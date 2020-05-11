Transportadora de Gas del Sur S A : 1Q 2020

Transportadora de Gas del Sur ("TGS" or "the Company") is the leader in Argentina in the
transportation of natural gas, transporting
approximately 59% of the gas consumed in the country, through more than 5,700 miles of gas pipelines, with a
firm-contracted capacity of 2.9 Bcf/d. It is one of the main natural gas processors. In addition, TGS'
infrastructure investments in Vaca Muerta basin will allow the Company to grow significantly in the provision
of services to natural gas producers, positioning TGS as one of the main Midstreamers in Vaca Muerta.
TGS shares are traded on NYSE (New York Stock Exchange) and BYMA (Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos
S.A.).
The controlling company of TGS is Compañía de
Inversiones de Energía S.A. ("CIESA"), which owns 51% of the total share capital. CIESA's shareholders are: (i)
Pampa Energía S.A. with 50%, (ii) Grupo Investor Petroquímica S.L. (member of the GIP group, led by the
Sielecki family), WST S.A. (member of the Werthein Group) and PCT L.L.C. with the remaining 50%.
Stock Information
BYMA Symbol: TGSU2
NYSE Symbol:TGS (1 ADS = 5 ordinary shares)
Shareholding structure as of March 31, 2020 TGS holds 794,495,283 issued shares and
765,719,743 outstanding shares.
Buenos Aires, Argentina, May 8, 2020
During the three-month period ended March 31, 2 0 20 (1Q2020), total income amounted to Ps. 3,401
million, or P s . 4 .39 per s hare (Ps. 2 1.94 per ADS), c ompared to Ps. 3 ,546 million, or Ps. 4 .50 per share
(P s . 2 2 .48 per ADS) for the s ame period in 2019 (1 Q 2019).
1Q2020
1Q2019
Revenues*
12,121
13,675
Operating profit before depreciation*
6,219
6,713
Operating profit*
5,061
5,789
Total comprehensive income*
3,401
3,546
Earnings per share in Ps.
4.39
4.50
Earnings per ADS in Ps.
21.94
22.48
*in million of Argentine pesos
O perating profit amounted to P s. 5 ,0 61 million in 1 Q 2020, Ps. 7 28 million lower than in 1Q2019. This variation was mainly due to:
Lower revenues of P s . 1 ,554 million, mainly related to lower revenues at the Natural Gas
Liquids
("Liquids")
P roduction
and
C ommercialization and
the N atural
Gas
T ransportation business s egments amounting to P s . 1 ,3 24 million and P s . 5 1 6 million, res pectively.
O perating costs and Administrative and selling
expenses dec reased by Ps. 9 5 5 million, c ompared to 1Q2019.
Depreciation increased by P s. 235 million.
Financial results showed a positive variation of Ps. 5 9 6 million.
The financial information presented in this press release is based on consolidated financial statements presented in constant Argentine pesos as of March 31, 2020 (Ps.) which is based on the application of the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
During 1Q2020, we c ontinued incurring in capital expenditures of Ps. 2 ,742 million that allow us to c ontinue operating our natural gas pipeline s ystem and to finalize inves tments in the V aca M uerta area.
Within the framework of the s hare buyback program approved during 1Q2020, we bought P s. 1,373 million of our own s hares (3 ,777,757 ADRs equivalent to 18,888,785 s hares).
O n M arch 25, 2 020, the production of natural gas liquids at the Cerri Complex reached a new daily production record of 4 ,217 s hort tons.
A s a c onsequence of the extraordinary situation in whic h we are running our business, that is impacted by theCOVID-19 pandemic, we have made necessary adjustments to guarantee the c ontinuity of our operations. For further information, see "COVID-19 and the meas ures adopted" below.
COVID-19 and the measures adopted
T he COVID-19 outbreak c aused a global c ollapse in the demand for products and s ervices as well as volatility in the oil market, and generated a c limate of unprecedented uncertainty that triggered a c ollapse of c ommodity prices and asset markets.
A s of the issuance date of this press release, our financial s ituation and operational results have been mainly affected by greater delays in the c ollection of receivables from our main natural gas transportation c lients and the decrease in our Liquids revenues due to the abrupt dec line in international reference prices starting M arch 2 020. Our natural gas transportation ac tivity is c onsidered an es sential public s ervice, and thus , is being provided as in normal c irc umstances.
I t is es timated that global ec onomy and A rgentina will fac e a s evere rec ession s c enario, affec ting our operations and financial results. A s a res ult, and in order to mitigate this impact and guarantee the continuity of our operations and health of our employees :
We have adopted all the measures dictated by the government to guarantee the health of our employees and the c ommunities where we c arry out our activities .
We have reduc ed c apital expenditures and operating and administration expenses,
without affecting the s ecurity tasks that allow us to operate the natural gas pipeline s ys tem in accordance with c urrent regulations.
We have implemented all those public health measures enforced by authorities to make the operation in the Cerri Complex viable.
We have s uspended the execution of those works that do not affect the integrity of the natural gas pipeline s ystem.
We have implemented a daily c ash flow evolution control to make decisions depending on how it evolves.
