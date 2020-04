Financials (EUR) Sales 2020 21 656 M EBIT 2020 573 M Net income 2020 425 M Debt 2020 12 406 M Yield 2020 5,00% P/E ratio 2020 15,0x P/E ratio 2021 5,24x EV / Sales2020 0,85x EV / Sales2021 0,69x Capitalization 6 025 M Chart TRATON SE Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends TRATON SE Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 10 Average target price 20,05 € Last Close Price 12,05 € Spread / Highest target 124% Spread / Average Target 66,4% Spread / Lowest Target -8,71% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Andreas Hermann Renschler Chairman-Management Board & CEO Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board Christian Levin COO & Member-Management Board Christian Schulz Chief Financial Officer & Member-Management Board Athanasios Stimoniaris Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) TRATON SE -49.61% 7 000 CATERPILLAR INC. -22.35% 63 832 DEERE & COMPANY -21.78% 43 330 CRRC CORPORATION LIMITED 0.00% 24 756 VOLVO -28.55% 24 440 PACCAR, INC. -22.11% 21 175