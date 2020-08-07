Transportadora de Gas del Sur S A : TGS Announces Results for the Second Quarter ended on June 30, 2020
TGS Announces Results for the
Second Quarter ended on June 30, 2020(1)
Transportadora de Gas del Sur ("TGS" or "the Company") is the leader in Argentina in the transportation of natural gas, transporting approximately 59% of the gas consumed in the country, through more than 5,700 miles of gas pipelines, with a firm-contracted capacity of 2.9 Bcf/d. It is one of the main natural gas processors. In addition, TGS' infrastructure initial investments in Vaca Muerta basin is a milestone with the aim to become as one of the main Midstreamers in Vaca Muerta.
TGS shares are traded on NYSE (New York Stock Exchange) and BYMA (Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos S.A.).
The controlling company of TGS is Compañía de Inversiones de Energía S.A. ("CIESA"), which owns 51% of the total share capital. CIESA's shareholders are: (i) Pampa Energía S.A. with 50%, (ii) Grupo Investor Petroquímica S.L. (member of the GIP group, led by the Sielecki family) and PCT L.L.C. with the remaining 50%.
Buenos Aires, Argentina, August 7, 2020
During the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 (2Q2020), total income amounted to Ps. 1,741 million, or Ps. 2.28 per share (Ps. 11.43 per ADS), compared to Ps. 5,798 million, or Ps. 7.47 per share (Ps. 37.34 per ADS) for the same period in 2019 (2Q2019).
2Q2020
2Q2019
Revenues*
10,735
14,488
Operating profit before depreciation*
5,770
7,801
Operating profit*
4,513
6,767
Total comprehensive income*
1,741
5,798
Earnings per share in Ps.
2.28
7.47
Earnings per ADS in Ps.
11.43
37.34
*in million of Argentine pesos
Operating profit amounted to Ps. 4,513 million in 2Q2020, Ps. 2,254 million lower than in 2Q2019. This variation was mainly due to:
A 26% decline in revenues (for Ps. 3,753 million) due to lower revenues from the Natural Gas Transportation and the Natural Gas Liquids ("Liquids") Production and Commercialization business segments of Ps. 2,058 million and Ps. 1,904 million, respectively.
Operating costs and administrative and selling expenses decreased by Ps. 1,663 million in 2Q2020, compared to 2Q2019.
Depreciation increased by Ps. 223 million.
Financial results recorded a negative variation of Ps. 3,764 million.
As of June 30, 2020, cash amounted to Ps. 15,685, with a net debt of Ps. 21,189 million.
The financial information presented in this press release is based on consolidated financial statements presented in constant Argentine pesos as of June 30, 2020 (Ps.) which is based on the application of the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
In May 2020, Presidential Decree No. 488/2020 regulated the applicable tax rate on exports of certain oil and gas products, including products that we produce and export establishing a range between 0% and 8% depending on the "ICE Brent first line" barrel price. Since this decree came into effect, the applicable export tax rate has been 0%.
On June 19, 2020, the Executive Branch issued Presidential Decree No. 543/2020, which extends the validity of Article 5 of Law No. 27,541 - Law on Social Solidarity and Production Reactivation in the Framework of the Public Emergency (the "Solidarity Law")- for an additional period of 180 calendar days, which states that natural gas transportation and distribution tariffs will remain unadjusted and authorizes the Executive Branch to renegotiate them.
On July 13, 2020, Mr. Horacio Jorge Tomás Turri was appointed as Director and Chairman of our Board of Directors replacing Mr. Gustavo Mariani.
On July 13, 2020, PCT acquired the entire stake of WST S.A. ("WST") in PEPCA S.A. (a company holding 10% of the shares in our controlling company). As of the date of this transaction, WST held 45.8% of PEPCA's capital stock and had an indirect interest of 4.58% in CIESA. This transaction did not change the shareholder composition or the direct and indirect control in CIESA or TGS.
