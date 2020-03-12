TransUnion : Filing 8-K

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On March 12, 2020, Chris Cartwright, President and CEO of TransUnion (the "Company"), appeared as a panelist at a virtual industry conference. In response to a question about the impact of the coronavirus on the Company, Mr. Cartwright responded that the Company continues to perform well and feels comfortable with the guidance that it provided for the first quarter.

This Form 8-K is being furnished solely to satisfy the requirements of Regulation FD.

