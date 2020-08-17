Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Transurban Group    TCL   AU000000TCL6

TRANSURBAN GROUP

(TCL)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 08/14
13.77 AUD   +1.77%
03:28aTRANSURBAN : Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notices
PU
08/12INDUSTRY REPORT : Urban Mobility Trends from COVID-19
PU
08/11TRANSURBAN : FY20 Corporate Governance Statement
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Transurban : Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notices

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/17/2020 | 03:28am EDT

asx release

17 August 2020

APPENDIX 3Y - CHANGE OF DIRECTOR'S INTEREST NOTICES

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.19A.2, please see attached Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notices.

Investor enquiries

Media enquiries

Tess Palmer

Sarah Chapman

Head of Investor Relations

Manager, Media and Communications

+61 458 231 983

+61 400 841 898

This announcement is authorised by Fiona Last, Company Secretary.

Classification

Transurban Group

Transurban International Limited

ABN 90 121 746 825

Transurban Holdings Limited

ABN 86 098 143 429

Level 31

Transurban Holding Trust

Tower Five, Collins Square

ABN 30 169 362 255

727 Collins Street

ARSN 098 807 419

Docklands

Victoria 3008 Australia

corporate@transurban.com

Telephone +613 8656 8900

www.transurban.com

Facsimile +613 8656 8585

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entityTRANSURBAN GROUP

ABNTransurban International Limited ABN 90 121 746 825

Transurban Holdings Limited ABN 86 098 143 429

Transurban Holding Trust ABN 30 169 362 255

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

MARK BIRRELL

Date of last notice

6 APRIL 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

INDIRECT

Nature of indirect interest

MARK BIRRELL SUPERANNUATION FUND, OF

(including registered holder)

WHICH MR BIRRELL IS A BENEFICIARY

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

14 AUGUST 2020

No. of securities held prior to change

10,145 STAPLED SECURITIES

Class

STAPLED SECURITIES

Number acquired

118

Number disposed

NIL

Value/Consideration

$13.8141 PER SECURITY

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

No. of securities held after change

10,263 STAPLED SECURITIES

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

PARTICIPATION IN TRANSURBAN'S DISTRIBUTION REINVESTMENT PLAN

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to

N/A

which interest related prior to

change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

NO

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the

N/A

trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was

N/A

this provided?

Fiona Last

Company Secretary

Transurban Group

17 August 2020

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entityTRANSURBAN GROUP

ABNTransurban International Limited ABN 90 121 746 825

Transurban Holdings Limited ABN 86 098 143 429

Transurban Holding Trust ABN 30 169 362 255

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

SAMANTHA JOY MOSTYN

Date of last notice

17 FEBRUARY 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

DIRECT

Nature of indirect interest

N/A

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

14 AUGUST 2020

No. of securities held prior to change

27,556 STAPLED SECURITIES

Class

STAPLED SECURITIES

Number acquired

320

Number disposed

NIL

Value/Consideration

$13.8141 PER SECURITY

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

No. of securities held after change

27,876 STAPLED SECURITIES

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

PARTICIPATION IN TRANSURBAN'S DISTRIBUTION REINVESTMENT PLAN

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to

N/A

which interest related prior to

change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

NO

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the

N/A

trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was

N/A

this provided?

Fiona Last

Company Secretary

Transurban Group

17 August 2020

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entityTRANSURBAN GROUP

ABNTransurban International Limited ABN 90 121 746 825

Transurban Holdings Limited ABN 86 098 143 429

Transurban Holding Trust ABN 30 169 362 255

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

CHRISTINE ELIZABETH O'REILLY

Date of last notice

17 FEBRUARY 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

DIRECT AND INDIRECT

Nature of indirect interest

NAVIGATOR AUSTRALIA LTD <>

(including registered holder)

INVESTMENT SETTLEMENT ACCOUNT> - MS

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

O'REILLY IS A BENEFICIARY OF THE

interest.