C onsidering our current financial position and the measures taken, we believe that we will have s uffic ient liquidity to meet our c urrent working c apital needs and pay our s hort -term financial
debt without tapping any external s ources to finance it.
Des pite the aforementioned meas ures taken by us , the s c ale and duration of these developments remain uncertain but could impact our operation results, c ash flow and financial c ondition, whic h will depend on the s everity of the health emergency and the s uccess of governmental measures taken and those that may be taken in the future.
T GS posted total revenues of P s . 1 2 ,121 million in 1 Q2020, a P s . 1 ,5 54 million decrease c ompared to Ps. 1 3,675 million recorded in 1Q2019.
Revenues from the Natural Gas Transportations egment are mainly derived from firm c ontracts, under which pipeline capacity is reserved and paid, regardless of ac tual usage by the s hipper. T he N atural Gas T ransportation bus iness s egment represented approximately 4 4 % and 4 3% of T GS' total revenues during 1Q2020 and 1Q2019, respectively.
Revenues from the N atural Gas T ransportation s egment in 1 Q 2020 dec reased by Ps. 516 million, c ompared to 1Q2019. This negative variation was mainly due to the negative effect of the inflation res tatement following the provisions of I A S 2 9 - "Financial I nformation in H yperinflationary E conomies" ("I AS 29") totaling 1 ,958 million which was not offset by the nominal tariff inc rease of 2 6% granted by Resolution N o. 1 92/2019 from April 1 , 2019 (under the I ntegral Tariff Renegotiation process) amounting to Ps. 969 million, and the higher volumes trans ported under the interruptible and exc hange and dis placement contracts for Ps. 449 million.
1Q2020
1Q2019
Average firm contracted capacity (in millions of cf/d)
2,910
2,910
Average deliveries (in millions of cf/d)
2,191
2,184
% firm contracted net revenues
76%
83%
Liquids Production and Commercialization revenues accounted for approximately 48% and 5 3 % of the total revenues in 1 Q2020 and 1Q2019, res pectively. During 1Q2020, produc tion reac hed 330,067 short tons , whic h was 2 4 ,9 98 short tons higher than the produc tion of 1 Q2019.
Liquids revenues decreased by Ps. 1 ,324 million, to Ps. 5 ,857 million in 1Q2020. T his variation was mainly due to: (i) the impact of the restatement according to IAS 2 9 of P s. 2 ,358 million, (ii) the nominal variation in international reference prices that led to a decrease in revenues of P s . 1 ,150 million, and (iii) the decrease in the volumes of ethane sold by Ps. 4 57 million. T hese effects were partially offs et by the increase in the nominal variation of the exchange rate on revenues denominated in U S dollars that amounted to Ps. 2 ,403 million.
T otal volumes dispatched decreased by 6 %, or 1 9,354 s hort tons in 1 Q2020, c ompared to 1 Q 2019, which were mainly related to lower exported s hort tons of propane and butane. This
effec t was partially offset by the higher volumes of butane sold in the local market and natural gas oline exported.
T he breakdown of volumes dispatched by market and product and revenues by market is inc luded below:
Other Servicesbus iness segment includes midstream and telecommunication activities. As a perc entage of the C ompany's total revenues, this s egment accounted for approximately 8%
and 4 % of the revenues in 1 Q2020 and 1Q2019, res pectively.
O ther Services revenues increased by Ps. 286 million in 1Q2020 c ompared to 1Q2019. This inc rease was mainly due to higher s ervices of natural gas transportation and c onditioning rendered in V aca Muerta totaling Ps. 2 61 million and the nominal effect of the exc hange rate on revenues denominated in U S dollars of P s. 2 33 million. T hese effects were partially offset by the res tatement following IAS 29 of P s. 1 89 million.
Operating costs and administrative and selling expenses,exc luding depreciation,
dec reased by approximately Ps. 9 54 million in the 1Q2020 c ompared to 1Q2019. This variation is mainly explained by: (i) the dec rease in natural gas costs of P s. 1 ,061 million, given by the res tatement effect following the provisions of I AS 29 and lower volumes processed (these effec ts were partially offs et by an increase in the price of the natural gas purchased as RTP meas ured in A rgentine pesos, while the price in U S dollars decreased), and (ii) the lower tax
fees and c ontributions amounting to Ps. 1 48 million. T hese effects were partially offs et by the inc rease in doubtful accounts for P s. 1 56 million and repair and maintenance c osts of fixed
as s ets for Ps. 9 8 million.
