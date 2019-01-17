Transurban : Registrations now open for Victoria's favourite fun run

This year the run takes place on Sunday 7 April and there are a lot of changes for you to get excited about.

There's a new start and finish area in the Docklands, and for the first time, both courses will run over the Bolte Bridge as you take in the best views of Melbourne. The long course will also travel past the Royal Children's Hospital, so runners can see the fantastic cause we raise money for.

Since the first run in 2006, the event has raised more than $17 million for the Royal Children's Hospital Good Friday Appeal. We're proud to have been involved since the start, and need your help to make this year better than ever.

Register now to help us continue supporting the Royal Children's Hospital and the vital work they do for the children and families who need their care. We hope to see you at the starting line!