Trastor Real Estate Investment : Entering into a leasing agreement for the acquisition of an office building located at 80 Michalakopoulou street in Athens

Entering into a leasing agreement for the acquisition of an office building located at
80 Michalakopoulou street in Athens
Trastor REIC (the "Company"), further to the announcement made on 31.10.2019 about being the preferred bidder in a public bidding process, entered into a leasing agreement with Ethniki Leasing S.A. for the amount of 25,000,000 Euro. The property is a multi-storey office building, located at 80 Michalakopoulou and Papadiamantopoulou street in Athens, with a total surface area of 14,957 sq.m.
The building had previously housed the Ministry of Development and Lambrakis Press S.A.
The Chief Executive Officer of the Company, Mr. Tassos Kazinos, made the following statement:
"Trastor, by taking advantage of investment opportunities in a methodical and targeted approach, widens its portfolio with the acquisition of this landmark property. Consistent with the investment strategy adopted by the Company the redevelopment and upgrade of this building will add value and further enhance the Company's position in the real estate market."
Athens, March 13th 2020
