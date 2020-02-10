Transurban : 1st Half Profit Up 46%, Increased Traffic Drives Toll Revenue Rise

By David Winning



SYDNEY--Transurban Ltd. (TCL.AU) said its half-year net profit rose by 46% as it benefited from higher traffic across its network of toll roads in North America and Australia, despite some recent softness in Sydney where weak economic conditions limited use of highways by trucks.

Transurban said net profit attributable to securityholders of the stapled group totaled 189 million Australian dollars (US$126.3 million) in the six months through December, up from A$129 million a year ago. Proportional toll revenue--the company's preferred measure of the performance of its roads--increased by 8.6% to A$1.4 billion in the half-year period.

Directors had earlier declared an interim distribution of 31 Australian cents per security and reaffirmed guidance for an annual payout of 62 cents a security, implying growth in the 2020 fiscal year of 5.1%. If achieved, it would represent the tenth consecutive year of distribution growth of more than 5%.

Transurban is in the midst of a major expansion in Australia and North America, with large investments in projects ranging from the WestConnex highway in Sydney to an extension of the reversible I-95 express lanes in Virginia.

Australia's major cities are expanding at a rapid rate, resulting in more cars on the road and stoking concerns around congestion. Sydney is projected by government statisticians to have up to 25% more residents in the decade through mid-2027. Even faster growth is forecast for Melbourne, in Victoria state, which could become Australia's biggest city.

In September, the company completed the raising of A$812 million in new capital to fund the buyout of the M5 West toll road in Sydney, with a security purchase plan scaled up because of strong demand from investors. It has also refinanced loans on several assets, including the Lane Cove Tunnel in Sydney.

Transurban, which has been working on four major projects in Australia worth more than A$17 billion, told securityholders in October that one of its new investments is already performing better than expected. Early traffic data on the M4 East in Sydney were ahead of its original investment case.

Still, toll-road use is vulnerable to swings in economic conditions. While average daily traffic in Sydney during the September quarter rose by 2.1%, demand by large vehicles was hurt by a general weakening in the economy, as construction activity fell and households tightened their budgets.

Australia's economy faces two new challenges in the impact of bush fires, which shrouded Sydney and Melbourne in smog at times over the past two months, and the coronavirus outbreak in China. The central bank expects the fires and virus to weigh on growth in the short term, although it still expects GDP to expand by 2.75% this year. Economists at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. last week forecast a 0.1% contraction in growth in the first quarter of 2020.

Write to David Winning at david.winning@wsj.com