ACCOUNT

Date of change

14 AUGUST 2020

No. of securities held prior to change

7,829 STAPLED SECURITIES (DIRECT)

19,766 STAPLED SECURITIES (INDIRECT)

Class

STAPLED SECURITIES

Number acquired

91 (DIRECT)

Number disposed

NIL

Value/Consideration

$13.8141 PER SECURITY

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

No. of securities held after change

7,920 STAPLED SECURITIES (DIRECT)

19,766 STAPLED SECURITIES (INDIRECT)

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

PARTICIPATION IN TRANSURBAN'S DISTRIBUTION REINVESTMENT PLAN

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to

N/A

which interest related prior to

change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

NO

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the

N/A

trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was

N/A

this provided?

Fiona Last

Company Secretary

Transurban Group

17 August 2020

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entityTRANSURBAN GROUP

ABNTransurban International Limited ABN 90 121 746 825

Transurban Holdings Limited ABN 86 098 143 429

Transurban Holding Trust ABN 30 169 362 255

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

PETER BROOKE SCOTT

Date of last notice

17 FEBRUARY 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

INDIRECT

Nature of indirect interest

MACHIGH PTY LTD AS TRUSTEE FOR

(including registered holder)

CLANSCOTT SUPERFUND

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

14 AUGUST 2020

No. of securities held prior to change

30,597 STAPLED SECURITIES

Class

STAPLED SECURITIES

Number acquired

355

Number disposed

NIL

Value/Consideration

$13.8141 PER SECURITY

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

No. of securities held after change

30,952 STAPLED SECURITIES

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

PARTICIPATION IN TRANSURBAN'S DISTRIBUTION REINVESTMENT PLAN

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to

N/A

which interest related prior to

change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

NO

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the

N/A

trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was

N/A

this provided?

Fiona Last

Company Secretary

Transurban Group

17 August 2020

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Transurban Group Ltd. published this content on 17 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2020 07:27:19 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about TRANSURBAN GROUP
03:28aTRANSURBAN : Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notices
PU
08/12INDUSTRY REPORT : Urban Mobility Trends from COVID-19
PU
08/11TRANSURBAN : FY20 Corporate Governance Statement
PU
08/11TRANSURBAN : Makes Net Loss as Toll Revenue Hurt by Lockdowns -- Update
DJ
08/11TRANSURBAN : Makes Net Loss as Toll Revenue Hurt by Lockdowns
DJ
08/07TRANSURBAN GROUP : annual earnings release
08/05Australia shares end lower as corporate earnings, COVID-19 cases loom
RE
06/29TRANSURBAN GROUP : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/21TRANSURBAN : Reinstates Distribution Guidance at Lower Level
DJ
06/03Westpac Says Money Laundering Breaches Due to Technology, Human Error -- Upda..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 542 M 2 544 M 2 544 M
Net income 2021 3,63 M 2,61 M 2,61 M
Net Debt 2021 19 535 M 14 028 M 14 028 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2 881x
Yield 2021 2,95%
Capitalization 37 673 M 27 002 M 27 053 M
EV / Sales 2021 16,1x
EV / Sales 2022 15,1x
Nbr of Employees 1 700
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart TRANSURBAN GROUP
Duration : Period :
Transurban Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRANSURBAN GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 14,05 AUD
Last Close Price 13,77 AUD
Spread / Highest target 17,4%
Spread / Average Target 2,02%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Louis Scott Charlton Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Lindsay Philip Maxsted Chairman
Adam Watson Chief Financial Officer
Neil Gregory Chatfield Non-Executive Director
Samantha J. Mostyn Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRANSURBAN GROUP-7.65%27 002
CHINA MERCHANTS EXPRESSWAY NETWORK & TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-16.76%6 489
GRUPO CCR-28.87%5 059
BANGKOK EXPRESSWAY AND METRO-15.60%4 521
ATLAS ARTERIA LIMITED-16.60%4 489
SOCIETÀ INIZIATIVE AUTOSTRADALI E SERVIZI S.P.A.0.00%3 803
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group