TRANSUNION    TRU

TRANSUNION (TRU)
News

TransUnion to Present at Barclays 2018 European Business Services Forum

09/05/2018

CHICAGO, Sept. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) announced that Todd Cello, CFO, and David Neenan, President International, will present today at the Barclays 2018 European Business Services Forum. A copy of the presentation materials are available at the TransUnion Investor Relations website at http://www.transunion.com/tru.

About TransUnion
TransUnion is a leading global risk and information solutions provider to businesses and consumers. The company provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decisioning capabilities to businesses. Businesses embed its solutions into their process workflows to acquire new customers, assess consumer ability to pay for services, identify cross-selling opportunities, measure and manage debt portfolio risk, collect debt, verify consumer identities and investigate potential fraud. Consumers use its solutions to view their credit profiles and access analytical tools that help them understand and manage their personal information and take precautions against identity theft.  www.transunion.com

TULogo-blue-WCAG-rgb-300x80.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 336 M
EBIT 2018 745 M
Net income 2018 295 M
Debt 2018 3 717 M
Yield 2018 0,32%
P/E ratio 2018 52,99
P/E ratio 2019 40,24
EV / Sales 2018 7,62x
EV / Sales 2019 6,54x
Capitalization 14 093 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 76,0 $
Spread / Average Target -0,35%
Managers
NameTitle
James M. Peck President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Leo F. Mullin Chairman
Todd M. Cello Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mohit Kapoor Chief Information & Technology Officer, EVP
Andrew R. Prozes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRANSUNION38.83%14 093
S&P GLOBAL INC22.64%52 252
RELX N.V.-0.21%45 771
RELX-0.86%45 746
THOMSON REUTERS CORP5.93%31 118
WOLTERS KLUWER26.04%18 439