On July 13, 2020, an Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting was called for August 21, 2020, in order to appoint the replacements for the vacant positions at our Board of Directors and Supervisory Committee.
Strengthening our growth in Vaca Muerta, in July 2020, we entered into an agreement with Shell Argentina S.A. to install and operate a natural gas dehydration, measurement and regulation plant in the Bajada de Añelo field to provide services for a minimum period of two years.
COVID-19 and the measures adopted
The COVID-19 pandemic, which caused a global collapse in the demand for products and services as a consequence of the measures adopted by the countries to stop the spread of the disease, as well as tensions in the oil market, generated a climate of unprecedented volatility and uncertainty that triggered significant declines of commodity prices and the stock markets.
During 2Q2020, the social and preventive isolation measures ordered by the Argentine government have continued to be adopted following Decree No. 297/2020 issued March 20, 2020. Presently, although there are certain flexibilities the measures were extended to August 16, 2020.
All TGS' activities are considered an essential public service and, despite the social and preventive isolation measures in place, have been provided normally considering all the necessary protection measures for our personnel and the communities in which we do business.
Furthermore, and considering the situation affecting our operations and financial results, we have implemented a series of measures to mitigate the impact and guarantee the continuity of our operations and the health of our employees, including:
adopting all measures ordered by the government to ensure the health of our employees and the communities where we operate,
optimizing capital investments and operating and administrative expenses, without affecting the safety and reliability tasks that allow us to operate the pipeline system in accordance with current regulations,
2
2Q 2020 EARNINGS RELEASE
implementing all public health measures proposed by the national authorities to make the operations at the Cerri Complex viable,
suspending works that do not affect the integrity of the natural gas pipeline system,
adopting a comprehensive daily control of the cash flow evolution to optimize its use and protect its value.
In the natural gas transportation segment, tariffs remained unchanged. Similarly, and as a result of the prevention measures mentioned above, there were some delays in the collections from our main customers in March and April, as their collections were negatively affected. Such delays were partially regularized towards the end of 2Q2020.
During 2Q2020 there was a decrease in natural gas deliveries due to the decline in economic activity and isolation measures. However, 81% of our revenues in the Natural Gas Transportation business segment corresponds to firm natural gas transportation services.
The Liquids production and commercialization segment recorded unchanged prices for liquefied petroleum gas ("LPG") in the domestic market in accordance to the provisions of Decree No. 311/2020, while international reference prices for liquids declined abruptly in March, and partially recovered in the 2Q2020.
On the other hand, the operations at the Cerri Complex were carried out without interruptions and in accordance to the sanitary protocols, reaching a production level of 293,430 short tons in 2Q2020 (only 3% less than in 2Q2019).
Considering our current financial position and the measures taken previously, we estimate that we will have sufficient resources to meet our current working capital needs, finance the capital expenditures and pay off our short-term financial debt, without incurring in additional debt.
Despite the aforementioned measures adopted, the scale and duration of these developments remain uncertain and could impact our operation results, cash flow and financial condition, but will depend on the severity of the health emergency and the success of the government's measures adopted thus far as well as any future ones.
Analysis of the results
TGS posted total revenues of Ps. 10,735 million in 2Q2020, a Ps. 3,753 million decrease compared to Ps. 14,488 million recorded in 2Q2019.
