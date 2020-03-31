Transurban : Pulls Distribution Guidance After Traffic Drops Sharply

By David Winning



SYDNEY--Transurban Group pulled guidance for its distribution in the second half of the 2020 fiscal year, after government measures to contain the spreading coronavirus drove a steep drop in traffic on its toll roads.

Transurban had expected to pay a distribution of 31 Australian cents (US$0.19) per security for the six months through June. On Wednesday, the company said it would now pay a distribution in line with free cash flow, excluding capital releases.

Transurban said the impact on road journeys from government restrictions was noticeable from early March and it had worsened as the month went on. Overall traffic in March fell by around 14%, but had declined by 36% in the last week of the month.

All markets where it operates have been affected, with the biggest impact in countries where restrictions are tightest. In North America, for example, average daily traffic in the final week of March was down 65% on a year earlier.

