Transurban : Coronavirus May Change Travel After Traffic Drop

By Stuart Condie



SYDNEY--Toll road operator Transurban Ltd. says the coronavirus pandemic may change the way people travel in the long-term as it Monday reported a 42% drop in workday traffic for April from a year earlier.

The company said traffic across its operations in Australia and the U.S. began to decline in early March. It began to pick up in the second half of April, but was still 44% down in the week that started April 26, the Australia-listed firm said.

The decline was most significant in North America, which showed a 61% drop from the year before for the April 26 week.

April weekend and public holiday travel across the group was 67% down on April 2019, Transurban said.

The company said it had already been considering potential long-term transport changes, including from mobility services and autonomous vehicles.

"Impacts stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic may act as a catalyst for changes in the near-term in the way people travel, while also having the potential to influence activity over the long-term," Transurban said in an investor presentation.

Transurban shares last traded at A$13.26, down 11% year to date.