3
2Q 2020 EARNINGS RELEASE
The breakdown of operating costs, administrative and commercialization expenses, excluding depreciation, for 2Q2020 and 2Q2019 is shown below:
2Q2020
2Q2019
Variation
Concept
MM of $
% / Total
MM of $
% / Total
MM of $
% / Total
Natural Gas Purchase (RTP)
2,264
45%
3,432
52%
(1,168)
(34%)
Labor costs
898
18%
1,103
17%
(205)
(19%)
Taxes, fees and contributions
623
12%
874
13%
(251)
(29%)
Repair and maintenance
368
7%
516
8%
(148)
(29%)
Other fees and third party services
584
12%
502
8%
82
16%
Doubtful accounts
27
1%
(4)
0%
31
n/a
Other charges
222
3%
226
4%
(4)
(2%)
Total
4,986
6,649
(1,663)
Operating costs and administrative and selling expenses,excluding depreciation, decreased by approximately Ps. 1,663 million in the 2Q2020 compared to 2Q2019. This variation is mainly explained by: (i) the decrease in natural gas costs of Ps. 1,168 million, given by the restatement effect following the provisions of IAS 29 and lower prices of the natural gas, partially offset by an increase of natural gas volume purchased (ii) Ps. 205 million of labor costs, (iii) the lower tax fees and contributions (due to decrease in export taxes and turnover tax) and (iv) other operating costs as a result of measures adopted to mitigate the negative impact ofCOVID-19.
Financial results are presented in gross terms considering the effects of change in the currency purchasing power ("Gain on monetary position") in a single separate line. In 2Q2020, financial results recorded a negative variation of Ps. 3,764 million compared to 2Q2019. This variation was mainly due to: (i) the foreign exchange difference as a result of the depreciation of the Argentine peso during 2Q2020, compared to an appreciation recorded in 2Q2019, and the higher net liability position in U.S. dollars for Ps. 3,129 million, (ii) the impact of the monetary position of Ps. 225 million as a result of the lower inflation rate in 2Q2020, and (iii) the result from derivative financial instruments for Ps. 364 million.
Analysis of operating profit by business segment
4
2Q 2020 EARNINGS RELEASE
Natural Gas Transportation
Operating profit before depreciation of the Natural Gas Transportation segment decreased by Ps. 1,733 million.
Natural Gas Transportation
2Q2020
2Q2019
Variation
Variation in %
(In million of Argentine pesos)
Revenues
4,975
7,033
(2,058)
(41%)
Intercompany revenues from sales
162
225
(63)
(39%)
Operating and maintenance costs
(1,181)
(1,313)
132
(11%)
Other administrative and selling expenses
(506)
(714)
208
(41%)
Other operating results
2
(46)
48
n/a
Operating profit before depreciation
3,452
5,185
(1,733)
(50%)
Depreciation of PPE
(923)
(856)
(67)
7%
Operating profit
2,529
4,329
(1,800)
(71%)
Revenues from this segment derived mainly from firm natural gas transportation contracts and represented approximately 46% and 48% of the Company's total revenues for 2Q2020 and 2Q2019, respectively.
This tariff segment, subject to ENARGAS regulation, received its last tariff increase as from April 1st, 2019 following Resolution No. 192/2019.
The decrease in operating profit was mainly related to lower revenues as a result of the lack of a tariff adjustment, to compensate for the negative variation of the restatement effect due to inflation as provided for by IAS 29. This effect was partially offset by the cost reduction measures adopted in order to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on our operations.
Liquids Production and Commercialization
Liquids Production and Commercialization revenues accounted for approximately 44% and 46% of total revenues in 2Q2020 and 2Q2019, respectively. During 2Q2020, production was 8,168 short tons lower than 2Q2019, reaching 293,430 short tons.
5
2Q 2020 EARNINGS RELEASE
Production and Commercialization of Liquids
2Q2020
2Q2019
Variation
Variation in %
(In million of Argentine pesos)
Revenues
4,768
6,672
(1,904)
(40%)
Operating and maintenance costs
(2,758)
(3,986)
1,228
(45%)
Other administrative and selling expenses
(310)
(387)
77
(25%)
Other operating results
20
9
11
55%
Operating profit before depreciation
1,720
2,308
(588)
(34%)
Depreciation of PPE
(80)
(74)
(6)
8%
Operating profit
1,640
2,234
(594)
(36%)
Operating profit before depreciation for this business segment decreased by Ps. 588 million (34%) mainly as a result of the Ps. 1,904 million decline in revenues, which was partially offset by the lower cost of natural gas and the lower export taxes (after the decline of applicable tax rate) and turnover tax.
