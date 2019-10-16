Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  TransUnion    TRU

TRANSUNION

(TRU)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Drowning in Data, Financial Services and Insurance Industries Seek Technology and Talent to Close Global Insights Gap

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2019 | 06:50am EDT

CHICAGO, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Across the globe, companies are amassing volumes of data with the intent of optimizing performance, identifying trends and meeting rising consumer expectations. Yet nearly 75% of financial services and insurance executives admit they are challenged by the fractured nature and vast amount of data available. As a result, it’s difficult for many of them to achieve rich analytics capabilities to further their respective businesses.

Even with these challenges, a new Aite Group study commissioned by TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) found that executives in the financial services and insurance industries plan on continuing to secure more data sources. Furthermore, they look to incorporate more artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technology into their analytic platforms to help them make sense of the information.

The global study explored the existing analytical processes, tools, data sources and operational effectiveness of analytics solutions used by the financial services and insurance industries. The quantitative online survey recorded the feedback of 682 marketing and risk executives at financial institutions located in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Hong Kong and India, many of whom do business across the globe.

The study found that the proliferation of AI/ML is expected to continue over the next 24 months with three in four global executives considering integrating new analytic technology into their platforms. There’s good reason for this implementation as AI and ML can shorten the traditional analytic lifecycle from months to just weeks or even days.

“Businesses are reevaluating their technology investments, and looking to implement artificial intelligence, machine learning and alternative data models and sources,” said Gene Volchek, senior vice president of global data science and analytics at TransUnion. “Their end game is to gain deeper analytics and competitive insights that better allow them to mitigate risk and meet consumer needs. Ultimately, the companies that best leverage these data and analytical technologies will provide consumers with the best experiences, resulting in more revenue.”

Help Wanted: Talent and Technology to Enhance Analytic Capabilities

To stay competitive in a data-rich world, companies need access to cutting-edge analytic solutions and data science expertise. However, the study found that inflexible legacy technology, talent shortages and regulatory barriers are among the factors that prevent businesses from harnessing the power of analytics with speed and ease.

“Most financial institutions lack a single, cohesive analytics platform,” said Tiffani Montez, senior analyst at Aite Group. “Firms may have vastly different data repositories and teams managing analytics functions, often leading to multiple approaches – by line of business, role and channel – across their institutions. To address these issues, many financial institutions are looking to centralize their data into a single platform that can quickly support change and integrate new data models.”

Enhancing analytic capabilities through AI/ML technology is a top priority globally, but with distinct differences across geographies. The United States lags in AI/ML technology adoption with 22% of U.S. executives indicating they currently do not have any solutions that can implement AI/ML into analytical models. While this capability may be commonly lacking, 66% of U.S. respondents also believe this technology is a major differentiator.

The data scientist talent shortage is another pressing issue contributing to the global insights gap. As the volume of data has increased, the need for data science and analytics professionals has increased exponentially. Globally, 86% of respondents noted there are challenges with accessing the right data science and analytics talent, compared to 74% of executives in the U.S.

 
Analytics Challenges Across Regions
RegionPercent of Respondents
Stating that Finding
Qualified Data Scientists
is a Challenge		Percent of Respondents
Stating that AI/ML is a
Competitive
Differentiator		Percent of
Respondents Stating
that they have no AI/ML
Analytical Models
United States74%66%22%
Canada82%58%7%
Hong Kong88%62%14%
United Kingdom85%58%18%
India97%78%13%
Total86%66%14%
*The Aite Group Global Survey of Marketing and Risk Executives was conducted in Q3 2019.
 

To enable purposeful insights development, it is crucial for companies to streamline their processes and have closer alignment between the technical tools that are readily available and talent with specialized knowledge of turning data into insights. In the report, financial institutions noted they are increasing their investments in both talent and in analytics technology – but these firms are also greatly increasing their investments into another resource, more data.

Despite Challenges Surrounding Analytic Capabilities, Data Sources are Expected to Grow

Financial institutions have placed an increasing amount of importance on the value of expanding data sources. Among the banking and insurance communities, the desire to invest in data includes new sources such as non-traditional, third-party and alternative data. Over the next 24 months, 89% of institutions have plans to use alternative data.

More than half of respondents plan to increase spending on most types of data sources with 65% intending to increase spend on newer forms of data such as mobile information about web browsing and app usage. In the U.S. alone, 44% of executives indicated that the integration of new data sources will be very important to their business strategies. Yet the lack of the right tools continues to pose an issue as only 14% of U.S. firms can integrate new data sources across all of their analytic solutions.

