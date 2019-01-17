Log in
TRANSURBAN GROUP (TCL)

TRANSURBAN GROUP (TCL)
  Report  
News 
01/17/2019 | 10:39pm EST

Transurban : Registrations now open for Victoria's favourite fun run

01/17/2019 | 10:39pm EST

This year the run takes place on Sunday 7 April and there are a lot of changes for you to get excited about.

There's a new start and finish area in the Docklands, and for the first time, both courses will run over the Bolte Bridge as you take in the best views of Melbourne. The long course will also travel past the Royal Children's Hospital, so runners can see the fantastic cause we raise money for.

Since the first run in 2006, the event has raised more than $17 million for the Royal Children's Hospital Good Friday Appeal. We're proud to have been involved since the start, and need your help to make this year better than ever.

Register now to help us continue supporting the Royal Children's Hospital and the vital work they do for the children and families who need their care. We hope to see you at the starting line!

Disclaimer

Transurban Group Ltd. published this content on 18 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2019 03:38:04 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 2 967 M
EBIT 2019 1 234 M
Net income 2019 521 M
Debt 2019 14 827 M
Yield 2019 4,89%
P/E ratio 2019 62,85
P/E ratio 2020 53,06
EV / Sales 2019 15,7x
EV / Sales 2020 15,0x
Capitalization 31 819 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 12,4  AUD
Spread / Average Target 4,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Louis Scott Charlton Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Lindsay Philip Maxsted Chairman
Adam Watson Chief Financial Officer
Lisa Tobin Group Executive-Technology
Neil Gregory Chatfield Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRANSURBAN GROUP2.23%22 774
GRUPO CCR18.57%7 291
BANGKOK EXPRESSWAY AND METRO PCL--.--%4 781
ZHEJIANG EXPRESSWAY CO., LTD.9.75%4 194
PROMOTORA Y OPERADORA DE INFR SAB DE CV0.89%4 152
SHENZHEN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED0.80%4 110
