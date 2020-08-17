Transurban : Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notices 0 08/17/2020 | 03:28am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields asx release 17 August 2020 APPENDIX 3Y - CHANGE OF DIRECTOR'S INTEREST NOTICES In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.19A.2, please see attached Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notices. Investor enquiries Media enquiries Tess Palmer Sarah Chapman Head of Investor Relations Manager, Media and Communications +61 458 231 983 +61 400 841 898 This announcement is authorised by Fiona Last, Company Secretary. Classification Transurban Group Transurban International Limited ABN 90 121 746 825 Transurban Holdings Limited ABN 86 098 143 429 Level 31 Transurban Holding Trust Tower Five, Collins Square ABN 30 169 362 255 727 Collins Street ARSN 098 807 419 Docklands Victoria 3008 Australia corporate@transurban.com Telephone +613 8656 8900 www.transurban.com Facsimile +613 8656 8585 Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Rule 3.19A.2 Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public. Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11 Name of entityTRANSURBAN GROUP ABNTransurban International Limited ABN 90 121 746 825 Transurban Holdings Limited ABN 86 098 143 429 Transurban Holding Trust ABN 30 169 362 255 We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act. Name of Director MARK BIRRELL Date of last notice 6 APRIL 2020 Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part. Direct or indirect interest INDIRECT Nature of indirect interest MARK BIRRELL SUPERANNUATION FUND, OF (including registered holder) WHICH MR BIRRELL IS A BENEFICIARY Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 14 AUGUST 2020 No. of securities held prior to change 10,145 STAPLED SECURITIES Class STAPLED SECURITIES Number acquired 118 Number disposed NIL Value/Consideration $13.8141 PER SECURITY Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation No. of securities held after change 10,263 STAPLED SECURITIES See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1 Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back PARTICIPATION IN TRANSURBAN'S DISTRIBUTION REINVESTMENT PLAN Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part. Detail of contract N/A Nature of interest N/A Name of registered holder N/A (if issued securities) Date of change N/A No. and class of securities to N/A which interest related prior to change Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed Interest acquired N/A Interest disposed N/A Value/Consideration N/A Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation Interest after change N/A Part 3 - +Closed period Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed NO above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required? If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the N/A trade to proceed during this period? If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was N/A this provided? Fiona Last Company Secretary Transurban Group 17 August 2020 + See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3Y Page 2 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Rule 3.19A.2 Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public. Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11 Name of entityTRANSURBAN GROUP ABNTransurban International Limited ABN 90 121 746 825 Transurban Holdings Limited ABN 86 098 143 429 Transurban Holding Trust ABN 30 169 362 255 We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act. Name of Director SAMANTHA JOY MOSTYN Date of last notice 17 FEBRUARY 2020 Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part. Direct or indirect interest DIRECT Nature of indirect interest N/A (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 14 AUGUST 2020 No. of securities held prior to change 27,556 STAPLED SECURITIES Class STAPLED SECURITIES Number acquired 320 Number disposed NIL Value/Consideration $13.8141 PER SECURITY Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation No. of securities held after change 27,876 STAPLED SECURITIES See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1 Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back PARTICIPATION IN TRANSURBAN'S DISTRIBUTION REINVESTMENT PLAN Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part. Detail of contract N/A Nature of interest N/A Name of registered holder N/A (if issued securities) Date of change N/A No. and class of securities to N/A which interest related prior to change Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed Interest acquired N/A Interest disposed N/A Value/Consideration N/A Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation Interest after change N/A Part 3 - +Closed period Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed NO above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required? If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the N/A trade to proceed during this period? If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was N/A this provided? Fiona Last Company Secretary Transurban Group 17 August 2020 + See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3Y Page 2 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Rule 3.19A.2 Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public. Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11 Name of entityTRANSURBAN GROUP ABNTransurban International Limited ABN 90 121 746 825 Transurban Holdings Limited ABN 86 098 143 429 Transurban Holding Trust ABN 30 169 362 255 We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act. Name of Director CHRISTINE ELIZABETH O'REILLY Date of last notice 17 FEBRUARY 2020 Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part. Direct or indirect interest DIRECT AND INDIRECT Nature of indirect interest NAVIGATOR AUSTRALIA LTD <> (including registered holder) INVESTMENT SETTLEMENT ACCOUNT> - MS Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant O'REILLY IS A BENEFICIARY OF THE interest. ACCOUNT Date of change 14 AUGUST 2020 No. of securities held prior to change 7,829 STAPLED SECURITIES (DIRECT) 19,766 STAPLED SECURITIES (INDIRECT) Class STAPLED SECURITIES Number acquired 91 (DIRECT) Number disposed NIL Value/Consideration $13.8141 PER SECURITY Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation No. of securities held after change 7,920 STAPLED SECURITIES (DIRECT) 19,766 STAPLED SECURITIES (INDIRECT) See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1 Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back PARTICIPATION IN TRANSURBAN'S DISTRIBUTION REINVESTMENT PLAN Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part. Detail of contract N/A Nature of interest N/A Name of registered holder N/A (if issued securities) Date of change N/A No. and class of securities to N/A which interest related prior to change Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed Interest acquired N/A Interest disposed N/A Value/Consideration N/A Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation Interest after change N/A Part 3 - +Closed period Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed NO above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required? If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the N/A trade to proceed during this period? If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was N/A this provided? Fiona Last Company Secretary Transurban Group 17 August 2020 + See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3Y Page 2 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Rule 3.19A.2 Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public. Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11 Name of entityTRANSURBAN GROUP ABNTransurban International Limited ABN 90 121 746 825 Transurban Holdings Limited ABN 86 098 143 429 Transurban Holding Trust ABN 30 169 362 255 We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act. Name of Director PETER BROOKE SCOTT Date of last notice 17 FEBRUARY 2020 Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part. Direct or indirect interest INDIRECT Nature of indirect interest MACHIGH PTY LTD AS TRUSTEE FOR (including registered holder) CLANSCOTT SUPERFUND Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 14 AUGUST 2020 No. of securities held prior to change 30,597 STAPLED SECURITIES Class STAPLED SECURITIES Number acquired 355 Number disposed NIL Value/Consideration $13.8141 PER SECURITY Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation No. of securities held after change 30,952 STAPLED SECURITIES See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1 Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back PARTICIPATION IN TRANSURBAN'S DISTRIBUTION REINVESTMENT PLAN Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part. Detail of contract N/A Nature of interest N/A Name of registered holder N/A (if issued securities) Date of change N/A No. and class of securities to N/A which interest related prior to change Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed Interest acquired N/A Interest disposed N/A Value/Consideration N/A Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation Interest after change N/A Part 3 - +Closed period Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed NO above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required? If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the N/A trade to proceed during this period? If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was N/A this provided? Fiona Last Company Secretary Transurban Group 17 August 2020 + See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3Y Page 2 01/01/2011 Attachments Original document

