TRANSURBAN GROUP

TRANSURBAN GROUP

(TCL)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/10
16.1 AUD   +0.19%
04:52pTRANSURBAN : 1st Half Profit Up 46%, Increased Traffic Drives Toll Revenue Rise
DJ
02/06TRANSURBAN GROUP : half-yearly earnings release
02/03TRANSURBAN : Initial Director's Interest Notice - T Bowen
PU
Transurban : 1st Half Profit Up 46%, Increased Traffic Drives Toll Revenue Rise

02/10/2020 | 04:52pm EST

By David Winning

SYDNEY--Transurban Ltd. (TCL.AU) said its half-year net profit rose by 46% as it benefited from higher traffic across its network of toll roads in North America and Australia, despite some recent softness in Sydney where weak economic conditions limited use of highways by trucks.

Transurban said net profit attributable to securityholders of the stapled group totaled 189 million Australian dollars (US$126.3 million) in the six months through December, up from A$129 million a year ago. Proportional toll revenue--the company's preferred measure of the performance of its roads--increased by 8.6% to A$1.4 billion in the half-year period.

Directors had earlier declared an interim distribution of 31 Australian cents per security and reaffirmed guidance for an annual payout of 62 cents a security, implying growth in the 2020 fiscal year of 5.1%. If achieved, it would represent the tenth consecutive year of distribution growth of more than 5%.

Transurban is in the midst of a major expansion in Australia and North America, with large investments in projects ranging from the WestConnex highway in Sydney to an extension of the reversible I-95 express lanes in Virginia.

Australia's major cities are expanding at a rapid rate, resulting in more cars on the road and stoking concerns around congestion. Sydney is projected by government statisticians to have up to 25% more residents in the decade through mid-2027. Even faster growth is forecast for Melbourne, in Victoria state, which could become Australia's biggest city.

In September, the company completed the raising of A$812 million in new capital to fund the buyout of the M5 West toll road in Sydney, with a security purchase plan scaled up because of strong demand from investors. It has also refinanced loans on several assets, including the Lane Cove Tunnel in Sydney.

Transurban, which has been working on four major projects in Australia worth more than A$17 billion, told securityholders in October that one of its new investments is already performing better than expected. Early traffic data on the M4 East in Sydney were ahead of its original investment case.

Still, toll-road use is vulnerable to swings in economic conditions. While average daily traffic in Sydney during the September quarter rose by 2.1%, demand by large vehicles was hurt by a general weakening in the economy, as construction activity fell and households tightened their budgets.

Australia's economy faces two new challenges in the impact of bush fires, which shrouded Sydney and Melbourne in smog at times over the past two months, and the coronavirus outbreak in China. The central bank expects the fires and virus to weigh on growth in the short term, although it still expects GDP to expand by 2.75% this year. Economists at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. last week forecast a 0.1% contraction in growth in the first quarter of 2020.

Write to David Winning at david.winning@wsj.com

Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 3 871 M
EBIT 2020 1 296 M
Net income 2020 467 M
Debt 2020 17 958 M
Yield 2020 3,85%
P/E ratio 2020 98,6x
P/E ratio 2021 76,8x
EV / Sales2020 16,0x
EV / Sales2021 16,4x
Capitalization 44 002 M
Chart TRANSURBAN GROUP
Duration : Period :
Transurban Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRANSURBAN GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 14,38  AUD
Last Close Price 16,10  AUD
Spread / Highest target 3,42%
Spread / Average Target -10,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Louis Scott Charlton Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Lindsay Philip Maxsted Chairman
Adam Watson Chief Financial Officer
Lisa Tobin Group Executive-Technology
Neil Gregory Chatfield Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRANSURBAN GROUP7.78%28 910
GRUPO CCR-8.38%8 911
CHINA MERHNTS EXPRSWYNTWK TECHHLDGCOLTD--.--%7 357
BANGKOK EXPRESSWAY AND METRO PCL--.--%5 390
ATLAS ARTERIA LIMITED4.73%4 761
PROMOTORA Y OPERADORA DE INFRAESTRUCTURA, S. A. B. DE C. V.5.15%4 657
