Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Traton SE    8TRA   DE000TRAT0N7

TRATON SE

(8TRA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

TRATON SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/03/2020 | 05:15am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: TRATON SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
TRATON SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

03.07.2020 / 11:14
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TRATON SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 31, 2020
Address: https://ir.traton.com/websites/traton/German/3000/finanzberichte-_-praesentationen.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 31, 2020
Address: https://ir.traton.com/websites/traton/English/3000/reports-_-presentations.html

03.07.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: TRATON SE
Dachauer Str. 641
80995 München
Germany
Internet: www.traton.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1085671  03.07.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1085671&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on TRATON SE
05:15aTRATON SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports acc..
EQ
07/01TRATON : Webcast
PU
06/26TRATON : Andreas Renschler holds keynote speech at the “Summer of Purpose&..
PU
06/26Navistar names Persio Lisboa as CEO
RE
06/18TRATON : Jefferies raises its recommendation to Buy
MD
06/18TRATON : Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies
MD
06/16TRATON : AB Volvo to cut white-collar workforce by 4,100 jobs as pandemic weighs
RE
06/16TRATON : AB Volvo to cut white-collar workforce by 4,100 jobs as pandemic weighs
RE
06/12TRATON : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
06/08Volkswagen replaces Herbert Diess as CEO of the VW brand
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 20 729 M 23 311 M 23 311 M
Net income 2020 197 M 222 M 222 M
Net Debt 2020 11 581 M 13 024 M 13 024 M
P/E ratio 2020 151x
Yield 2020 2,32%
Capitalization 8 605 M 9 674 M 9 677 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,97x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 10,3%
Chart TRATON SE
Duration : Period :
Traton SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRATON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 19,00 €
Last Close Price 17,21 €
Spread / Highest target 56,9%
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andreas Hermann Renschler Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Levin COO & Member-Management Board
Christian Schulz Chief Financial Officer & Member-Management Board
Athanasios Stimoniaris Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRATON SE-28.04%9 674
CATERPILLAR INC.-14.64%69 127
DEERE & COMPANY-9.47%49 400
AB VOLVO-5.16%32 462
PACCAR, INC.-4.32%26 165
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD.18.59%24 018
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group