in 2019 (1 Q 2019).

1Q2020

1Q2019

Revenues*

12,121

13,675

Operating profit before depreciation*

6,219

6,713

Operating profit*

5,061

5,789

Total comprehensive income*

3,401

3,546

Earnings per share in Ps.

4.39

4.50

Earnings per ADS in Ps.

21.94

22.48

*in million of Argentine pesos

O perating profit amounted to P s. 5 ,0 61 million in 1 Q 2020, Ps. 7 28 million lower than in 1Q2019. This variation was mainly due to:

  • Lower revenues of P s . 1 ,554 million, mainly related to lower revenues at the Natural Gas

Liquids

("Liquids")

P roduction

and

C ommercialization and

the N atural

Gas

T ransportation business s egments amounting to P s . 1 ,3 24 million and P s . 5 1 6 million, res pectively.

  • O perating costs and Administrative and selling

expenses dec reased by Ps. 9 5 5 million, c ompared to 1Q2019.

  • Depreciation increased by P s. 235 million.

Financial results showed a positive variation of Ps. 5 9 6 million.

  1. The financial information presented in this press release is based on consolidated financial statements presented in constant Argentine pesos as of March 31, 2020 (Ps.) which is based on the application of the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A.

1

3672 Don Bosco St. (1206), Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, Argentina. http://www.tgs.com.ar

Quarterly Highlights during 1Q2020

  • During 1Q2020, we c ontinued incurring in capital expenditures of Ps. 2 ,742 million that allow us to c ontinue operating our natural gas pipeline s ystem and to finalize inves tments in the V aca M uerta area.
  • Within the framework of the s hare buyback program approved during 1Q2020, we bought P s. 1,373 million of our own s hares (3 ,777,757 ADRs equivalent to 18,888,785 s hares).
  • O n M arch 25, 2 020, the production of natural gas liquids at the Cerri Complex reached a new daily production record of 4 ,217 s hort tons.
  • A s a c onsequence of the extraordinary situation in whic h we are running our business, that is impacted by theCOVID-19 pandemic, we have made necessary adjustments to guarantee the c ontinuity of our operations. For further information, see "COVID-19 and the meas ures adopted" below.

COVID-19 and the measures adopted

T he COVID-19 outbreak c aused a global c ollapse in the demand for products and s ervices as well as volatility in the oil market, and generated a c limate of unprecedented uncertainty that triggered a c ollapse of c ommodity prices and asset markets.

A s of the issuance date of this press release, our financial s ituation and operational results have been mainly affected by greater delays in the c ollection of receivables from our main natural gas transportation c lients and the decrease in our Liquids revenues due to the abrupt dec line in international reference prices starting M arch 2 020. Our natural gas transportation ac tivity is c onsidered an es sential public s ervice, and thus , is being provided as in normal c irc umstances.

I t is es timated that global ec onomy and A rgentina will fac e a s evere rec ession s c enario, affec ting our operations and financial results. A s a res ult, and in order to mitigate this impact and guarantee the continuity of our operations and health of our employees :

  • We have adopted all the measures dictated by the government to guarantee the health of our employees and the c ommunities where we c arry out our activities .
  • We have reduc ed c apital expenditures and operating and administration expenses,

without affecting the s ecurity tasks that allow us to operate the natural gas pipeline s ys tem in accordance with c urrent regulations.

  • We have implemented all those public health measures enforced by authorities to make the operation in the Cerri Complex viable.
  • We have s uspended the execution of those works that do not affect the integrity of the natural gas pipeline s ystem.
  • We have implemented a daily c ash flow evolution control to make decisions depending on how it evolves.

C onsidering our current financial position and the measures taken, we believe that we will have s uffic ient liquidity to meet our c urrent working c apital needs and pay our s hort -term financial

debt without tapping any external s ources to finance it.

Des pite the aforementioned meas ures taken by us , the s c ale and duration of these developments remain uncertain but could impact our operation results, c ash flow and financial c ondition, whic h will depend on the s everity of the health emergency and the s uccess of governmental measures taken and those that may be taken in the future.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A.

2

3672 Don Bosco St. (1206), Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, Argentina. https://www.tgs.com.ar

Analysis of the results 1Q2020 vs. 1Q2019

T GS posted total revenues of P s . 1 2 ,121 million in 1 Q2020, a P s . 1 ,5 54 million decrease c ompared to Ps. 1 3,675 million recorded in 1Q2019.