Liquids revenues decreased by Ps. 1,904 million, to Ps. 4,768 million in 2Q2020. This variation was mainly due to: (i) the impact of the restatement according to IAS 29 of Ps. 2,071 million,
the nominal variation in prices that led to a decrease in revenues of Ps. 1,810 million, and
the decrease in the volumes of ethane sold by Ps. 646 million. These effects were partially offset by the increase in the nominal variation of the exchange rate on revenues denominated in US dollars that amounted to Ps. 2,039 million and the larger volumes of propane and butane shipped totaling Ps. 581 million.
Total volumes dispatched increased by 7%, or 18,642 short tons in 2Q2020, compared to 2Q2019, resulting mainly from higher short tons of propane exported and butane sold in the local market. This effect was partially offset by the lower volumes of ethane sold.
The breakdown of volumes dispatched by market and product and revenues by market is included below:
2Q2020
2Q2019
Variation
(in short tones)
Local Market
Ethane
66,395
93,587
(27,193)
Propane
59,953
61,979
(2,026)
Butane
54,921
45,594
9,327
Subtotal
181,269
201,161
(19,892)
Foreign Market
Propane
53,261
20,272
32,989
Butane
18,370
15,603
2,767
Natural gasoline
40,243
37,464
2,779
Subtotal
111,874
73,339
38,534
Total
293,142
274,500
18,642
2Q2020
2Q2019
(in millions of pesos)
Foreign market
1,590
2,181
Local market
3,178
4,491
Total
4,768
6,672
6
2Q 2020 EARNINGS RELEASE
Other Services (including Telecommunications)
The Other Services business segment mainly includes services such as midstream and telecommunications, representing approximately 10% and 4% of TGS's total revenues for 2Q2020 and 2Q2019, respectively.
Other Services and Telecommunications
2Q2020
2Q2019
Variation
Variation in %
(In million of Argentine pesos)
Revenues
992
783
209
21%
Operating and maintenance costs
(269)
(372)
103
(38%)
Other administrative and selling expenses
(125)
(103)
(22)
18%
Operating profit before depreciation
598
308
290
48%
Depreciation of PPE
(254)
(104)
(150)
59%
Operating profit
344
204
140
41%
Operating profit before depreciation increased by Ps. 290 million (48%) mainly as a result of a Ps. 209 million increase in revenues in 2Q2020 compared to 2Q2019, and a Ps. 81 million decrease in operating costs due to lower expenses incurred by the joint venture for the construction of a natural gas pipeline in the province of Santa Fe ("UT").
The increase in revenues was mainly due to higher natural gas transportation and conditioning services at Vaca Muerta area of Ps. 326 million and the nominal effect of the exchange rate on U.S. dollar-denominated sales of Ps. 294 million. These effects were partially offset by the effect of the restatement under IAS 29 for Ps. 233 million, lower operation and maintenance services of Ps. 70 million, construction of the UT for Ps. 59 million and natural gas compression of Ps. 55 million
Financial position analysis
Net debt
As of June 30, 2020, our net debt amounted to Ps. 21,189 million compared to Ps. 25,883 million as of December 31, 2019. Our total net financial debt is totally denominated in US dollars for both periods (which is shown in pesos in the table below).
The table included below shows a reconciliation of our net debt:
06/30/2020
12/31/2019
(in million of Argentine pesos)
Current loans
(771)
(1,957)
Non Current Loans
(36,103)
(36,212)
Cash and cash equivalents
11,054
11,099
Other financial assets at amortized cost
4,631
1,187
Net Debt*
(21,189)
(25,883)
Net debt is a non-IFRS financial measure. We define Net Debt as short and long-term financial debts less: (i) cash and cash equivalents and (ii) Other current financial assets at amortized cost. We believe that this measure provides complementary information to investors and management for decision making that allows to assess our level of indebtedness. Net debt should not be interpreted as an alternative to other financial measures calculated in accordance with IFRS as this presented may not be comparable with similar denomination measures reported by other entities.
