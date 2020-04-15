TransUnion : Filing 4

The sales reported on this Form 4 were effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.
The price reported is a weighted average price. The shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $72.00 to $72.50, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide to TransUnion, any security holder of TransUnion, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer
Other
CHAOUKI STEVEN M
C/O TRANSUNIONPresident, US Markets
555 WEST ADAMS STREET CHICAGO, IL 60661
Signatures
/s/ Michael J. Forde, by power of attorney
4/15/2020
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