Revenues from the Natural Gas Transportations egment are mainly derived from firm c ontracts, under which pipeline capacity is reserved and paid, regardless of ac tual usage by the s hipper. T he N atural Gas T ransportation bus iness s egment represented approximately 4 4 % and 4 3% of T GS' total revenues during 1Q2020 and 1Q2019, respectively.

Revenues from the N atural Gas T ransportation s egment in 1 Q 2020 dec reased by Ps. 516 million, c ompared to 1Q2019. This negative variation was mainly due to the negative effect of the inflation res tatement following the provisions of I A S 2 9 - "Financial I nformation in H yperinflationary E conomies" ("I AS 29") totaling 1 ,958 million which was not offset by the nominal tariff inc rease of 2 6% granted by Resolution N o. 1 92/2019 from April 1 , 2019 (under the I ntegral Tariff Renegotiation process) amounting to Ps. 969 million, and the higher volumes trans ported under the interruptible and exc hange and dis placement contracts for Ps. 449 million.

1Q2020

1Q2019

Average firm contracted capacity (in millions of cf/d)

2,910

2,910

Average deliveries (in millions of cf/d)

2,191

2,184

% firm contracted net revenues

76%

83%

Liquids Production and Commercialization revenues accounted for approximately 48% and 5 3 % of the total revenues in 1 Q2020 and 1Q2019, res pectively. During 1Q2020, produc tion reac hed 330,067 short tons , whic h was 2 4 ,9 98 short tons higher than the produc tion of 1 Q2019.

Liquids revenues decreased by Ps. 1 ,324 million, to Ps. 5 ,857 million in 1Q2020. T his variation was mainly due to: (i) the impact of the restatement according to IAS 2 9 of P s. 2 ,358 million, (ii) the nominal variation in international reference prices that led to a decrease in revenues of P s . 1 ,150 million, and (iii) the decrease in the volumes of ethane sold by Ps. 4 57 million. T hese effects were partially offs et by the increase in the nominal variation of the exchange rate on revenues denominated in U S dollars that amounted to Ps. 2 ,403 million.

T otal volumes dispatched decreased by 6 %, or 1 9,354 s hort tons in 1 Q2020, c ompared to 1 Q 2019, which were mainly related to lower exported s hort tons of propane and butane. This

effec t was partially offset by the higher volumes of butane sold in the local market and natural gas oline exported.

T he breakdown of volumes dispatched by market and product and revenues by market is inc luded below:

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A.

3

3672 Don Bosco St. (1206), Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, Argentina. https://www.tgs.com.ar

1Q2020

1Q2019

Variation

(in short tones)

Local Market

Ethane

106,825

108,187

(1,362)

Propane

49,126

45,848

3,278

Butane

43,044

30,932

12,112

Subtotal

198,995

184,967

14,028

Foreign Market

Propane

47,582

67,868

(20,286)

Butane

17,233

39,192

(21,959)

Natural gasoline

36,592

27,724

8,868

Subtotal

101,407

134,784

(33,377)

Total

300,402

319,751

(19,349)

1Q2020

1Q2019

(in millions of pesos)

Foreign market

2,050

3,019

Local market

3,807

4,162

Subtotal

5,857

7,181

Other Servicesbus iness segment includes midstream and telecommunication activities. As a perc entage of the C ompany's total revenues, this s egment accounted for approximately 8%

and 4 % of the revenues in 1 Q2020 and 1Q2019, res pectively.

O ther Services revenues increased by Ps. 286 million in 1Q2020 c ompared to 1Q2019. This inc rease was mainly due to higher s ervices of natural gas transportation and c onditioning rendered in V aca Muerta totaling Ps. 2 61 million and the nominal effect of the exc hange rate on revenues denominated in U S dollars of P s. 2 33 million. T hese effects were partially offset by the res tatement following IAS 29 of P s. 1 89 million.

Operating costs and administrative and selling expenses,exc luding depreciation,

dec reased by approximately Ps. 9 54 million in the 1Q2020 c ompared to 1Q2019. This variation is mainly explained by: (i) the dec rease in natural gas costs of P s. 1 ,061 million, given by the res tatement effect following the provisions of I AS 29 and lower volumes processed (these effec ts were partially offs et by an increase in the price of the natural gas purchased as RTP meas ured in A rgentine pesos, while the price in U S dollars decreased), and (ii) the lower tax

fees and c ontributions amounting to Ps. 1 48 million. T hese effects were partially offs et by the inc rease in doubtful accounts for P s. 1 56 million and repair and maintenance c osts of fixed

as s ets for Ps. 9 8 million.

