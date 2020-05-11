Transportadora de Gas del Sur S A : 1Q 2020 0 05/11/2020 | 06:15pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Contacts in Buenos Aires, Argentina: Investor Relations Media Relations Leandro Perez Castaño, Finance and IR Manager. Mario Yaniskowski  leandro_perez@tgs.com.ar (+5411) 4865-9050 ext. 1238 Carlos Almagro, Investor Relations Officer  calmagro@tgs.com.ar (+5411) 4865-9077 http://www.tgs.com.ar/investors TGS Announces Results for the First Quarter ended on March 31, 2020(1) Transportadora de Gas del Sur ("TGS" or "the Company") is the leader in Argentina in the transportation of natural gas, transporting approximately 59% of the gas consumed in the country, through more than 5,700 miles of gas pipelines, with a firm-contracted capacity of 2.9 Bcf/d. It is one of the main natural gas processors. In addition, TGS' infrastructure investments in Vaca Muerta basin will allow the Company to grow significantly in the provision of services to natural gas producers, positioning TGS as one of the main Midstreamers in Vaca Muerta. TGS shares are traded on NYSE (New York Stock Exchange) and BYMA (Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos S.A.). The controlling company of TGS is Compañía de Inversiones de Energía S.A. ("CIESA"), which owns 51% of the total share capital. CIESA's shareholders are: (i) Pampa Energía S.A. with 50%, (ii) Grupo Investor Petroquímica S.L. (member of the GIP group, led by the Sielecki family), WST S.A. (member of the Werthein Group) and PCT L.L.C. with the remaining 50%. For further information, see our website www.tgs.com.ar Stock Information BYMA Symbol: TGSU2 NYSE Symbol:TGS (1 ADS = 5 ordinary shares) Shareholding structure as of March 31, 2020 TGS holds 794,495,283 issued shares and 765,719,743 outstanding shares. Buenos Aires, Argentina, May 8, 2020 During the three-month period ended March 31, 2 0 20 (1Q2020), total income amounted to Ps. 3,401 million, or P s . 4 .39 per s hare (Ps. 2 1.94 per ADS), c ompared to Ps. 3 ,546 million, or Ps. 4 .50 per share (P s . 2 2 .48 per ADS) for the s ame period in 2019 (1 Q 2019). 1Q2020 1Q2019 Revenues* 12,121 13,675 Operating profit before depreciation* 6,219 6,713 Operating profit* 5,061 5,789 Total comprehensive income* 3,401 3,546 Earnings per share in Ps. 4.39 4.50 Earnings per ADS in Ps. 21.94 22.48 *in million of Argentine pesos O perating profit amounted to P s. 5 ,0 61 million in 1 Q 2020, Ps. 7 28 million lower than in 1Q2019. This variation was mainly due to: Lower revenues of P s . 1 ,554 million, mainly related to lower revenues at the Natural Gas Liquids ("Liquids") P roduction and C ommercialization and the N atural Gas T ransportation business s egments amounting to P s . 1 ,3 24 million and P s . 5 1 6 million, res pectively. O perating costs and Administrative and selling expenses dec reased by Ps. 9 5 5 million, c ompared to 1Q2019. Depreciation increased by P s. 235 million. Financial results showed a positive variation of Ps. 5 9 6 million. The financial information presented in this press release is based on consolidated financial statements presented in constant Argentine pesos as of March 31, 2020 (Ps.) which is based on the application of the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. 1 3672 Don Bosco St. (1206), Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, Argentina. http://www.tgs.com.ar Quarterly Highlights during 1Q2020 During 1Q2020, we c ontinued incurring in capital expenditures of Ps. 2 ,742 million that allow us to c ontinue operating our natural gas pipeline s ystem and to finalize inves tments in the V aca M uerta area.

Within the framework of the s hare buyback program approved during 1Q2020, we bought P s. 1,373 million of our own s hares (3 ,777,757 ADRs equivalent to 18,888,785 s hares).

