TRATON SE: TRATON SE resolves to implement a merger squeeze-out of the minority shareholders of MAN SE

02/28/2020 | 02:35pm EST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: TRATON SE / Key word(s): Squeeze Out
TRATON SE: TRATON SE resolves to implement a merger squeeze-out of the minority shareholders of MAN SE

28-Feb-2020 / 20:33 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TRATON SE resolves to implement a merger squeeze-out of the minority shareholders of MAN SE
 
Munich, 28 February 2020 - TRATON SE intends to merge MAN SE as transferring entity into TRATON SE as receiving entity in order to streamline the overall group structure of TRATON GROUP. In connection with the merger of MAN SE into TRATON SE, TRATON SE intends to implement the procedure for transferring the shares of the minority shareholders of MAN SE to TRATON SE against a reasonable cash compensation (merger squeeze-out pursuant to section 62(5) of the German Transformation Act (Umwandlungsgesetz, UmwG) in conjunction with sections 327a(1) of the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz, AktG)). The executive board of TRATON SE, with the approval of the supervisory board of TRATON SE and the Boards of Volkswagen AG, has adopted the corresponding resolutions today.
The executive board of TRATON SE today submitted to the executive board of MAN SE a proposal to enter into negotiations on a merger agreement and a formal request to initiate the procedure for implementing a merger squeeze-out.
TRATON SE currently holds 94.36 % of the share capital of MAN SE and is therefore its majority shareholder within the meaning of section 62(5) UmwG in conjunction with section 327a(1) AktG. The amount of the reasonable cash compensation that TRATON SE, as majority shareholder, will grant to the minority shareholders of MAN SE for the transfer of the shares has not yet been determined.

Contact:
Rolf Woller
Head of Investor Relations
T +49 162 172 33 62
rolf.woller@traton.com
TRATON SE
Dachauer Str. 641
80995 Munich, Germany
www.traton.com

28-Feb-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: TRATON SE
Dachauer Str. 641
80995 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 360 98 70
E-mail: investor.relations@traton.com
Internet: www.traton.com
ISIN: DE000TRAT0N7
WKN: TRAT0N
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Stockholm
EQS News ID: 986807

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

986807  28-Feb-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=986807&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
