TRANSUNION
UPDATE – Renters Gain Easier Access to Properties With TransUnion and Invitation Homes Partnership

09/14/2018

CHICAGO, Sept. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The search for home sweet home just got easier. TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) announced today it has partnered with the nation’s premier single family home leasing company, Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH), to make finding and leasing a home a more seamless experience.

As part of the partnership, Invitation Homes will use TransUnion’s ResidentIDSM product as an authentication tool to enable its self-showing option for prospective residents.

The enhanced screening process authenticates prospective residents prior to their gaining access to the home and allows operators to verify online identities and attempt to detect fraudulent applications without impacting the speedy approval of qualified applicants.

“TransUnion has been a great partner for us,” said Charles Young, Chief Operating Officer at Invitation Homes.  “We pride ourselves on providing a high-quality experience to residents throughout their entire journey with Invitation Homes.  TransUnion has helped make the leasing phase of that journey even more convenient for prospective residents and even more efficient for Invitation Homes.”

To better match residents with rental homes, Invitation Homes utilizes TransUnion's Resident Screening capabilities. The solution mitigates risk by providing a more complete picture of renter credit behavior and risk factors.

Invitation Homes offers high-quality homes for lease in desirable neighborhoods across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 different markets, residents have access to homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

“We are thrilled to have Invitation Homes on board and offer a comprehensive rental screening solution that fulfills their needs,” said Maitri Johnson, vice president and rental screening business lead at TransUnion. “With these tools, property managers will be able to score more residents and make clear decisions with complete confidence.”

About TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)
Information is a powerful thing. At TransUnion, we realize that. We are dedicated to finding innovative ways information can be used to help individuals make better and smarter decisions. We help uncover unique stories, trends and insights behind each data point, using historical information as well as alternative data sources. This allows a variety of markets and businesses to better manage risk and consumers to better manage their credit, personal information and identity. Today, TransUnion has a global presence in more than 30 countries and a leading presence in several international markets across North America, Africa, Latin America and Asia. Through the power of information, TransUnion is working to build stronger economies and families and safer communities worldwide.

About Invitation Homes
Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family homes for lease, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With more than 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.  The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences and provides homes where individuals and families can thrive.

Contact Dave Blumberg
TransUnion
  
E-maildavid.blumberg@transunion.com 
  
Telephone312-972-6646