O n M arch 25, 2 020, the production of natural gas liquids at the Cerri Complex reached a new daily production record of 4 ,217 s hort tons.

A s a c onsequence of the extraordinary situation in whic h we are running our business, that is impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, we have made necessary adjustments to guarantee the c ontinuity of our operations. For further information, see "COVID-19 and the meas ures adopted" below. COVID-19 and the measures adopted T he COVID-19 outbreak c aused a global c ollapse in the demand for products and s ervices as well as volatility in the oil market, and generated a c limate of unprecedented uncertainty that triggered a c ollapse of c ommodity prices and asset markets. A s of the issuance date of this press release, our financial s ituation and operational results have been mainly affected by greater delays in the c ollection of receivables from our main natural gas transportation c lients and the decrease in our Liquids revenues due to the abrupt dec line in international reference prices starting M arch 2 020. Our natural gas transportation ac tivity is c onsidered an es sential public s ervice, and thus , is being provided as in normal c irc umstances. I t is es timated that global ec onomy and A rgentina will fac e a s evere rec ession s c enario, affec ting our operations and financial results. A s a res ult, and in order to mitigate this impact and guarantee the continuity of our operations and health of our employees : We have adopted all the measures dictated by the government to guarantee the health of our employees and the c ommunities where we c arry out our activities .

We have reduc ed c apital expenditures and operating and administration expenses, without affecting the s ecurity tasks that allow us to operate the natural gas pipeline s ys tem in accordance with c urrent regulations. We have implemented all those public health measures enforced by authorities to make the operation in the Cerri Complex viable.

We have s uspended the execution of those works that do not affect the integrity of the natural gas pipeline s ystem.

We have implemented a daily c ash flow evolution control to make decisions depending on how it evolves. C onsidering our current financial position and the measures taken, we believe that we will have s uffic ient liquidity to meet our c urrent working c apital needs and pay our s hort -term financial debt without tapping any external s ources to finance it. Des pite the aforementioned meas ures taken by us , the s c ale and duration of these developments remain uncertain but could impact our operation results, c ash flow and financial c ondition, whic h will depend on the s everity of the health emergency and the s uccess of governmental measures taken and those that may be taken in the future. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. 2 3672 Don Bosco St. (1206), Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, Argentina. https://www.tgs.com.ar Analysis of the results 1Q2020 vs. 1Q2019 T GS posted total revenues of P s . 1 2 ,121 million in 1 Q2020, a P s . 1 ,5 54 million decrease c ompared to Ps. 1 3,675 million recorded in 1Q2019. Revenues from the Natural Gas Transportations egment are mainly derived from firm c ontracts, under which pipeline capacity is reserved and paid, regardless of ac tual usage by the s hipper. T he N atural Gas T ransportation bus iness s egment represented approximately 4 4 % and 4 3% of T GS' total revenues during 1Q2020 and 1Q2019, respectively. Revenues from the N atural Gas T ransportation s egment in 1 Q 2020 dec reased by Ps. 516 million, c ompared to 1Q2019. This negative variation was mainly due to the negative effect of the inflation res tatement following the provisions of I A S 2 9 - "Financial I nformation in H yperinflationary E conomies" ("I AS 29") totaling 1 ,958 million which was not offset by the nominal tariff inc rease of 2 6% granted by Resolution N o. 1 92/2019 from April 1 , 2019 (under the I ntegral Tariff Renegotiation process) amounting to Ps. 969 million, and the higher volumes trans ported under the interruptible and exc hange and dis placement contracts for Ps. 449 million. 