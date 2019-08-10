Log in
That Offer to Make You Debt-Free? It Can Make You -2-

08/10/2019 | 12:15am EDT

Rick Burton, a co-founder of CreditAssociates, said its debt-settlement offer in the mailer qualified as credit because clients can pay the fees it charges in installments, rather than a lump sum. This approach was approved by TransUnion compliance personnel, he said.

A TransUnion spokesman said it doesn't provide legal or compliance advice to its customers and doesn't approve customers' mailers.

Prof. Sovern called the practice of letting customers pay fees in installments a "quite imaginative" way of using the fair-credit law's provision allowing the use of credit-report data for loan offers "for a completely different purpose of debt-settlement offers."

Concern about credit score

In some cases, sales pitches for debt-settlement programs appear to minimize the risk to a consumer's credit rating. Amanda Ricchio, a 34-year-old accounting student in Racine, Wis., was mailed offers for loans after she put a few thousand dollars of college costs on her credit cards. The offers said they were based on credit reports.

Ms. Ricchio called Simple Path Financial LLC, of Irvine, Calif., but was refused the 4.99% loan she had been pitched. Instead, she was offered a debt-settlement program, which she was told would cause only a "slight hit at first" to her credit rating.

Ms. Ricchio, who had worked for a credit union where her father was chairman, said she didn't believe the claim. "I know this kind of program would actually cause serious damage to my credit score," Ms. Ricchio said.

Mr. Boms, the adviser to the debt-settlement industry trade group, said the credit scores of the "vast majority" of people who enroll in the programs would fall due to their existing financial problems, whether or not they go this route.

Simple Path was founded in 2016 by Bradley Smith and Branden Millstone and sells debt-settlement plans from another firm founded by the two men, public records show. Mr. Millstone in an interview said a "very large number of people" who respond to Simple Path mailers are offered a loan, adding that he didn't have the exact numbers.

People who do qualify for a loan may choose debt-settlement as a better option than "putting a Band-Aid on their situation" by taking on more debt, he added.

--Lisa Schwartz contributed to this article.

Write to Jean Eaglesham at jean.eaglesham@wsj.com and AnnaMaria Andriotis at annamaria.andriotis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EQUIFAX INC. -1.60% 141.7 Delayed Quote.54.63%
EXPERIAN -0.55% 2544 Delayed Quote.33.54%
EXPERIAN PLC (ADR) End-of-day quote.
TRANSUNION -1.94% 82.83 Delayed Quote.45.83%
