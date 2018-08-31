Log in
Transurban : Led Consortium Wins A$9.3 Billion Bid for WestConnex Project

08/31/2018 | 02:11am CEST

By Mike Cherney

SYDNEY--A consortium led by Transurban Ltd. (TCL.AU) was awarded a majority stake in the WestConnex highway project in Sydney, a deal that adds to the company's toll-road assets in Australia's biggest city.

The consortium, called Sydney Transport Partners, will pay nearly 9.3 billion Australian dollars ($6.8 billion) for the stake, while the New South Wales state government will retain a 49% interest. Financial close of the deal is expected in late September, and concessions on the project will run until 2060.

Transurban also said Friday it would commence a A$4.2 billion equity raise to help pay for the deal, as well as a A$600 million share placement to other members of the consortium. Transurban also maintained its fiscal year 2019 distribution guidance of 59 Australian cents per share.

"The transaction not only funds the completion of the congestion-busting WestConnex, but will allow the government to inject billions more towards infrastructure projects like new schools and hospitals," said NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet.

Other members of the consortium include AustralianSuper, CPPIB and Tawreed Investments Ltd., which is a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority.

The deal is still subject to approval from Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board.

Earlier in the week, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission had given Transurban the green light to bid on the project despite concerns the company already owns toll roads in Sydney. The regulator said a court-enforceable agreement to publish road-traffic data had eased concerns.

The WestConnex sale is the latest move by an Australian government to sell infrastructure assets around the country to pay for the construction of roads, rail lines, hospitals, schools and other developments.

Write to Mike Cherney at mike.cherney@wsj.com