1Q2020 1Q2019 Average firm contracted capacity (in millions of cf/d) 2,910 2,910 Average deliveries (in millions of cf/d) 2,191 2,184 % firm contracted net revenues 76% 83% Liquids Production and Commercialization revenues accounted for approximately 48% and 5 3 % of the total revenues in 1 Q2020 and 1Q2019, res pectively. During 1Q2020, produc tion reac hed 330,067 short tons , whic h was 2 4 ,9 98 short tons higher than the produc tion of 1 Q2019. Liquids revenues decreased by Ps. 1 ,324 million, to Ps. 5 ,857 million in 1Q2020. T his variation was mainly due to: (i) the impact of the restatement according to IAS 2 9 of P s. 2 ,358 million, (ii) the nominal variation in international reference prices that led to a decrease in revenues of P s . 1 ,150 million, and (iii) the decrease in the volumes of ethane sold by Ps. 4 57 million. T hese effects were partially offs et by the increase in the nominal variation of the exchange rate on revenues denominated in U S dollars that amounted to Ps. 2 ,403 million. T otal volumes dispatched decreased by 6 %, or 1 9,354 s hort tons in 1 Q2020, c ompared to 1 Q 2019, which were mainly related to lower exported s hort tons of propane and butane. This effec t was partially offset by the higher volumes of butane sold in the local market and natural gas oline exported. T he breakdown of volumes dispatched by market and product and revenues by market is inc luded below: Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. 3 3672 Don Bosco St. (1206), Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, Argentina. https://www.tgs.com.ar 1Q2020 1Q2019 Variation (in short tones) Local Market Ethane 106,825 108,187 (1,362) Propane 49,126 45,848 3,278 Butane 43,044 30,932 12,112 Subtotal 198,995 184,967 14,028 Foreign Market Propane 47,582 67,868 (20,286) Butane 17,233 39,192 (21,959) Natural gasoline 36,592 27,724 8,868 Subtotal 101,407 134,784 (33,377) Total 300,402 319,751 (19,349) 1Q2020 1Q2019 (in millions of pesos) Foreign market 2,050 3,019 Local market 3,807 4,162 Subtotal 5,857 7,181 Other Servicesbus iness segment includes midstream and telecommunication activities. As a perc entage of the C ompany's total revenues, this s egment accounted for approximately 8% and 4 % of the revenues in 1 Q2020 and 1Q2019, res pectively. O ther Services revenues increased by Ps. 286 million in 1Q2020 c ompared to 1Q2019. This inc rease was mainly due to higher s ervices of natural gas transportation and c onditioning rendered in V aca Muerta totaling Ps. 2 61 million and the nominal effect of the exc hange rate on revenues denominated in U S dollars of P s. 2 33 million. T hese effects were partially offset by the res tatement following IAS 29 of P s. 1 89 million. Operating costs and administrative and selling expenses,exc luding depreciation, dec reased by approximately Ps. 9 54 million in the 1Q2020 c ompared to 1Q2019. This variation is mainly explained by: (i) the dec rease in natural gas costs of P s. 1 ,061 million, given by the res tatement effect following the provisions of I AS 29 and lower volumes processed (these effec ts were partially offs et by an increase in the price of the natural gas purchased as RTP meas ured in A rgentine pesos, while the price in U S dollars decreased), and (ii) the lower tax fees and c ontributions amounting to Ps. 1 48 million. T hese effects were partially offs et by the inc rease in doubtful accounts for P s. 1 56 million and repair and maintenance c osts of fixed as s ets for Ps. 9 8 million. 1Q2020 1Q2019 Variation Concept MM of $ % / Total MM of $ % / Total MM of $ % / Total Natural Gas Purchase (RTP) 2,706 45% 3,767 54% (1,061) (28%) Labor costs 929 16% 896 13% 33 4% Taxes, fees and contributions 777 13% 925 13% (148) (16%) Repair and maintenance 540 9% 442 6% 98 22% Other fees and third party services 635 11% 702 10% (67) (10%) Doubtful accounts 156 3% - 0% 156 n/a Other charges 218 3% 183 4% 35 19% Total 5,961 6,915 (954) Financial resultsare pres ented in gros s terms c onsidering the effec ts of c hange in the c urrency purchasing power ("Gain on monetary position") in a s ingle s eparate line. In 1Q2020, financ ial results recorded a positive variation of P s. 5 96 million c ompared to 1Q2019. This variation was mainly due to: (i) the impact of the monetary position of P s. 7 53 million as a res ult of the inc rease in the net monetary liability position, (ii) the gain obtained by the derivative financial instruments of P s. 605 million and (iii) the results for the acquisition of our debt notes of P s. 3 15 million. T hese effects were partially offset by: (i) higher net foreign exc hange loss by Ps. 430 million, (ii) lower c apitalization of financial costs of Ps. 342 million and (iii) lower interest inc ome generated by as s ets of P s . 