1Q2020

1Q2019

Variation

Concept

MM of $

% / Total

MM of $

% / Total

MM of $

% / Total

Natural Gas Purchase (RTP)

2,706

45%

3,767

54%

(1,061)

(28%)

Labor costs

929

16%

896

13%

33

4%

Taxes, fees and contributions

777

13%

925

13%

(148)

(16%)

Repair and maintenance

540

9%

442

6%

98

22%

Other fees and third party services

635

11%

702

10%

(67)

(10%)

Doubtful accounts

156

3%

-

0%

156

n/a

Other charges

218

3%

183

4%

35

19%

Total

5,961

6,915

(954)

Financial resultsare pres ented in gros s terms c onsidering the effec ts of c hange in the c urrency purchasing power ("Gain on monetary position") in a s ingle s eparate line. In 1Q2020, financ ial results recorded a positive variation of P s. 5 96 million c ompared to 1Q2019. This variation was mainly due to: (i) the impact of the monetary position of P s. 7 53 million as a res ult of the inc rease in the net monetary liability position, (ii) the gain obtained by the derivative financial instruments of P s. 605 million and (iii) the results for the acquisition of our debt notes of P s. 3 15 million. T hese effects were partially offset by: (i) higher net foreign exc hange loss by Ps. 430 million, (ii) lower c apitalization of financial costs of Ps. 342 million and (iii) lower interest inc ome generated by as s ets of P s . 3 37 million, due mainly to the dec rease of A rgentine peso investment yields.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A.

4

3672 Don Bosco St. (1206), Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, Argentina. https://www.tgs.com.ar

Financial Position Analysis

Net Debt

A s of March 31, 2 020, our net debt amounted to Ps. 23,958 million c ompared to Ps. 24,443 million as of December 31, 2 019. O ur total net financial debt is totally denominated in US dollars for both periods (whic h is s hown in pesos in the table below).

.

T he table included below s hows a reconciliation of our net debt:

03/31/2020

12/31/2019

(in million of Argentine pesos)

Current loans

(1,324)

(1,848)

Non Current Loans

(33,099)

(34,198)

Cash and cash equivalents

3,712

10,482

Other financial assets at amortized cost

6,748

1,121

Net Debt*

(23,963)

(24,443)

  • Net debt is anon-IFRS financial measure. We define Net Debt as short and long-term financial debts less: (i) cash and cash equivalents and (ii) Other current financial assets at amortized cost. We believe that this measure provides complementary information to investors and management for decision making that allows to assess our level of indebtedness. Net debt should not be interpreted as an alternative to other financial measures calculated in accordance with IFRS as this presented may not be comparable with similar denomination measures reported by other entities.

Liquidity and capital resources

T he net variation in c ash and c ash equivalents for 1Q2020, and 1Q2019 was as follows:

Concept

1Q2020

1Q2019

(In million of Argentine pesos)

Cash flows provided by operating activities

5,196

5,005

Cash flows used in investing activities

(8,325)

(4,880)

Cash flows used in financing activities

(3,229)

(20)

Net (decrease) / increase in cash and cash equivalents

(6,358)

105

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year

10,482

27,484

Monetary result effect on cash and cash equivalents

(473)

(2,757)

Foreign exchange gain on cash and cash equivalents

61

2,977

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

3,712

27,809

Below is a rec onciliation of the free c ash flows for the 1Q2020 and 1Q2019:

1Q2020

1Q2019

(in

million of Argentine pesos)

Cash flows provided by operations

5,196

5,005

PPE acquisition payments

(2,742)

(4,884)

Free Cash Flows(1)

2,454

121

  1. Free cash flows is anon-IFRS financial measure, we define the free cash flows as the cash flows generated by operating activities less the payments made for the acquisition of PPE. Our management considers it as useful for investors and management as a measure of our ability to generate cash that will be used to pay the scheduled debt maturities and that can be used to invest in future growth through new business activities, business development, dividend payment, buy back treasury shares or other financing and investment activities. The free cash flows should not be interpreted as an alternative to other financial measures determined in accordance with IFRS as the one presented here may not be comparable with similar denomination measurements reported by other entities.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A.

5

3672 Don Bosco St. (1206), Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, Argentina. https://www.tgs.com.ar

1Q2020 vs. 1Q2019

During 1Q2020, net decrease in cash and c ash equivalents and free c ash flow amounted to Ps. 6 ,3 58 million and Ps. 2 ,454 million, respectively.

