Transurban : Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notices

asx release
17 August 2020
APPENDIX 3Y - CHANGE OF DIRECTOR'S INTEREST NOTICES
In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.19A.2, please see attached Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notices.
Investor enquiries
Media enquiries
Tess Palmer
Sarah Chapman
Head of Investor Relations
Manager, Media and Communications
+61 458 231 983
+61 400 841 898
This announcement is authorised by Fiona Last, Company Secretary.
Classification
Transurban Group
Transurban International Limited
ABN 90 121 746 825
Transurban Holdings Limited
ABN 86 098 143 429
Level 31
Transurban Holding Trust
Tower Five, Collins Square
ABN 30 169 362 255
727 Collins Street
ARSN 098 807 419
Docklands
Victoria 3008 Australia
corporate@transurban.com
Telephone +613 8656 8900
www.transurban.com
Facsimile +613 8656 8585
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of entityTRANSURBAN GROUP
ABNTransurban International Limited ABN 90 121 746 825
Transurban Holdings Limited ABN 86 098 143 429
Transurban Holding Trust ABN 30 169 362 255
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
MARK BIRRELL
Date of last notice
6 APRIL 2020
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
INDIRECT
|
Nature of indirect interest
|
MARK BIRRELL SUPERANNUATION FUND, OF
|
|
WHICH MR BIRRELL IS A BENEFICIARY
Date of change
14 AUGUST 2020
No. of securities held prior to change
10,145 STAPLED SECURITIES
Class
STAPLED SECURITIES
Number acquired
118
Number disposed
NIL
Value/Consideration
$13.8141 PER SECURITY
No. of securities held after change
10,263 STAPLED SECURITIES
Nature of change
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back
PARTICIPATION IN TRANSURBAN'S DISTRIBUTION REINVESTMENT PLAN
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
N/A
Name of registered holder
N/A
Date of change
N/A
No. and class of securities to
N/A
|
|
Interest acquired
N/A
Interest disposed
N/A
Value/Consideration
N/A
Interest after change
N/A
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed
NO
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the
|
|
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was
|
|
Fiona Last
Company Secretary
Transurban Group
17 August 2020
Name of entityTRANSURBAN GROUP
ABNTransurban International Limited ABN 90 121 746 825
Transurban Holdings Limited ABN 86 098 143 429
Transurban Holding Trust ABN 30 169 362 255
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
SAMANTHA JOY MOSTYN
Date of last notice
17 FEBRUARY 2020
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
DIRECT
Nature of indirect interest
N/A
|
Date of change
14 AUGUST 2020
No. of securities held prior to change
27,556 STAPLED SECURITIES
Class
STAPLED SECURITIES
Number acquired
320
Number disposed
NIL
Value/Consideration
$13.8141 PER SECURITY
No. of securities held after change
27,876 STAPLED SECURITIES
Nature of change
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back
PARTICIPATION IN TRANSURBAN'S DISTRIBUTION REINVESTMENT PLAN
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
N/A
Name of registered holder
N/A
Date of change
N/A
No. and class of securities to
N/A
Interest acquired
N/A
Interest disposed
N/A
Value/Consideration
N/A
Interest after change
N/A
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed
NO
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the
N/A
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was
N/A
Fiona Last
Company Secretary
Transurban Group
17 August 2020
Name of entityTRANSURBAN GROUP
ABNTransurban International Limited ABN 90 121 746 825
Transurban Holdings Limited ABN 86 098 143 429
Transurban Holding Trust ABN 30 169 362 255
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
CHRISTINE ELIZABETH O'REILLY
Date of last notice
17 FEBRUARY 2020
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
DIRECT AND INDIRECT
Nature of indirect interest
NAVIGATOR AUSTRALIA LTD <>
Date of change
14 AUGUST 2020
No. of securities held prior to change
7,829 STAPLED SECURITIES (DIRECT)
19,766 STAPLED SECURITIES (INDIRECT)
Class
STAPLED SECURITIES
Number acquired
91 (DIRECT)
Number disposed
NIL
Value/Consideration
$13.8141 PER SECURITY
No. of securities held after change
7,920 STAPLED SECURITIES (DIRECT)
19,766 STAPLED SECURITIES (INDIRECT)
Nature of change
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back
PARTICIPATION IN TRANSURBAN'S DISTRIBUTION REINVESTMENT PLAN
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
N/A
Name of registered holder
N/A
Date of change
N/A
No. and class of securities to
N/A
Interest acquired
N/A
Interest disposed
N/A
Value/Consideration
N/A
Interest after change
N/A
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed
NO
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the
N/A
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was
N/A
Fiona Last
Company Secretary
Transurban Group
17 August 2020
Name of entityTRANSURBAN GROUP
ABNTransurban International Limited ABN 90 121 746 825
Transurban Holdings Limited ABN 86 098 143 429
Transurban Holding Trust ABN 30 169 362 255
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
PETER BROOKE SCOTT
Date of last notice
17 FEBRUARY 2020
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
INDIRECT
Nature of indirect interest
MACHIGH PTY LTD AS TRUSTEE FOR
Date of change
14 AUGUST 2020
No. of securities held prior to change
30,597 STAPLED SECURITIES
Class
STAPLED SECURITIES
Number acquired
355
Number disposed
NIL
Value/Consideration
$13.8141 PER SECURITY
No. of securities held after change
30,952 STAPLED SECURITIES
Nature of change
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back
PARTICIPATION IN TRANSURBAN'S DISTRIBUTION REINVESTMENT PLAN
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
N/A
Name of registered holder
N/A
Date of change
N/A
No. and class of securities to
N/A
Interest acquired
N/A
|
|
|
|
Interest disposed
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
N/A
|
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details
|
|
and an estimated valuation
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest after change
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Part 3 - +Closed period
|
|
|
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed
|
NO
|
above traded during a +closed period where prior written
|
|
clearance was required?
|
|
|
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the
|
N/A
|
trade to proceed during this period?
|
|
|
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was
|
N/A
|
this provided?
|
|
|
Fiona Last
|
|
|
Company Secretary
|
|
|
Transurban Group
|
|
|
17 August 2020
|
|
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
|
Appendix 3Y Page 2
|
01/01/2011