7
2Q 2020 EARNINGS RELEASE
Liquidity and capital resources
The net variation in cash and cash equivalents for 2Q2020, and 2Q2019 was as follows:
Concept
2Q2020
2Q2019
(In million of Argentine pesos)
Cash flows provided by operating activities
6,148
1,891
Cash flows provided by / (used in) investing activities
1,484
(14,121)
Cash flows used in financing activities
(304)
(11,760)
Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
7,328
(23,990)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year (1)
3,931
29,446
Monetary result effect on cash and cash equivalents
(249)
(1,665)
Foreign exchange gain on cash and cash equivalents
44
266
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period (2)
11,054
4,057
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of 2Q2020 do not include Ps. 7,146 million classified as Other financial assets at amortized cost in accordance with IFRS.
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of 2Q2020 do not include Ps. 4,631 million classified as Other financial assets at amortized cost in accordance with IFRS.
Below is a reconciliation of the free cash flows for the 2Q2020 and 2Q2019:
2Q2020
2Q2019
(in
million of Argentine pesos)
Cash flows provided by operations
6,148
1,891
Property, plant and equipment ("PPE") acquisition payments
(1,205)
(4,261)
Free Cash Flows(1)
4,943
(2,370)
(1) Free cash flows is a non-IFRS financial measure, we define the free cash flows as the cash flows generated by operating activities less the payments made for the acquisition of PPE. Our management considers it as useful for investors and management as a measure of our ability to generate cash that will be used to pay the scheduled debt maturities and that can be used to invest in future growth through new business activities, business development, dividend payment, buy back treasury shares or other financing and investment activities. The free cash flows should not be interpreted as an alternative to other financial measures determined in accordance with IFRS as the one presented here may not be comparable with similar denomination measurements reported by other entities.
During 2Q2020, net increase in cash and cash equivalents and free cash flow amounted to Ps. 7,328 million and Ps. 4,943 million, respectively.
During 2Q2020, cash flow generated by the operating activities amounted to Ps. 6,148 million, Ps. 4,257 million above 2Q2019. This was mainly due to lower income tax payments, improvement in the working capital and revenues from the derivative financial instruments contracted in order to cover the decline in the prices of Liquids sold.
Cash flow provided by investing activities amounted to Ps. 1,484 million in 2Q2020, compared to Ps. 14,121 million of cash flow used in investing activities during 2Q2019 mainly because of the payment for the acquisition of financial assets not considered cash equivalents amounted to Ps. 12,549 million, lower capital expenditures investment of Ps. 3,056 million after the conclusion of construction of the midstream business at Vaca Muerta, and the measures adopted to reduce investments in order to mitigate the impact of COVID-19.
Finally, cash flow used for financing activities amounted to Ps. 304 million. The decrease compared to 2Q2019 was mainly due to the payment of dividends made in 2Q2019, while in 2Q202, there was no payment.
8
2Q 2020 EARNINGS RELEASE
9
2Q 2020 EARNINGS RELEASE
Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A.