3 37 million, due mainly to the dec rease of A rgentine peso investment yields. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. 4 3672 Don Bosco St. (1206), Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, Argentina. https://www.tgs.com.ar Financial Position Analysis Net Debt A s of March 31, 2 020, our net debt amounted to Ps. 23,958 million c ompared to Ps. 24,443 million as of December 31, 2 019. O ur total net financial debt is totally denominated in US dollars for both periods (whic h is s hown in pesos in the table below). . T he table included below s hows a reconciliation of our net debt: 03/31/2020 12/31/2019 (in million of Argentine pesos) Current loans (1,324) (1,848) Non Current Loans (33,099) (34,198) Cash and cash equivalents 3,712 10,482 Other financial assets at amortized cost 6,748 1,121 Net Debt* (23,963) (24,443) Net debt is a non-IFRS financial measure. We define Net Debt as short and long-term financial debts less: (i) cash and cash equivalents and (ii) Other current financial assets at amortized cost. We believe that this measure provides complementary information to investors and management for decision making that allows to assess our level of indebtedness. Net debt should not be interpreted as an alternative to other financial measures calculated in accordance with IFRS as this presented may not be comparable with similar denomination measures reported by other entities. Liquidity and capital resources T he net variation in c ash and c ash equivalents for 1Q2020, and 1Q2019 was as follows: Concept 1Q2020 1Q2019 (In million of Argentine pesos) Cash flows provided by operating activities 5,196 5,005 Cash flows used in investing activities (8,325) (4,880) Cash flows used in financing activities (3,229) (20) Net (decrease) / increase in cash and cash equivalents (6,358) 105 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 10,482 27,484 Monetary result effect on cash and cash equivalents (473) (2,757) Foreign exchange gain on cash and cash equivalents 61 2,977 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 3,712 27,809 Below is a rec onciliation of the free c ash flows for the 1Q2020 and 1Q2019: 1Q2020 1Q2019 (in million of Argentine pesos) Cash flows provided by operations 5,196 5,005 PPE acquisition payments (2,742) (4,884) Free Cash Flows(1) 2,454 121 Free cash flows is a non-IFRS financial measure, we define the free cash flows as the cash flows generated by operating activities less the payments made for the acquisition of PPE. Our management considers it as useful for investors and management as a measure of our ability to generate cash that will be used to pay the scheduled debt maturities and that can be used to invest in future growth through new business activities, business development, dividend payment, buy back treasury shares or other financing and investment activities. The free cash flows should not be interpreted as an alternative to other financial measures determined in accordance with IFRS as the one presented here may not be comparable with similar denomination measurements reported by other entities. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. 5 3672 Don Bosco St. (1206), Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, Argentina. https://www.tgs.com.ar 1Q2020 vs. 1Q2019 During 1Q2020, net decrease in cash and c ash equivalents and free c ash flow amounted to Ps. 6 ,3 58 million and Ps. 2 ,454 million, respectively. During 1 Q2020,cash flow generated by the operating activities amounted to P s. 5,196 million, Ps. 191 million above 1Q2019. T his was mainly due to lower income tax payments and the revenues received by derivative financial instruments contracted in order to c over the dec line in the prices of Liquids s old. Cash flow provided by investing activities amounted to P s. 8 ,325 million in 1Q2020, Ps. 3 ,4 45 million higher than 1Q2019 mainly because of the payment for the acquisition of financial as s ets not c onsidered c ash equivalents. T his effect was partially offs et by lower payments in c apital expenditures investment after c onc luded the wo rks c ons truction related to the development of the midstream business at Vaca Muerta. Finally, cash flow used for financing activitiesamounted to Ps. 3,229 million. T he increase c ompared to 1Q2019 was mainly due to the c ash flows used for the ac quisition of treasury s hares at P s . 