During 1 Q2020,cash flow generated by the operating activities amounted to P s. 5,196 million, Ps. 191 million above 1Q2019. T his was mainly due to lower income tax payments and the revenues received by derivative financial instruments contracted in order to c over the dec line in the prices of Liquids s old.

Cash flow provided by investing activities amounted to P s. 8 ,325 million in 1Q2020, Ps. 3 ,4 45 million higher than 1Q2019 mainly because of the payment for the acquisition of financial as s ets not c onsidered c ash equivalents. T his effect was partially offs et by lower payments in c apital expenditures investment after c onc luded the wo rks c ons truction related to the development of the midstream business at Vaca Muerta.

Finally, cash flow used for financing activitiesamounted to Ps. 3,229 million. T he increase c ompared to 1Q2019 was mainly due to the c ash flows used for the ac quisition of treasury s hares at P s . 1 ,373 million. A dditionally, during 1 Q2020 we c ancelled financial debts and ac quired our debt notes amounting to Ps. 1 ,856 million.

First Quarter 2020 earnings conference call

T GS invites you to participate in the conference c all to discuss this 1Q2020 announcement on Monday May 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 11:00 a.m. Buenos Aires time. To lis ten to the c all from U SA dial: +1 -877-407-9210, and for international c alls dial: +1-201-

6 8 9-8049. T o view the webcast, go to www.tgs.com .ar.

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27 A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known

and unknown risks. Although the Company has made reasonable efforts to ensure that the information and assumptions on which these statements and projections are based are current, reasonable and complete, a var iety of factors could

cause actual results to differ materially from the projections, anticipated results or other expectations contained in this release. Neither the Company nor its management can guarantee that anticipated future results will be achieved .

Investors should refer to the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a description of important factors that may affect actual results.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A.

6

3672 Don Bosco St. (1206), Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, Argentina. https://www.tgs.com.ar

Financial Information for the 1Q2020 and 1Q2019

(In millions of Argentine pesos, except for per share and

per ADS information in pesos or where otherwise indicated)

First Quarters

1Q2020

1Q2019

Natural Gas Transportation

5,392

5,908

Liquids Production and Commercialization

5,857

7,181

Other Services

872

586

Revenues

12,121

13,675

Operating costs

(4,789)

(5,724)

Administrative and Selling Expenses

(1,172)

(1,191)

Other Operating Results

59

(47)

Operating profit before depreciation

6,219

6,713

Depreciation

(1,158)

(924)

Operating profit

5,061

5,789

Net Financial Results

(255)

(851)

Share of gain / (loss) from associates

5

(7)

Total comprehensive income before Income Tax

4,811

4,931

Income Tax expense

(1,410)

(1,385)

Total comprehensive income

3,401

3,546

Earnings per share

4.39

4.50

Earnings per ADS

21.94

22.48

Financial Results for the 1Q2020 and 1Q2019

(In millions of Argentine Pesos)

1Q2020

1Q2019

Financial income

Interest

88

224

Foreign exchange gain

815

3,427

Subtotal

903

3,651

Financial expenses

Interest

(615)

(625)

Foreign exchange gain

(2,626)

(4,808)

less Capitalized financial costs

-

342

Subtotal

(3,241)

(5,091)

Other financial results

Derivative financial instruments results

420

(185)

Acquisition of Notes results

315

-

Results on assets at fair value through profit

138

340

or loss

Others

(80)

(103)

Subtotal

793

52

Gain on monetary position

1,290

537

Total

(255)

(851)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A.

7

3672 Don Bosco St. (1206), Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, Argentina. https://www.tgs.com.ar

Business Segment information

Natural Gas

Liquids

Other Services

Telecommunications

Total

Transportation

(in millions of Argentine Pesos)

1Q2020

Revenues

5,392

5,857

754

118

12,121

Operating profit before depreciation

3,733

2,016

451

19

6,219

Depreciation

(849)

(73)

(236)

-

(1,158)

Operating profit

2,884

1,943

215

19

5,061

1Q2019

Revenues

5,908

7,181

511

75

13,675

Operating profit before depreciation

3,990

2,415

276

32

6,713

Depreciation

(773)

(57)

(94)

-

(924)

Operating profit

3,217

2,358

182

32

5,789

Natural Gas

Liquids

Other Services

Telecommunications

Total

Transportation

(in millions of Argentine pesos without inflation adjustment - non audited)

1Q2020

Revenues

5,240

5,720

740

114

11,814

Operating profit before depreciation

3,553

2,178

444

25

6,200

Depreciation

(156)

(22)

(117)

-

(295)

Operating profit

3,397

2,156

327

25

5,905

1Q2019

Revenues

3,798

4,639

331

49

8,817

Operating profit before depreciation

2,636

1,554

179

21

4,390

Depreciation

(91)

(13)

(24)

-

(128)

Operating profit

2,545

1,541

155

21

4,262

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A.