 
Global Investment in Alternative Data Sources Expected to Increase Over the Next Two Years
Alternative Data SourceInvestment Increase of
More than 15%		Investment Increase of
5% to 15%		Investment Increase of
Less than 5%
Mobile Data (browsing,
app usage, etc.)		19%25%21%
Purchase (Spending)
Data		15%26%18%
Social Media
Data		14%24%20%
Transactional or Bank
Account Data		13%
23%22%
Shared Data Sources
(Third-Party Source)		13%19%24%
*The Aite Group Global Survey of Marketing and Risk Executives was conducted in Q3 2019.
 

The survey also found that across all regions, 78% of marketing executives and 70% of risk executives expect their overall budget to increase year-over-year, for data analytics /big data and analytics/data science tools for each role, respectively. This points to a significant investment in expanding the amount of data available despite ongoing challenges such as data cleansing and prep, which 76% of respondents said can be significantly challenging. This is in addition to the larger operational issues such as cumbersome technology and the talent deficit.

“Integrating data from across a consumer’s credit journey provides a rich canvas for drawing insights, however it is clear that financial and insurance industries are struggling to manage and extract the right information without access to the proper analytical tools or having people with the right skillset. Those companies that put in the investment will also most likely develop the top solutions that make them more competitive in today’s consumer-driven market,” concluded Volchek.

To learn more about the state of analytics in the financial services and insurance industries, please access the full Aite Group and TransUnion report, Current State Assessment: Global Analytics Ecosystem. Lenders and carriers interested in developing models and other analytical solutions can collaborate with TransUnion’s highly skilled data scientists and analytical experts, and learn more about engaging with them in an immersive Innovation Lab. More information about TransUnion’s analytics solutions can be found here.

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)
Information is a powerful thing. At TransUnion, we realize that. We are dedicated to finding innovative ways information can be used to help individuals make better and smarter decisions. We help uncover unique stories, trends and insights behind each data point, using historical information as well as alternative data sources. This allows a variety of markets and businesses to better manage risk and consumers to better manage their credit, personal information and identity. Today, TransUnion has a global presence in more than 30 countries and a leading presence in several international markets across North America, Africa, Europe, Latin America and Asia. Through the power of information, TransUnion is working to build stronger economies and families and safer communities worldwide.

We call this Information for Good.® 

http://www.transunion.com/business

   
Contact Dave Blumberg
  TransUnion
   
E-mail david.blumberg@transunion.com
   
Telephone 312-972-6646
   

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/80270ab1-5b97-4f20-9075-36eeeaa205a9

Primary Logo

Distilling Data in the Financial Services and Insurance Industries

Current State Assessment: Global Analytics Ecosystem

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TRANSUNION
06:50aDrowning in Data, Financial Services and Insurance Industries Seek Technology..
GL
10/10TRANSUNION : breach shows rising threat of third-party cyberattacks
AQ
10/08Connecting Personal and Digital Identities is Putting the Brakes on $1 Billio..
GL
09/26TRANSUNION : Consumers with Significant Liquidity Needs Often Access Alternative..
AQ
09/25Digital Identity Protection is One of the Top Issues for Federal Agencies at ..
GL
09/24TRANSUNION : New Online Fraud Complexities May Arise for Insurance Companies
AQ
09/24TransUnion Announces Earnings Release Date for Third Quarter 2019 Results
GL
09/19Joint Collaboration Delivers FinTech-like Capabilities for Credit Unions
GL
09/18Property Managers Gain Greater Predictive Power to Help Further Decrease Futu..
GL
09/17News Reports about a Weakening Economy Impacting How Some Patients Seek Medic..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 639 M
EBIT 2019 853 M
Net income 2019 344 M
Debt 2019 3 517 M
Yield 2019 0,38%
P/E ratio 2019 46,0x
P/E ratio 2020 39,3x
EV / Sales2019 7,14x
EV / Sales2020 6,48x
Capitalization 15 334 M
Chart TRANSUNION
Duration : Period :
TransUnion Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRANSUNION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 84,31  $
Last Close Price 81,65  $
Spread / Highest target 18,8%
Spread / Average Target 3,26%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher A. Cartwright President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Leo F. Mullin Chairman
Dane Richard Mauldin Executive Vice President-Operations
Todd M. Cello Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Abhinav Dhar EVP, Chief Information & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRANSUNION43.75%15 334
S&P GLOBAL INC.47.92%62 425
RELX9.65%43 687
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION32.81%33 234
WOLTERS KLUWER25.40%18 784
EQUIFAX INC.55.65%17 523
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group