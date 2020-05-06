Log in
TransUnion : Accelerates the Expansion of its Global Fraud Business and Hires Shai Cohen to Lead it

05/06/2020 | 09:09am EDT

TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) today announced the creation of its Global Fraud & Identity Solutions Group, a move focused on uniting all aspects of the company's fraud risk offerings, and the hiring of industry veteran, Shai Cohen, to lead the group.

'For years TransUnion has been a leading force in fraud prevention with a steady stream of high-profile acquisitions, product innovations and industry hires,' said Tim Martin, executive vice president and chief global solutions officer at TransUnion. 'We're excited to bring in a proven leader from some of the world's most respected cybersecurity and technology companies to unite these efforts and take our fraud prevention solutions to the next level.'

The 21st Century has brought profound shifts in consumer purchasing patterns to digital channels which have been accelerated recently by the COVID-19 pandemic. In light of this, the group will accelerate the global go-to-market of TransUnion's long-standing IDVision fraud prevention product suite with solutions from recently acquired companies; most notably iovation and Callcredit Information Group.

Cohen, senior vice president of global fraud solutions at TransUnion, joins the company from RSA where he was the general manager of its Fraud and Risk Intelligence business. Previously he served in leadership roles at EMC and Intel.

'I joined TransUnion because of the breadth and depth of data insights it has into consumers and device reputation that, when pieced together, can be a significant weapon in fighting fraud and improving the consumer experience,' said Cohen. 'I'm looking forward to bringing all of TransUnion's global fraud solutions together, and driving the innovation and growth uniquely possible because of the assets and resources TransUnion has.'

TransUnion IDVision® with iovation® offers the most precise and comprehensive view of a consumer by uniting intelligence about consumer records and device behavior. By doing this, businesses get the best fraud risk analysis while remaining good stewards of data, and maintaining security, privacy and regulatory compliance.

Businesses have leveraged TransUnion IDVision for years to fight fraud globally through its identity-based solution derived from more than a billion consumer records. iovation's device intelligence and authentication solutions, now available in IDVision, have been helping businesses fight fraud globally since 2004 through its intelligence about the behavior and reputation of billions of devices worldwide. CallValidate, formerly part of Callcredit Information Group, is TransUnion's market leading fraud prevention and identity verification solution in the U.K. TransUnion's U.K. heritage in fraud prevention and identity verification dates back to 2002.

When TransUnion employees move back from remote COVID-19 working accommodations, Cohen and the Global Fraud & Identity Solutions Group will be headquartered out of TransUnion's Portland, Ore. office in the U.S., but with significant operations in Chicago, the U.K. and other major centers around the world. For more details about TransUnion's Global Fraud & Identity Solutions offerings, go here.

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that makes trust possible in the modern economy. We do this by providing a comprehensive picture of each person so they can be reliably and safely represented in the marketplace. As a result, businesses and consumers can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good.®

TransUnion Global Fraud & Identity Solutions unite both consumer and device identities to detect threats across markets while ensuring friction-right user experiences. The solutions, all part of the IDVision with iovation suite, fuse traditional data science with machine learning to provide businesses unique insights about consumer transactions, safeguarding tens of millions of transactions each day.

A leading presence in more than 30 countries across five continents, TransUnion provides solutions that help create economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for hundreds of millions of people.

http://www.transunion.com/business

Media Inquiries

Andrew Goss

TransUnion

Email: Andrew.Goss@transunion.com

Disclaimer

TransUnion published this content on 06 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2020 13:08:08 UTC