8

3672 Don Bosco St. (1206), Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, Argentina. https://www.tgs.com.ar

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019

(In millions of Argentine pesos)

03/31/2020

12/31/2019

Assets

Non Current assets

Property, plant and equipment

81,163

80,023

Other financial assets at amortized cost

5

6

Investments in associates

89

84

Deferred income tax assets

15

17

Other receivables

10

10

Total non current assets

81,282

80,140

Current assets

Other receivables

1,940

3,111

Inventories

647

330

Trade receivables

7,383

6,949

Contract assets

105

190

Derivative financial instruments

583

294

Other financial assets at amortized cost

6,748

1,121

Cash and cash equivalents

3,712

10,482

Total current assets

21,118

22,477

Total assets

102,400

102,617

Equity

Common stock

29,706

30,430

Treasury shares

1,116

393

Cost of treasury shares

(2,157)

(784)

'Issuance premium of treasury shares

(850)

(850)

Legal reserve

2,063

2,063

Accumulated retained earnings

18,017

14,615

Reserve for capital expenditures, acqsuition of treasury shares and

/ or dividends

5,744

5,744

Total equity

53,639

51,611

Liabilities

Non-current liabilities

Deferred income tax liabilities

5,130

5,129

Contract liabilities

3,383

3,142

Loans

33,099

34,198

Total non-current liabilities

41,612

42,469

Current liabilities

Provisions

644

632

Contract liabilities

253

236

Other payables

286

309

Taxes payables

293

379

Income tax payable

735

20

Payroll and social security taxes payables

530

696

Loans

1,324

1,848

Trade payables

3,084

4,417

Total current liabilities

7,149

8,537

Total liabilities

48,761

51,006

Total equity and liabilities

102,400

102,617

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A.

9

3672 Don Bosco St. (1206), Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, Argentina. https://www.tgs.com.ar

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows for the 1Q2020 and 1Q2019

(In millions of Argentine pesos)

1Q2020

1Q2019

Cash flows provided by operating activities

Total comprehensive income for the year

3,401

3,546

Reconciliation of net income to cash flows provided by operating activities:

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

1,158

924

Derivate financial instruments results

(420)

185

Disposal of property, plant and equipment

2

8

Increase in allowances and provisions

55

70

Share of loss from associates

(5)

7

Interest expense accrual

637

608

Interest income on other financial assets other than cash and cash equivalents

(30)

(2)

Income tax

1,410

1,385

Doubtful accounts

156

-

Foreign exchange loss

2,087

984

Acquisition of Notes

(315)

-

Gain on monetary position

(1,494)

(510)

Changes in assets and liabilities:

Trade receivables

(1,014)

(1,016)

Other receivables

(10)

(874)

Inventories

(339)

178

Trade payables

16

(172)

Payroll and social security taxes payable

(118)

(3)

Taxes payable

(35)

(26)

Contract assets

73

-

Other payables

(2)

138

Interest paid

-

(17)

Derivative financial instruments payment

-

-

Income tax paid

(408)

(931)

Contract liabilities

259

523

Derivative financial instruments results

132

-

Cash flows provided by operating activities

5,196

5,005

Cash flows used in investing activities

Additions to property, plant and equipment

(2,742)

(4,884)

Financial assets not considered cash equivalents

(5,583)

4

Cash flows used in investing activities

(8,325)

(4,880)

Cash flows (used in) / provided by financing activities

Payment of loans

(1,068)

(20)

Cost of adquisition of treasury shares

(1,373)

-

Cost of acquisition of Notes

(788)

-

Cash flows (used in) / provided by financing activities

(3,229)

(20)

Net (decrease) / increase in cash and cash equivalents

(6,358)

105

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year

10,482

27,484

Foreign exchange gain on cash and cash equivalents

61

2,977

Monetary result effect on cash and cash equivalents

(473)

(2,757)

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

3,712

27,809

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A.

10

3672 Don Bosco St. (1206), Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, Argentina. https://www.tgs.com.ar

Disclaimer

TGS - Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA published this content on 08 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2020 22:14:06 UTC
