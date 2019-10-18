Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Traton SE    8TRA   DE000TRAT0N7

TRATON SE

(8TRA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AB Volvo truck orders tumble as markets hit brakes in third quarter

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2019 | 02:43am EDT
Logo of Swedish automobile manufacturer Volvo is seen at Stierli Automobile AG company in St. Erhard

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden's AB Volvo on Friday reported a sharp fall in order intake of its trucks in the third quarter and forecast slumping market demand on both sides of the North Atlantic next year, taking the shine off forecast-beating earnings.

After years of strong demand, signs of a slowdown in commercial vehicles markets that have always been prone to violent cyclical swings have multiplied in recent months, amid worries over global trade wars and slumping economies.

The world's second largest truckmaker behind Daimler said order intake of its trucks, which include brands such as Mack and Renault, fell 45% in the third quarter. Several analysts were forecasting declines of just over 30% in research notes ahead of the report.

"EBIT and sales are good, but what one will focus on here is the order intake," Handelsbanken analyst Hampus Engellau said.

"I would guess that the stock will come down 4% to 5% on this, in any case."

Volvo forecast the heavy truck market falling about 14 percent in Europe and 29 percent in North America next year, and said that with freight volumes having levelled off, economic uncertainty was prompting customers to hold back investment.

"During Q3, we continued to reduce our production volumes and further adjustments will be implemented in coming quarters," Chief Executive Martin Lundstedt said in a statement.

Ahead of the results, analysts at Citi predicted Volvo would forecast a truck market decline of just over 11 percent for Europe and about 25 percent for North America, the two markets that still generate most of the group's profits.

Shares in Volvo, which also counts Volkswagen's recently listed truck manufacturer Traton as a rival, have eased 7 percent over the past six months as investors have increasingly priced in a market downturn.

With deliveries yet to follow order intake down, operating profit at Volvo rose to 10.9 billion Swedish crowns ($1.12 billion) from 10.2 billion a year ago, topping analysts' mean forecast of 10.0 billion, Refinitiv data showed.

The slowing markets will present a test for former Scania boss Lundstedt and his moves to make Volvo a nimbler organisation better able to sustain profitability over the course of a business cycle.

"For 2020, we expect markets to come down to more normal replacement levels in both Europe and North America, which we have prepared ourselves for," Lundstedt said.

(Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Johannes Hellstrom; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

By Niklas Pollard and Johannes Hellstrom
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TRATON SE -0.50% 22.96 Delayed Quote.0.00%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 0.24% 170.18 Delayed Quote.22.50%
VOLVO 0.29% 140.1 Delayed Quote.20.83%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TRATON SE
02:43aAB Volvo truck orders tumble as markets hit brakes in third quarter
RE
02:23aAB Volvo truck orders tumble as markets hit brakes in third-quarter
RE
10/02VOLKSWAGEN : TRATON GROUP Innovation Day 2019
AQ
09/25VOLKSWAGEN : board, workers support top managers despite indictment
RE
09/25VOLKSWAGEN : VW board, workers support top managers despite indictment
RE
09/10TRAN : 'Next milestone in the success story' - TRATON SE listed on the SDAX
AQ
07/30TRAN : TRATON increases operating profit to over EUR1 billion in first half of t..
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 26 839 M
EBIT 2019 1 959 M
Net income 2019 1 430 M
Debt 2019 7 501 M
Yield 2019 4,78%
P/E ratio 2019 8,09x
P/E ratio 2020 8,21x
EV / Sales2019 0,71x
EV / Sales2020 0,71x
Capitalization 11 480 M
Chart TRATON SE
Duration : Period :
Traton SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRATON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 28,18  €
Last Close Price 23,06  €
Spread / Highest target 56,1%
Spread / Average Target 22,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andreas Hermann Renschler Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Schulz Chief Financial Officer
Athanasios Stimoniaris Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRATON SE0.00%12 768
CATERPILLAR INC.3.93%73 243
DEERE & COMPANY15.40%53 862
VOLVO20.48%29 005
CRRC CORPORATION LIMITED-18.18%28 202
PACCAR23.87%24 270
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group