TransUnion to Present at William Blair Growth Stock Conference

06/02/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

CHICAGO, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) today announced that Chris Cartwright, President and CEO, and Todd Cello, CFO, will present at the William Blair Growth Stock Conference on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. CST (9:00 a.m. EST). A live webcast of the presentation will be made available at the TransUnion Investor Relations website at http://www.transunion.com/tru. A replay will be available on the company’s website following the conclusion of the presentation.

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)
TransUnion is a global information and insights company that makes trust possible in the modern economy. We do this by providing a comprehensive picture of each person so they can be reliably and safely represented in the marketplace. As a result, businesses and consumers can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good.®

A leading presence in more than 30 countries across five continents, TransUnion provides solutions that help create economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for hundreds of millions of people.

http://www.transunion.com/business

E-mail             investor.relations@transunion.com

Telephone      312-985-2860

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 541 M - -
Net income 2020 238 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 008 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 72,6x
Yield 2020 0,36%
Capitalization 16 617 M 16 617 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 7,72x
Nbr of Employees 8 000
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart TRANSUNION
Duration : Period :
TransUnion Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRANSUNION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 85,50 $
Last Close Price 87,55 $
Spread / Highest target 14,2%
Spread / Average Target -2,34%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher A. Cartwright President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pamela A. Joseph Chairman
Dane Richard Mauldin Chief Operating Officer
Todd M. Cello Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Abhinav Dhar EVP, Chief Information & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRANSUNION2.27%16 617
S&P GLOBAL INC.19.87%78 847
RELX PLC-0.37%45 543
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION-0.72%33 728
WOLTERS KLUWER7.35%20 559
EQUIFAX INC.10.66%18 821
