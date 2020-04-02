Transurban : Prices EUR600M Issuance in Eurobond Market

asx release

2 April 2020

TRANSURBAN SUCCESSFULLY PRICES €600 MILLION ISSUANCE IN THE EUROBOND

MARKET

Transurban announces that Transurban Finance Company Pty Limited, Transurban's financing vehicle, has priced €600 million of senior secured 10 year notes (the "Notes") under its Euro Medium Term Note Programme.

The Notes priced on 1 April 2020 (London time) and settlement is expected to occur on 8 April 2020 (London time), subject to customary closing conditions. All proceeds will be swapped into Australian dollars at a fixed interest rate and will be used to repay upcoming debt maturities, fund our development pipeline and for general corporate purposes. The Notes will rank equally with Transurban's existing senior secured debt facilities and will mature in April 2030. This issuance will increase the Group's weighted average debt maturity and has been priced at a rate that is lower than the rates of the debt maturities being repaid.

Transurban CFO, Adam Watson, said: "We are pleased to have received strong support from our Eurobond investors and continue to see this market as an attractive source of funding to support our capital management strategy and development pipeline. Yesterday we announced that Transurban has sufficient liquidity to meet its capital requirents and debt refinancing obligations until the end of FY21, and this issuance further strengthens that liquidity position."