Financial Information for the 2Q2020 and 2Q2019 and for the first semester 2020 and 2019
(In millions of Argentine pesos, except for per share and per ADS information in pesos or where otherwise indicated)
Second Quarter
First semester
2Q2020
2Q2019
1S2020
1S2019
Natural Gas Transportation
4.975
7.033
10.684
13.289
Liquids Production and Commercialization
4.768
6.672
10.970
14.276
Other Services
992
783
1.915
1.403
Revenues
10.735
14.488
23.569
28.968
Operating costs
(4.047)
(5.446)
(9.117)
(11.507)
Administrative and Selling Expenses
(939)
(1.203)
(2.179)
(2.464)
Other Operating Results
21
(38)
84
(88)
Operating profit before depreciation
5.770
7.801
12.357
14.909
Depreciation
(1.257)
(1.034)
(2.484)
(2.013)
Operating profit
4.513
6.767
9.873
12.896
Net Financial Results
(2.054)
1.710
(2.324)
808
Share of gain / (loss) from associates
8
(36)
13
(43)
Total comprehensive income before Income Tax
2.467
8.441
7.562
13.661
Income Tax expense
(726)
(2.643)
(2.219)
(4.110)
Total comprehensive income
1.741
5.798
5.343
9.551
Earnings per share
2,28
7,47
6,950
12,164
Earnings per ADS
11,43
37,34
34,748
60,820
Financial Results for the 2Q2020 and 2Q2019, and 1S2020 and 1S2019
(In millions of Argentine Pesos)
2Q2020
2Q2019
1S2020
1S2019
Financial income
Interest
85
199
178
436
Foreign exchange gain
887
(226)
1,750
3,403
Subtotal
972
(27)
1,928
3,839
Financial expenses
Interest
(727)
(698)
(1,378)
(1,360)
Foreign exchange gain
(3,352)
890
(6,133)
(4,201)
less Capitalized financial costs
-
-
-
362
Subtotal
(4,079)
192
(7,511)
(5,199)
Other financial results
Derivative financial instruments results
(182)
182
263
(14)
Acquisition of Notes results
-
-
333
-
Results on assets at fair value through
190
133
336
493
profit or loss
Others
(82)
(123)
(167)
(232)
Subtotal
(74)
192
765
247
Gain on monetary position
1,127
1,353
2,494
1,921
Total
(2,054)
1,710
(2,324)
808
10
2Q 2020 EARNINGS RELEASE
Business Segment information
Natural Gas
Liquids
Other Services
Telecommunications
Total
Transportation
(in millions of
Argentine Pesos)
1S2020
Revenues
10,684
10,970
1,715
200
23,569
Operating profit before depreciation
7,406
3,854
1,051
46
12,357
Depreciation
(1,823)
(157)
(504)
-
(2,484)
Operating profit
5,583
3,697
547
46
9,873
1S2019
Revenues
13,289
14,276
1,252
151
28,968
Operating profit before depreciation
9,411
4,865
573
60
14,909
Depreciation
(1,676)
(134)
(203)
-
(2,013)
Operating profit
7,735
4,731
370
60
12,896
Natural Gas
Liquids
Other Services
Telecommunications
Total
Transportation
(in millions of
Argentine Pesos)
2Q2020
Revenues
4,975
4,768
917
75
10,735
Operating profit before depreciation
3,452
1,720
573
25
5,770
Depreciation
(923)
(80)
(254)
-
(1,257)
Operating profit
2,529
1,640
319
25
4,513
2Q2019
Revenues
7,033
6,672
711
72
14,488
Operating profit before depreciation
5,185
2,308
281
27
7,801
Depreciation
(856)
(74)
(104)
-
(1,034)
Operating profit
4,329
2,234
177
27
6,767
Natural Gas
Liquids
Other Services
Telecommunications
Total
Transportation
(in millions of Argentine pesos without inflation adjustment - non audited)
1S2020
Revenues
10,115
10,428
1,644
187
22,374
Operating profit before depreciation
7,026
3,906
1,011
40
11,983
Depreciation
(329)
(46)
(239)
-
(614)
Operating profit
6,697
3,860
772
40
11,369
1S2019
Revenues
8,563
9,181
818
96
18,658
Operating profit before depreciation
6,208
3,112
374
38
9,732
Depreciation
(203)
(29)
(49)
-
(281)
Operating profit
6,005
3,083
325
38
9,451
Natural Gas
Liquids
Other Services
Telecommunications
Total
Transportation
(in millions of Argentine pesos without inflation adjustment - non audited)
2Q2020
Revenues
4,875
4,708
904
73
10,560
Operating profit before depreciation
3,473
1,728
567
15
5,783
Depreciation
(173)
(24)
(122)
-
(319)
Operating profit
3,300
1,704
445
15
5,464
2Q2019
Revenues
4,765
4,542
487
47
9,841
Operating profit before depreciation
3,572
1,558
195
17
5,342
Depreciation
(112)
(16)
(25)
-
(153)
Operating profit
3,460
1,542
170
17
5,189
11
2Q 2020 EARNINGS RELEASE
Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A.
