Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Transurban Group    TCL   AU000000TCL6

TRANSURBAN GROUP

(TCL)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Transurban : Prices EUR600M Issuance in Eurobond Market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/02/2020 | 03:23am EDT

asx release

2 April 2020

TRANSURBAN SUCCESSFULLY PRICES €600 MILLION ISSUANCE IN THE EUROBOND

MARKET

Transurban announces that Transurban Finance Company Pty Limited, Transurban's financing vehicle, has priced €600 million of senior secured 10 year notes (the "Notes") under its Euro Medium Term Note Programme.

The Notes priced on 1 April 2020 (London time) and settlement is expected to occur on 8 April 2020 (London time), subject to customary closing conditions. All proceeds will be swapped into Australian dollars at a fixed interest rate and will be used to repay upcoming debt maturities, fund our development pipeline and for general corporate purposes. The Notes will rank equally with Transurban's existing senior secured debt facilities and will mature in April 2030. This issuance will increase the Group's weighted average debt maturity and has been priced at a rate that is lower than the rates of the debt maturities being repaid.

Transurban CFO, Adam Watson, said: "We are pleased to have received strong support from our Eurobond investors and continue to see this market as an attractive source of funding to support our capital management strategy and development pipeline. Yesterday we announced that Transurban has sufficient liquidity to meet its capital requirents and debt refinancing obligations until the end of FY21, and this issuance further strengthens that liquidity position."

Investor enquiries

Media enquiries

Tess Palmer

Sarah Chapman

Head of Investor Relations

Manager, Media and Communications

+61 458 231 983

+61 400 841 898

This announcement is authorised by Transurban CEO, Scott Charlton.

Classification

Transurban Group

Transurban International Limited

ABN 90 121 746 825

Transurban Holdings Limited

ABN 86 098 143 429

Level 31

Transurban Holding Trust

Tower Five, Collins Square

ABN 30 169 362 255

727 Collins Street

ARSN 098 807 419

Docklands

Victoria 3008 Australia

corporate@transurban.com

Telephone +613 8656 8900

www.transurban.com

Facsimile +613 9649 7380

Disclaimer

Transurban Group Ltd. published this content on 02 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2020 07:22:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TRANSURBAN GROUP
03:23aTRANSURBAN : Prices EUR600M Issuance in Eurobond Market
PU
03/31TRANSURBAN : Pulls Distribution Guidance After Traffic Drops Sharply
DJ
02/10TRANSURBAN : 1st Half Profit Up 46%, Increased Traffic Drives Toll Revenue Rise
DJ
02/06TRANSURBAN GROUP : half-yearly earnings release
02/03TRANSURBAN : Initial Director's Interest Notice - T Bowen
PU
01/29MORGAN STANLEY : rates TCL as Equal-weight
AQ
01/29TRANSURBAN : West Gate Tunnel Project Update
PU
01/23Australia's Westpac hires 'Mack the knife' McFarlane to chair crisis-hit bank
RE
01/23JOHN MCFARLANE : Australia's Westpac hires 'Mack the knife' McFarlane to chair c..
RE
01/22Westpac Names John McFarlane as Chairman-Elect
DJ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 3 847 M
EBIT 2020 976 M
Net income 2020 176 M
Debt 2020 18 523 M
Yield 2020 4,14%
P/E ratio 2020 142x
P/E ratio 2021 131x
EV / Sales2020 13,5x
EV / Sales2021 14,1x
Capitalization 33 505 M
Chart TRANSURBAN GROUP
Duration : Period :
Transurban Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRANSURBAN GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 13,66  AUD
Last Close Price 12,25  AUD
Spread / Highest target 28,2%
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Louis Scott Charlton Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Lindsay Philip Maxsted Chairman
Adam Watson Chief Financial Officer
Neil Gregory Chatfield Non-Executive Director
Samantha J. Mostyn Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRANSURBAN GROUP-19.25%20 202
CHINA MERCHANTS EXPRESSWAY NETWORK & TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-0.72%6 046
CCR S.A.0.00%4 577
SHENZHEN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED1.14%3 961
SOCIETÀ INIZIATIVE AUTOSTRADALI E SERVIZI S.P.A.0.00%3 803
BANGKOK EXPRESSWAY AND METRO0.00%3 621
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group