1 ,373 million. A dditionally, during 1 Q2020 we c ancelled financial debts and ac quired our debt notes amounting to Ps. 1 ,856 million. First Quarter 2020 earnings conference call T GS invites you to participate in the conference c all to discuss this 1Q2020 announcement on Monday May 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 11:00 a.m. Buenos Aires time. To lis ten to the c all from U SA dial: +1 -877-407-9210, and for international c alls dial: +1-201- 6 8 9-8049. T o view the webcast, go to www.tgs.com .ar. This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27 A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks. Although the Company has made reasonable efforts to ensure that the information and assumptions on which these statements and projections are based are current, reasonable and complete, a var iety of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the projections, anticipated results or other expectations contained in this release. Neither the Company nor its management can guarantee that anticipated future results will be achieved . Investors should refer to the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a description of important factors that may affect actual results. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. 6 3672 Don Bosco St. (1206), Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, Argentina. https://www.tgs.com.ar Financial Information for the 1Q2020 and 1Q2019 (In millions of Argentine pesos, except for per share and per ADS information in pesos or where otherwise indicated) First Quarters 1Q2020 1Q2019 Natural Gas Transportation 5,392 5,908 Liquids Production and Commercialization 5,857 7,181 Other Services 872 586 Revenues 12,121 13,675 Operating costs (4,789) (5,724) Administrative and Selling Expenses (1,172) (1,191) Other Operating Results 59 (47) Operating profit before depreciation 6,219 6,713 Depreciation (1,158) (924) Operating profit 5,061 5,789 Net Financial Results (255) (851) Share of gain / (loss) from associates 5 (7) Total comprehensive income before Income Tax 4,811 4,931 Income Tax expense (1,410) (1,385) Total comprehensive income 3,401 3,546 Earnings per share 4.39 4.50 Earnings per ADS 21.94 22.48 Financial Results for the 1Q2020 and 1Q2019 (In millions of Argentine Pesos) 1Q2020 1Q2019 Financial income Interest 88 224 Foreign exchange gain 815 3,427 Subtotal 903 3,651 Financial expenses Interest (615) (625) Foreign exchange gain (2,626) (4,808) less Capitalized financial costs - 342 Subtotal (3,241) (5,091) Other financial results Derivative financial instruments results 420 (185) Acquisition of Notes results 315 - Results on assets at fair value through profit 138 340 or loss Others (80) (103) Subtotal 793 52 Gain on monetary position 1,290 537 Total (255) (851) Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. 7 3672 Don Bosco St. (1206), Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, Argentina. https://www.tgs.com.ar Business Segment information Natural Gas Liquids Other Services Telecommunications Total Transportation (in millions of Argentine Pesos) 1Q2020 Revenues 5,392 5,857 754 118 12,121 Operating profit before depreciation 3,733 2,016 451 19 6,219 Depreciation (849) (73) (236) - (1,158) Operating profit 2,884 1,943 215 19 5,061 1Q2019 Revenues 5,908 7,181 511 75 13,675 Operating profit before depreciation 3,990 2,415 276 32 6,713 Depreciation (773) (57) (94) - (924) Operating profit 3,217 2,358 182 32 5,789 Natural Gas Liquids Other Services Telecommunications Total Transportation (in millions of Argentine pesos without inflation adjustment - non audited) 1Q2020 Revenues 5,240 5,720 740 114 11,814 Operating profit before depreciation 3,553 2,178 444 25 6,200 Depreciation (156) (22) (117) - (295) Operating profit 3,397 2,156 327 25 5,905 1Q2019 Revenues 3,798 4,639 331 49 8,817 Operating profit before depreciation 2,636 1,554 179 21 4,390 Depreciation (91) (13) (24) - (128) Operating profit 2,545 1,541 155 21 4,262 Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. 