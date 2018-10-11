Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Transurban Group    TCL   AU000000TCL6

TRANSURBAN GROUP (TCL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Transurban : More help for financially vulnerable toll road customers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2018 | 02:13am CEST

We will be establishing a specialist team dedicated to helping customers in social and financial difficulty. This follows a pilot project led by our Customer and Communities Advocate, Dr Jean Ker Walsh, that tested changes to the implementation of our long-standing hardship policy. Read the results of this pilot project.

The LinktAssist team will introduce a dedicated phone-line for financial counsellors, community welfare, and legal assistance practitioners advocating for clients with debts and fines.

We will work with state authorities to explore more flexible treatment of fines issued to those experiencing hardship.

And we will look to introduce alternative payment channels, such as Centrepay, for people on Centrelink benefits.

These initiatives build on a range of improvements to our enforcement system introduced over the past two years that have already resulted in a 60 per cent reduction in tolling infringements issued nationally.

The LinktAssist team will be recruited in coming months.

Disclaimer

Transurban Group Ltd. published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 00:12:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TRANSURBAN GROUP
02:13aTRANSURBAN : More help for financially vulnerable toll road customers
PU
10/09TRANSURBAN : CAVs hit the roads of Brisbane
PU
09/20TRANSURBAN : Will express lanes block other improvements on Interstate 95 in Sta..
AQ
09/07TRANSURBAN : Morgans rates TCL as Add
AQ
09/05TRANSURBAN GROUP : RIGHTS ISSUE: 10 new shares @ 10.8 AUD for 57 existing shares
FA
08/31TRANSURBAN : Led Consortium Wins A$9.3 Billion Bid for WestConnex Project
DJ
08/30TRANSURBAN : ACCC will not oppose Transurban consortium WestConnex bid following..
AQ
08/29TRANSURBAN : Gets Regulatory Clearance to Bid for WestConnex
DJ
08/18TRANSURBAN : Fails to Address Industry Concerns
AQ
08/09TRANSURBAN : Melbourne motorists hand over $2 million a day in CityLink tolls
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/10TOLLS AHEAD : If You Gotta Pay 'Em You Might As Well Collect 'Em 
08/07Transurban Group 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
06/244 International Dividend Stocks To Consider 
06/14TRANSURBAN : Growing Dividend Opportunity 
04/30Transurban (TRAUF) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 2 932 M
EBIT 2019 1 221 M
Net income 2019 506 M
Debt 2019 14 904 M
Yield 2019 5,33%
P/E ratio 2019 56,61
P/E ratio 2020 47,21
EV / Sales 2019 15,1x
EV / Sales 2020 14,4x
Capitalization 29 281 M
Chart TRANSURBAN GROUP
Duration : Period :
Transurban Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRANSURBAN GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 12,4  AUD
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Louis Scott Charlton Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Lindsay Philip Maxsted Chairman
Adam Watson Chief Financial Officer
Lisa Tobin Group Executive-Technology
Rodney E. Slater Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRANSURBAN GROUP-10.88%20 866
GRUPO CCR-36.06%5 464
PROMOTORA Y OPERADORA DE INFR SAB DE CV2.17%4 384
SHENZHEN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED3.74%4 174
BANGKOK EXPRESSWAY AND METRO PCL--.--%3 861
ZHEJIANG EXPRESSWAY CO., LTD.-23.02%3 750
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.