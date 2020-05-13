Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  TransUnion    TRU

TRANSUNION

(TRU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TransUnion : Filing 4

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/13/2020 | 06:15pm EDT

FORM 4

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

Awad George M

TransUnion [ TRU ]

__X__ Director

_____ 10% Owner

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

_____ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

C/O TRANSUNION, 555 WEST

5/12/2020

ADAMS STREET

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

CHICAGO, IL 60661

_X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired (A)

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature

(Instr. 3)

Execution

(Instr. 8)

or Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

of Indirect

Date, if any

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Beneficial

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

4)

Common Stock

5/12/2020

A(1)

2265

A

$0

10779

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate

2.

3. Trans.

3A. Deemed

4. Trans. Code

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Security

Conversion

Date

Execution

(Instr. 8)

Derivative Securities

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

(Instr. 3)

or Exercise

Date, if any

Acquired (A) or

Derivative Security

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

Price of

Disposed of (D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

Following

Direct (D)

Date

Expiration

Title

Amount or Number of

Reported

or Indirect

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Shares

Transaction(s)

(I) (Instr.

(Instr. 4)

4)

Explanation of Responses:

  1. Represents a grant of restricted stock that vests on the first anniversary of the date of grant.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships

Director 10% Owner OfficerOther

Awad George M

C/O TRANSUNIONX 555 WEST ADAMS STREET CHICAGO, IL 60661

Signatures

/s/ Michael J. Forde, Authorized Signatory

5/13/2020

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

TransUnion published this content on 13 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2020 22:14:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TRANSUNION
06:15pTRANSUNION : Filing 4
PU
09:01aDigital Fraudsters Increase Attacks Against Multiple Industries During Pandem..
GL
05/07As Many States Resume Elective Procedures, Ongoing TransUnion Healthcare Rese..
GL
05/07Horizon Media Partners with TransUnion to Build Data Identity Backbone
GL
05/06TRANSUNION : Accelerates the Expansion of its Global Fraud Business and Hires Sh..
PU
05/06TransUnion Accelerates the Expansion of its Global Fraud Business and Hires ..
GL
05/05TransUnion and Neuro-ID Partner to Help Insurance Industry Find New Ways to S..
GL
04/30TRANSUNION : COVID-19 Impacting Consumer Finances Similarly Around the World wit..
AQ
04/30COVID-19 Impacting Consumer Finances Similarly Around the World with Millenni..
GL
04/28TRANSUNION : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 528 M
EBIT 2020 771 M
Net income 2020 231 M
Debt 2020 3 012 M
Yield 2020 0,43%
P/E ratio 2020 61,3x
P/E ratio 2021 45,2x
EV / Sales2020 6,66x
EV / Sales2021 6,06x
Capitalization 13 817 M
Chart TRANSUNION
Duration : Period :
TransUnion Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRANSUNION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 83,50  $
Last Close Price 72,80  $
Spread / Highest target 26,4%
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher A. Cartwright President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Leo F. Mullin Chairman
Dane Richard Mauldin Chief Operating Officer
Todd M. Cello Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Abhinav Dhar EVP, Chief Information & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRANSUNION-12.34%14 244
S&P GLOBAL INC.10.12%72 080
RELX PLC-1.73%44 378
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION1.22%33 304
WOLTERS KLUWER1.91%19 071
EQUIFAX INC.3.82%17 658
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group