8 3672 Don Bosco St. (1206), Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, Argentina. https://www.tgs.com.ar Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 (In millions of Argentine pesos) 03/31/2020 12/31/2019 Assets Non Current assets Property, plant and equipment 81,163 80,023 Other financial assets at amortized cost 5 6 Investments in associates 89 84 Deferred income tax assets 15 17 Other receivables 10 10 Total non current assets 81,282 80,140 Current assets Other receivables 1,940 3,111 Inventories 647 330 Trade receivables 7,383 6,949 Contract assets 105 190 Derivative financial instruments 583 294 Other financial assets at amortized cost 6,748 1,121 Cash and cash equivalents 3,712 10,482 Total current assets 21,118 22,477 Total assets 102,400 102,617 Equity Common stock 29,706 30,430 Treasury shares 1,116 393 Cost of treasury shares (2,157) (784) 'Issuance premium of treasury shares (850) (850) Legal reserve 2,063 2,063 Accumulated retained earnings 18,017 14,615 Reserve for capital expenditures, acqsuition of treasury shares and / or dividends 5,744 5,744 Total equity 53,639 51,611 Liabilities Non-current liabilities Deferred income tax liabilities 5,130 5,129 Contract liabilities 3,383 3,142 Loans 33,099 34,198 Total non-current liabilities 41,612 42,469 Current liabilities Provisions 644 632 Contract liabilities 253 236 Other payables 286 309 Taxes payables 293 379 Income tax payable 735 20 Payroll and social security taxes payables 530 696 Loans 1,324 1,848 Trade payables 3,084 4,417 Total current liabilities 7,149 8,537 Total liabilities 48,761 51,006 Total equity and liabilities 102,400 102,617 Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. 9 3672 Don Bosco St. (1206), Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, Argentina. https://www.tgs.com.ar Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows for the 1Q2020 and 1Q2019 (In millions of Argentine pesos) 1Q2020 1Q2019 Cash flows provided by operating activities Total comprehensive income for the year 3,401 3,546 Reconciliation of net income to cash flows provided by operating activities: Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 1,158 924 Derivate financial instruments results (420) 185 Disposal of property, plant and equipment 2 8 Increase in allowances and provisions 55 70 Share of loss from associates (5) 7 Interest expense accrual 637 608 Interest income on other financial assets other than cash and cash equivalents (30) (2) Income tax 1,410 1,385 Doubtful accounts 156 - Foreign exchange loss 2,087 984 Acquisition of Notes (315) - Gain on monetary position (1,494) (510) Changes in assets and liabilities: Trade receivables (1,014) (1,016) Other receivables (10) (874) Inventories (339) 178 Trade payables 16 (172) Payroll and social security taxes payable (118) (3) Taxes payable (35) (26) Contract assets 73 - Other payables (2) 138 Interest paid - (17) Derivative financial instruments payment - - Income tax paid (408) (931) Contract liabilities 259 523 Derivative financial instruments results 132 - Cash flows provided by operating activities 5,196 5,005 Cash flows used in investing activities Additions to property, plant and equipment (2,742) (4,884) Financial assets not considered cash equivalents (5,583) 4 Cash flows used in investing activities (8,325) (4,880) Cash flows (used in) / provided by financing activities Payment of loans (1,068) (20) Cost of adquisition of treasury shares (1,373) - Cost of acquisition of Notes (788) - Cash flows (used in) / provided by financing activities (3,229) (20) Net (decrease) / increase in cash and cash equivalents (6,358) 105 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 10,482 27,484 Foreign exchange gain on cash and cash equivalents 61 2,977 Monetary result effect on cash and cash equivalents (473) (2,757) Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 3,712 27,809 Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. 10 3672 Don Bosco St. (1206), Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, Argentina. https://www.tgs.com.ar Attachments Original document