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019
(In millions of Argentine pesos)
06/30/2020
12/31/2019
Assets
Non Current assets
Property, plant and equipment
85,657
84,734
Other financial assets at amortized cost
17
6
Investments in associates
103
89
Deferred income tax assets
17
18
Other receivables
12
10
Total non current assets
85,806
84,857
Current assets
Other receivables
2,279
3,294
Inventories
571
350
Trade receivables
5,590
7,358
Contract assets
73
201
Derivative financial instruments
0
311
Other financial assets at amortized cost
4,631
1,187
Cash and cash equivalents
11,054
11,099
Total current assets
24,198
23,800
Total assets
110,004
108,657
Equity
Common stock
31,244
32,221
Treasury shares
1,394
416
Cost of treasury shares
(2,588)
(831)
Issuance premium of treasury shares
(900)
(900)
Legal reserve
2,913
2,185
Accumulated retained earnings
5,343
15,476
Reserve for capital expenditures, acqsuition of treasury
20,830
6,082
shares and / or dividends
Total equity
58,236
54,649
Liabilities
Non-current liabilities
Deferred income tax liabilities
5,736
5,431
Contract liabilities
3,563
3,327
Loans
36,103
36,212
Total non-current liabilities
45,402
44,970
Current liabilities
Provisions
705
670
Contract liabilities
267
250
Other payables
315
327
Taxes payables
295
401
Income tax payable
1,050
21
Payroll and social security taxes payables
576
737
Loans
771
1,957
Trade payables
2,387
4,675
Total current liabilities
6,366
9,038
Total liabilities
51,768
54,008
Total equity and liabilities
110,004
108,657
12
2Q 2020 EARNINGS RELEASE
Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A.
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows for the 1S2020 and 1S2019
(In millions of Argentine pesos)
1S2020
1S2019
Cash flows provided by operating activities
Total comprehensive income for the period
5,343
9,551
Reconciliation of net income to cash flows provided by operating activities:
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
2,484
2,014
Derivate financial instruments results
(263)
14
Disposal of property, plant and equipment
4
119
Increase in allowances and provisions
120
154
Share of loss from associates
(13)
43
Interest expense accrual
1,341
1,281
Interest income on other financial assets other than cash and cash equivalents
(45)
(36)
Income tax
2,219
4,110
Doubtful accounts
192
-
Foreign exchange loss
4,796
1,051
Acquisition of Notes
(333)
-
Gain on monetary position
(2,559)
(2,916)
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Trade receivables
661
(2,308)
Other receivables
(649)
(949)
Inventories
(264)
(289)
Trade payables
(618)
(250)
Payroll and social security taxes payable
(72)
27
Taxes payable
(49)
(236)
Contract assets
104
(66)
Other payables
28
128
Deferred income tax
12
-
Interest paid
(1,147)
(1,128)
Income tax paid
(448)
(3,763)
Contract liabilities
254
640
Derivative financial instruments results
552
-
Cash flows provided by operating activities
11,650
7,191
Cash flows used in investing activities
Additions to property, plant and equipment
(4,108)
(9,433)
Financial assets not considered cash equivalents
(3,223)
(9,856)
Cash flows used in investing activities
(7,331)
(19,289)
Cash flows (used in) / provided by financing activities
Payment of loans
(1,130)
(21)
Cost of adquisition of treasury shares
(1,758)
(959)
Cost of acquisition of Notes
(835)
-
Dividend paid
(10,801)
Cash flows used in financing activities
(3,723)
(11,781)
Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
596
(23,879)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year
11,099
29,102
Foreign exchange gain on cash and cash equivalents
109
3,418
Monetary result effect on cash and cash equivalents
(750)
(4,584)
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