1Q2020
1Q2019
Variation
Concept
MM of $
% / Total
MM of $
% / Total
MM of $
% / Total
Natural Gas Purchase (RTP)
2,706
45%
3,767
54%
(1,061)
(28%)
Labor costs
929
16%
896
13%
33
4%
Taxes, fees and contributions
777
13%
925
13%
(148)
(16%)
Repair and maintenance
540
9%
442
6%
98
22%
Other fees and third party services
635
11%
702
10%
(67)
(10%)
Doubtful accounts
156
3%
-
0%
156
n/a
Other charges
218
3%
183
4%
35
19%
Total
5,961
6,915
(954)
Financial resultsare pres ented in gros s terms c onsidering the effec ts of c hange in the c urrency purchasing power ("Gain on monetary position") in a s ingle s eparate line. In 1Q2020, financ ial results recorded a positive variation of P s. 5 96 million c ompared to 1Q2019. This variation was mainly due to: (i) the impact of the monetary position of P s. 7 53 million as a res ult of the inc rease in the net monetary liability position, (ii) the gain obtained by the derivative financial instruments of P s. 605 million and (iii) the results for the acquisition of our debt notes of P s. 3 15 million. T hese effects were partially offset by: (i) higher net foreign exc hange loss by Ps. 430 million, (ii) lower c apitalization of financial costs of Ps. 342 million and (iii) lower interest inc ome generated by as s ets of P s . 3 37 million, due mainly to the dec rease of A rgentine peso investment yields.
A s of March 31, 2 020, our net debt amounted to Ps. 23,958 million c ompared to Ps. 24,443 million as of December 31, 2 019. O ur total net financial debt is totally denominated in US dollars for both periods (whic h is s hown in pesos in the table below).
.
T he table included below s hows a reconciliation of our net debt:
03/31/2020
12/31/2019
(in million of Argentine pesos)
Current loans
(1,324)
(1,848)
Non Current Loans
(33,099)
(34,198)
Cash and cash equivalents
3,712
10,482
Other financial assets at amortized cost
6,748
1,121
Net Debt*
(23,963)
(24,443)
Net debt is anon-IFRS financial measure. We define Net Debt as short and long-term financial debts less: (i) cash and cash equivalents and (ii) Other current financial assets at amortized cost. We believe that this measure provides complementary information to investors and management for decision making that allows to assess our level of indebtedness. Net debt should not be interpreted as an alternative to other financial measures calculated in accordance with IFRS as this presented may not be comparable with similar denomination measures reported by other entities.
Liquidity and capital resources
T he net variation in c ash and c ash equivalents for 1Q2020, and 1Q2019 was as follows:
Concept
1Q2020
1Q2019
(In million of Argentine pesos)
Cash flows provided by operating activities
5,196
5,005
Cash flows used in investing activities
(8,325)
(4,880)
Cash flows used in financing activities
(3,229)
(20)
Net (decrease) / increase in cash and cash equivalents
(6,358)
105
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year
10,482
27,484
Monetary result effect on cash and cash equivalents
(473)
(2,757)
Foreign exchange gain on cash and cash equivalents
61
2,977
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
3,712
27,809
Below is a rec onciliation of the free c ash flows for the 1Q2020 and 1Q2019:
1Q2020
1Q2019
(in
million of Argentine pesos)
Cash flows provided by operations
5,196
5,005
PPE acquisition payments
(2,742)
(4,884)
Free Cash Flows(1)
2,454
121
Free cash flows is anon-IFRS financial measure, we define the free cash flows as the cash flows generated by operating activities less the payments made for the acquisition of PPE. Our management considers it as useful for investors and management as a measure of our ability to generate cash that will be used to pay the scheduled debt maturities and that can be used to invest in future growth through new business activities, business development, dividend payment, buy back treasury shares or other financing and investment activities. The free cash flows should not be interpreted as an alternative to other financial measures determined in accordance with IFRS as the one presented here may not be comparable with similar denomination measurements reported by other entities.
During 1Q2020, net decrease in cash and c ash equivalents and free c ash flow amounted to Ps. 6 ,3 58 million and Ps. 2 ,454 million, respectively.
During 1 Q2020,cash flow generated by the operating activities amounted to P s. 5,196 million, Ps. 191 million above 1Q2019. T his was mainly due to lower income tax payments and the revenues received by derivative financial instruments contracted in order to c over the dec line in the prices of Liquids s old.
Cash flow provided by investing activities amounted to P s. 8 ,325 million in 1Q2020, Ps. 3 ,4 45 million higher than 1Q2019 mainly because of the payment for the acquisition of financial as s ets not c onsidered c ash equivalents. T his effect was partially offs et by lower payments in c apital expenditures investment after c onc luded the wo rks c ons truction related to the development of the midstream business at Vaca Muerta.
Finally, cash flow used for financing activitiesamounted to Ps. 3,229 million. T he increase c ompared to 1Q2019 was mainly due to the c ash flows used for the ac quisition of treasury s hares at P s . 1 ,373 million. A dditionally, during 1 Q2020 we c ancelled financial debts and ac quired our debt notes amounting to Ps. 1 ,856 million.
First Quarter 2020 earnings conference call
TGS invites you to participate in the conference call to discuss this 1Q2020 announcement on Monday May 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 11:00 a.m. Buenos Aires time.
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27 A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known
and unknown risks. Although the Company has made reasonable efforts to ensure that the information and assumptions on which these statements and projections are based are current, reasonable and complete, a var iety of factors could
cause actual results to differ materially from the projections, anticipated results or other expectations contained in this release. Neither the Company nor its management can guarantee that anticipated future results will be achieved .
Investors should refer to the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a description of important factors that may affect actual results.
