TRASTOR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY

(TRASTOR)
Trastor Real Estate Investment : Entering into a leasing agreement for the acquisition of an office building located at 80 Michalakopoulou street in Athens

03/13/2020 | 09:00am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

Entering into a leasing agreement for the acquisition of an office building located at

80 Michalakopoulou street in Athens

Trastor REIC (the "Company"), further to the announcement made on 31.10.2019 about being the preferred bidder in a public bidding process, entered into a leasing agreement with Ethniki Leasing S.A. for the amount of 25,000,000 Euro. The property is a multi-storey office building, located at 80 Michalakopoulou and Papadiamantopoulou street in Athens, with a total surface area of 14,957 sq.m.

The building had previously housed the Ministry of Development and Lambrakis Press S.A.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Company, Mr. Tassos Kazinos, made the following statement:

"Trastor, by taking advantage of investment opportunities in a methodical and targeted approach, widens its portfolio with the acquisition of this landmark property. Consistent with the investment strategy adopted by the Company the redevelopment and upgrade of this building will add value and further enhance the Company's position in the real estate market."

Athens, March 13th 2020

Trastor R.E.I.C. 5, Chimarras str., Maroussi GR 151 25, Τ + 30 210 69 10 016, F +30 210 33 11 956

HCMC License No 5/266/14.3.2003 | GCR No 3548801000 | T.I.N. 099554901

Disclaimer

Trastor Real Estate Investment Company SA published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 12:59:18 UTC
